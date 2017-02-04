Mercy Killing

I had to take a comment thread out back and put it out of its misery.

Just as there is no absolute right to comment here, there is no right to comment on any specific thread. If, as the blog owner, I determine that a comment thread has deteriorated to the point where any rational reader would be angry to have wasted their time with it, I reserve the right to put it down.

There is no lethal injection here. Here’s how we put a comment thread to sleep: one merciful shot to the back of the head. With any luck, the thread never even sees it coming.

I hope I don’t have to do this often. But I’ll do it when I have to.

[Not cross-posted to The Jury Talks Back.]