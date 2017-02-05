In Which Mitch McConnell Shows (Slightly) More Cojones Than Donald Trump
Mitch McConnell, in an interview with Jake Tapper this morning, called Vladimir Putin a “thug,” contradicting President Trump’s apologia for Vladimir Putin’s murderous regime:
JAKE TAPPER: Let’s start right there. Are you comfortable with the President of the United States seeming to equate U.S. actions with those of Putin’s authoritarian regime?
McCONNELL: Well, look: Putin’s a former KGB agent. He’s a thug. He was not elected in a way that most people would consider a credible election. The Russians annexed Crimea, invaded Ukraine, and messed around in our elections. No, I don’t think there’s any equivalency between the way that the Russians conduct themselves and the way the United States does.
This is quite a different attitude than that shown by President Trump in his interview with Bill O’Reilly, set to air today. Jay Caruso mentioned that interview here (and Marco Rubio’s criticism of it here), but I don’t think we’ve shown you the video yet — so here is the relevant portion of Trump’s interview, taken from the clip of Tapper’s interview with McConnell:
TRUMP: I say it’s better to get along with Russia than not, and if Russia helps us in the fight against ISIS, which is a major fight, and Islamic terrorism all over the world —
O’REILLUY: Right.
TRUMP: — major fight, that’s a good thing. Will I get along with him? I have no idea. It’s very possible —
O’REILLY: But he’s a killer, though. Putin’s a killer.
TRUMP: A lot of killers. You got a lot of killers. What, you think our country’s so innocent?
Let’s put aside the screaming hypocrisy of every person who pissed and moaned about Obama’s apology tour, but defends Trump on this. It’s said that money is the mother’s milk of politics, but I submit that’s wrong: the real mother’s milk is the willingness to engage in absurd, laughable hypocrisy. If Obama had said something like this, the right would have lost its collective you-know-what over it. But as I said, let’s put that aside.
This is an outrageous and unacceptable comment coming from the President of the United States. Some will no doubt argue that a comment like this is necessary for diplomacy. That is hogwash. Not only is it unnecessary, it’s counterproductive. In his book Winter Is Coming, Garry Kasparov made the following observation:
Totalitarian regimes everywhere love to tell their citizens that for all their professed interest in democracy and human rights, Americans and Western Europeans are just as corrupt as their own leaders.
Donald Trump is confirming that exact false claim — and he is doing so as President of the United States. This is not the tradition of American presidents. As Kasparov observes:
Ronald Reagan would talk with his Soviet counterparts but, as Václav Havel once told me, Reagan would also toss the list of political prisoners on the table first!
So. It’s nice to see McConnell telling the truth about Putin, while Trump is doing nothing but justifying Putin’s murderous dictatorship.
Why, then, do I say McConnell shows only “slightly” more cojones than Trump? Because he still won’t criticize Trump:
TAPPER: Does it trouble you that he said this? I mean, I’m trying to imagine your response if President Obama had defended the murderous regime of Putin by saying: “You think our country’s so innocent?”
McCONNELL: Well, look. I’m not going to critique the President’s every utterance, but I do think America’s exceptional, America is different. We don’t operate in any way the way the Russians do. I think there’s a clear distinction here that all Americans understand, and no, I would not have characterized it that way.
McConnell says there’s “a clear distinction here that all Americans understand” — and Tapper wonders whether that is true of our President . . . to which McConnell gives the same bland sort of answer.
It’s not enough for Mitch McConnell to call Putin a thug. He should be calling out Trump, too.
Finally, a word about the possibility of a strategic alliance with Putin to fight terrorism. Is that a good idea? It’s not impossible. We need partners to fight terror. As the right constantly points out, we allied with Stalin in World War II. Nixon reached out to Mao, the greatest mass murderer in human history.
But any such cooperation has to be done with open eyes. A responsible president has to consider more than simply how to achieve the immediate goal in front of his face. He also has to consider how his cooperation with bad people in that effort will strengthen those bad people. America’s persistent engagement in what Thomas Sowell called “Stage One thinking” has caused it to arm Islamic terrorists, and to create and strengthen new enemies, for decades.
In determining whether to engage in a cooperative effort with Putin, we must assess the entire expected result of the cooperative effort — including the extra legitimacy and power it gives Putin.
But any way you slice it, Trump’s comments are a huge and unnecessary propaganda bonanza for Putin and every other state killer across the globe.
When you’re right, you’re right…Dave (711345) — 2/5/2017 @ 2:54 pm
“What, our country is so innocent?”
First, our President would be wise to consider that his words have import. A bit more gravita would be most appreciated. It is true, had Obama uttered these words, I would indeed have been outraged, especially if they were mouthed to defend our alignment with an evil, murderous thug. And I stand outraged at Mr. Trump today. If I wished to hear my country disparaged, I’d go to any university campus.Estarcarus (01805d) — 2/5/2017 @ 3:02 pm
Only in the West is thuggishness not the norm among heads of state. The political leadership in countries around the world is chock a block with thugs – this is precisely the reason that Trump has suggested we need to rethink our participation in the UN. A desire to distance the U.S. from this parliament of thugs sets Trump apart from the political norm.
For a variety of reasons, our country has a long history or turning a blind eye to thuggish behavior by heads of state, especially ones we have trading relationships with or need for some geopolitical reason. The Chinese, one of our biggest trading partners, is led by a thug in Xi Jinping. Over the past year, Turkey’s President Erdogan has distinguished quite a thug – and he’s an ally. The list is very long.
With McConnell taking the high road, why haven’t we heard him calling Xi Jinping or Erdogan a thug? Or any of the other thugs who run countries big and small? So why does McConnell deem Putin a thug, but not these others? Why, too, wasn’t McConnell calling Putin a thug when Bush Jr. looked into Putin’s soul and saw only good things. And, come to think of it, I don’t seem to recall McConnell suggesting we curtail our participation in the U.N. and I’m wondering “Why?” It’s a mystery!ThOR (c9324e) — 2/5/2017 @ 3:18 pm
By Trump’s reasoning, I guess Israel is no better than Hamas, either.Dave (711345) — 2/5/2017 @ 3:45 pm
Putin’s crimes multiplied and became more obvious after 2001, when Bush met him for the first time. By Bush’s second term, he was under no illusions, and openly criticized Putin.
Bush tells the story of their 2005 meeting where Putin tried to use a Trump-style moral equivalence:Dave (711345) — 2/5/2017 @ 4:05 pm
It’s not enough for Mitch McConnell to call Putin a thug. He should be calling out Trump, too.
In Washington, the Senate Majority Leader has to maintain open lines of communications with leaders of both parties, with the White House, and with certain members of the media since he’s expected to appear on their shows on a regular basis.
Leader McConnell already made the point, so I don’t think it would be constructive to “call out” the President and thereby risk hard feelings when they’re trying to collaborate on getting some things done together. After all, many people have remarked that President Mr Donald holds grudges.Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 2/5/2017 @ 4:10 pm
Leader McConnell might strategically choose to have a private conversation with the President about Putin’s resume as an evil thug, but calling out President Mr Donald on national television would probably be counterproductive.
Seems like most of these Trump gaffes come when the interviewer jumps in as he’s getting rolling on his answer and he veers off into gaffe land while trying to return to his rif with a good dose of never admit you’re wrong BS – it doesn’t excuse it, but might explain it. In Trump’s World he’s probably not used to being interrupted, challenged, or corrected when he’s pontificating. It’s gonna be a long 4 years if he doesn’t get smart or at least get better.crazy (d3b449) — 2/5/2017 @ 4:24 pm
Who is a political prisoner over there now, mister berezovsky is dead, (the late Gerald devilliers had a clue by who) navalny perhaps who is the only likely alternative but Ben judah doesn’t like himnarciso (d1f714) — 2/5/2017 @ 4:44 pm