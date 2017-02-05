Patterico's Pontifications

2/5/2017

Sean Spicer Briefing — Saturday Night Live Version

Filed under: General — Patterico @ 3:30 pm

This is really quite good.

5 Responses to “Sean Spicer Briefing — Saturday Night Live Version”

  1. Not as funny as the spoof they did on Josh Earnest!

    Colonel Haiku (2601c0) 2/5/2017 @ 3:49 pm

  2. I remember the spoof SNL did on Joe Biden when he was talking about people with Indian accents at 7-Eleven!
    But I don’t understand why it’s not on YouTube! (LOL)

    Cruz Supporter (102c9a) 2/5/2017 @ 3:58 pm

  3. She is very funny. I hope Sean shows up at the Daily Briefing tomorrow with a super soaker as a joke.

    The sketch was good but would have been better and much funnier, though, if the media roles had also been portrayed with slapstick humor– not like normal reporters/questioners as they were– but with red clown noses, or wearing tin foil hats or deely boppers or pussy hats on their heads. SNL really missed the mark there when they could have absolutely hit it out of the park and delighted viewers of all stripes.

    elissa (da292b) 2/5/2017 @ 4:00 pm

  4. That Josh Earnest one was pretty good. But the one destroying Jay Carney for lying about IRS targeting, Obamacare, Benghazi and all the other stuff Obama learned by reading about them in the papers — classic!!! Hope they come down on Trump even harder, if that’s possible.

    Pro Lifer (8a733a) 2/5/2017 @ 5:12 pm

  5. It’s hilarious. a SNL classic. Thanks, Patterico, for posting this — can’t stop laughing at it.
    Melissa McCarthy has Spicer down pat.

    Speaking of pats… Go Atlanta!

    If Madonna had any talent, she’d be Lady Gaga.

    DCSCA (797bc0) 2/5/2017 @ 5:25 pm

