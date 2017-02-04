Is Donald Trump Trying to Create an Anti-Terror Partnership with a Terrorist?
David Satter at National Review asks whether Donald Trump is preparing to partner with a terrorist responsible for the deaths of hundreds of innocent civilians. The suspected terrorist? Vladimir Putin:
As President Trump apparently prepares for a U.S.–Russian partnership against terror, it is critical that the CIA reveal what it knows about the September 1999 Russian apartment bombings that propelled Vladimir Putin to power.
. . . .
I was in Moscow when the buildings were blown up killing 300 persons and I was immediately suspicious of the explosions. They were too convenient for Yeltsin and his corrupt entourage. Moscow had also been awash with rumors that a massive provocation was coming. But I became convinced that the bombings were a false-flag attack when a fifth, unexploded bomb was discovered September 22 in the basement of a building in Ryazan, southeast of Moscow, and local police arrested three persons who turned out to be not Chechens but agents of the Federal Security Service (FSB).
. . . .
The 1999 bombings, 18 years after they occurred, however, are not a peripheral issue. They pose the question of whether Putin is a terrorist. This is a question that the U.S. is in no position to ignore, particularly insofar as we are on the verge of joining Putin in a partnership against terrorism.
I detailed some of the evidence of FSB and Putin’s involvement in the bombings when I reviewed Garry Kasparov’s book Winter Is Coming: Why Vladimir Putin and the Enemies of the Free World Must Be Stopped:
In 1999, when Putin was Yeltsin’s prime minister, a series of bombings in Russia had been attributed to Chechen separatists. In the town of Ryazan, a resident of an apartment building saw men carrying large sugar bags filled with white powder into the apartment basement. The resident called the police, who found the bags connected to a detonator. Chemical tests at the scene revealed the presence of the same type of explosive used in the previous bombings thought to be carried about by the Chechens. Putin praised the police and the alert citizen.
But then something weird happened. The director of the FSB announced that the planting of the bags was simply a training exercise by the FSB to test the public’s vigilance. There had been no explosives in the bags, he claimed, just sugar. Why announce this, after Putin himself had treated the discovery as a foiled terror plot? Because local police had already developed evidence tying the planting of the bags to FSB agents. Left unexplained: why the initial tests of mere sugar had revealed explosives. Suspicions increased with reports of soldiers having previously discovered sugar bags at a nearby military base with a “strange substance” that turned to be the explosive in question.
The bottom line is that there is evidence that Putin and the FSB were actually behind some of the bombings that were attributed to the Chechens.
This provides useful background for Satter’s article, in which he says he recently received a response to a FOIA request he sent to the State Department for documents relating to the bombings. Satter says that, among the documents he received in November was the ominous cable he describes here:
According to a cable on the Ryazan incident from the U.S. embassy in Moscow, on March 24, 2000, a former member of the Russian intelligence services told an embassy political officer that the real story of the Ryazan incident would never be known because “the truth would destroy the country.” He said that the FSB “does indeed have a specially trained team of men whose mission is to carry out this type of urban warfare.” He said that Viktor Cherkesov, the first deputy director of the FSB and a former interrogator of Soviet dissidents, was “exactly the right person to order and carry out such actions.”
But many of the documents Satter received were no heavily redacted as to be useless. The CIA knows something, he believes. Satter concludes:
Many years have gone by, but no Chechen has ever been convicted of participating in the apartment bombings, whereas the evidence of FSB involvement is overwhelming.
Imagine if President Trump were considering a partnership with Osama bin Laden to fight terrorism. If Putin is responsible for “Russia’s 9/11,” then a partnership with Putin would be different, not in kind, but only in terms of the scale of lives lost.
Satter is right: the CIA needs to reveal what it knows. I hope he takes this fight to court.
UPDATE: Here is some beautiful propaganda for Putin:
O’Reilly: “Putin’s a killer”
Trump: “There are a lot of killers. We’ve got a lot of killers. What do you think—our country’s so innocent?” pic.twitter.com/wBUyNncsYr
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 4, 2017
If Putin wants to draw a moral equivalence between his murder and jailing of political opponents, and possible terror attacks on his own citizens, on one hand, and the actions of America, on the other hand . . . if anyone tries to question that absurd equation, all Putin has to do is point to this statement by the President of the United States.
Heck of a job, Trump.
As President Trump apparently prepares for a U.S.–Russian partnership against terror
failmerica’s thrown a LOT of monies and bodycount at this war on terror thing and it’s been kind of a humiliating and hyper-expensive strategic trainwreck, to say nothing of the hell it’s played on civil liberties in the “land of free slash home of brave”
maybe it’s time to think about taking on a partnerhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/4/2017 @ 3:30 pm
Yes, because the point of this post was to argue that we should go it alone in the war on terror, but you, with your honesty and common sense, have shown me the error of my ways.
Your function is to put a stupid pro-Trump spin on every post. You add literally nothing to the discussion and have not for years.Patterico (115b1f) — 2/4/2017 @ 3:36 pm
Which is weird because I know you’re capable of more but you’re determined to make people disbelieve that.Patterico (115b1f) — 2/4/2017 @ 3:37 pm
A NR strawman.
Recent conflicts should remind Americans that ex-pats makes for great cheerleaders urging others to do what they won’t- or can’t- do themselves, too.
Putin is a Russian creation and a problem for the Russian people to manage. And of late his nationalism bolsters his popularity with the Russian people. But it’s not for America- or Europe- or the rest of the world to solve an internal Russian matter. Russians are a proud people with a long and bloody history and equally long memories. They haven’t forgotten the U.S. ‘invaded’ their country a hundred years ago. Or the 20 million they lost in WW2.
This is not to excuse Putin for his murderous brutality and meddling anymore than the blood on Stalin’s hands, who was a vital American ally against the Axis, as a matter of pragmatics.
Pragmatists work a problem; ideologues often exacerbate them. There’s nothing to be gained by calling Putin a murderous scumbag over and over and over. Can’t change the past. We know what he is. But if your neighbor likes to ‘poison pigeons in the park- or maybe a squirrel or two’ but has some extra hoses to help put out the brush fire threatening your homes, you use them,work together and battle the blaze. Partnering w/Russia to quash radical Islamic terrorism could lead to better relations with Russia. Putin, in the long run, is transient.
When a ship of state sinks, there’s usually flotsam left in the wake for a long time. Putin is just that; a piece of wreckage from the last century. The Russia of today is not a superpower. It is not the Soviet Union of yesteryear as much as Vlad wishes it was. There is little it has that the world wants beyond natural resources. Russia is a regional power baiting aging Cold Warriors and rigid ideologues in the West for attention. Desperate for cash flow to sustain itself, Russia sells energy resources to Europe. And to America, such esoteric services as HSF operations and welcomes business investments Russian consumers crave.
Pragmatists are in. Ideologues are out. And Putin is a problem to be worked– until he sinks into history like his beloved USSR.DCSCA (797bc0) — 2/4/2017 @ 4:08 pm
The story is even more complicated the late anton surikov, who had worked with basayev, back in Georgia, and may have coordinated the operation at a meeting in the south of France in the summer of 1999.narciso (d1f714) — 2/4/2017 @ 4:09 pm
Two words: Menachim Begin.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/4/2017 @ 4:34 pm
Which is to say, we have held our nose before, for important reasons. We could all name others.
The question is more whether an alliance with Putin makes sense, and I have trouble with that, since he’s played all sides of things in the Middle East, with the goal always being more influence.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/4/2017 @ 4:37 pm
Why do I keep seeing FDR ?Neo (d1c681) — 2/4/2017 @ 4:38 pm
Bin Laden is not the same as Putin, IMO. Why was Putin’s record not relevant when Hillary and Obama pressed the reset button?
I respect you and thank you for hosting this blog. But I am literally in tears right now after experiencing a day of vicious fighting among friends and family about politics. It will lead to nothing good. It will not stop until he’s gone, and that will leave a bloody trail.
So I gotta go for the sake of my sanity. See you on the radio.Patricia (5fc097) — 2/4/2017 @ 4:43 pm
UPDATE: Here is some beautiful propaganda for Putin:
https://twitter.com/BraddJaffy/status/828026170302148608
If Putin wants to draw a moral equivalence between his murder and jailing of political opponents, and possible terror attacks on his own citizens, on one hand, and the actions of America, on the other hand . . . if anyone tries to question that absurd equation, all Putin has to do is point to this statement by the President of the United States.
Heck of a job, Trump.Patterico (115b1f) — 2/4/2017 @ 4:47 pm
I do hope that someone in the administration knows what we want to do in Syria, Turkey, Iran and the Gulf. I’m pretty sure I don’t want Trump’s master plan. Presumably this would be Tillerson, but ?
We may need to ally with Putin against ISIS, not because we want to, but because Obama has left us with a shambles. But there are problems with that (Turkey, Iran, Israel Lebanon, the Kurds, …).
I’m going to guess that Putin plays chess better than Trump.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/4/2017 @ 4:50 pm
Until I read Garry Kasparov’s book, I didn’t know about the very strong evidence showing Putin was behind bombing attacks in a false-flag operation on his own citizens.
Had I known, I certainly would have been more aggressive about denouncing Obama. Although even Obama didn’t kiss Putin’s ass the way Trump does. See the update for an example.
If the facts are the way the evidence seems to point, then the difference between Putin and OBL is truly just one of scale. OBL has some 3000 bodies to his credit. Putin has several hundred. (It could be argued that he has a lot more, for other reasons, but I’m sticking with the direct comparison of outright terror attacks.)
You can say they are not the same “in your opinion” but respectfully, that does not address the evidence I have discussed.
OK. I’m not on the radio, so, I guess I’ll see you when he’s gone.Patterico (115b1f) — 2/4/2017 @ 4:53 pm
DCSCA
So Russia and the DNC have a lot in common besides a bunch of old commies.Pinandpuller (f88b8c) — 2/4/2017 @ 4:53 pm
The Iranians are the major problem In Syria, but our friends in the kingdom and the Emirates hold the leash on the Saladi militia,like tahrir al shamnarciso (676147) — 2/4/2017 @ 5:02 pm
The last administration set in motion events that led to the Russian advance into the Middle East so the question going forward is how do American forces operate there without conflict with the Russians? That’s likely what’s being called a partnership when it’s far more likely we’re talking about ways to advance mutual interest(s) without conflict and confrontation.crazy (d3b449) — 2/4/2017 @ 5:05 pm
“And lest we get on our high horse and think this is unique to some other place, remember that during the Crusades and the Inquisition, people committed terrible deeds in the name of Christ. In our home country, slavery and Jim Crow all too often was justified in the name of Christ.”AZ Bob (f7a491) — 2/4/2017 @ 5:09 pm
Sometimes, FDR has to ally with Kindly Old Uncle Joe Stalin in order to defeat Hitler.Evan3457 (9783e9) — 2/4/2017 @ 5:10 pm
And he killed somewhere between 35 and 50 million Russians during his time as General Secretary.
Sometimes, that’s the best you can do.
@19. Could just be.
Not a fan of Pelosi, Hoyer and Grim Weeper Chuckie myself. The Brits do this better; after a loss like they’ve had, their party would have had them resign their leadership posts. Instead they cling to power, bought and paid for and continue to demonstrate they have no game plan to deal w/Trump three months after the election loss. Regardless of your politics, no American in general or Democrat in particular should have a thread confidence in those three crafting any viable, alternative solutions to problems facing the nation in the immediate future.DCSCA (797bc0) — 2/4/2017 @ 5:10 pm
and without abandoning support and security guarantees for our European friends.crazy (d3b449) — 2/4/2017 @ 5:11 pm
We have no permanent allies but interests, Palmerston said, now in that section of the world perhaps Poland and Hungary are our only major allirsnarciso (676147) — 2/4/2017 @ 5:17 pm
All I have to say is that you commit diplomacy (and all that entails) with the foreign diplomats you get, not the ones you want. Unless you want to ignore reality, you take the bad with the good. Every U.S. President is called a murderer by some one. I personally think Obamato be a murderer – responsible for every child destroyed due to his EO cancelling the Mexico Policy. This is just one reason I can think of right now.felipe (023cc9) — 2/4/2017 @ 5:21 pm
“foreign diplomats”
Yeesh, there was a much better way to say this. It escaped me. Foreign leaders, I guess.felipe (023cc9) — 2/4/2017 @ 5:23 pm
The apartment bombings were only one of the many fascinating parts of Garry Kasparov’s book which I just read on Patterico’s recommendation. There is no question in my mind that Vlad Putin is still a dangerous dictator steeped in his KGB ways and methods. Forming any type of alliance with him for any reason must be done carefully and with eyes wide open.
Josef Stalin was once the head of Russia. He came to power following Lenin in 1929. He was a vicious murderous dictator. British historian Norman Davies counted 50 million killed (unnatural deaths) between 1924-53, excluding wartime casualties in his book Europe A History.
The Battle of Stalingrad was the major battle between German and Soviet troops in World War II. Marked by fierce close quarters combat and direct assaults on civilians by air raids, it is regarded as one of the single largest (nearly 2.2 million personnel) and bloodiest (1.7–2 million wounded, killed or captured) battles in the history of warfare. The battle was fought in the winter of 1942–1943 and ended with the surrender of an entire German army there. Stalingrad is considered a major turning point of the war in favor of the Allies because German forces never regained the initiative in the East and withdrew a vast military force from the West to replace their losses.
No one can argue that the role of Russia in the Allies camp didn’t ultimately lead to the partitioning of Berlin and the cold war and many other bad things. That is all true. However what is also undeniably true is that Stalin’s/Russia’s contribution to the outcome of WWII changed the history of the world from what it would have been had Germany won. The rest of the allies without Stalin could not have done it alone.
So, I view a limited partnership with Putin against Islamic terror–especially on the eastern front–as something that is somewhat similar to the partnership with Stalin. Vomit- inducing indeed, but temporary, strategic, and probably necessary. We can not do this alone.elissa (214bb7) — 2/4/2017 @ 5:30 pm
@28– Yes, that’s the old, broad axiom but the strongest bond is sharing a common language. Hence, leaking taking a leak into the bowl of Aussie Cheerios wasn’t too swift. Error on the play charged to Trump on that one. In spite of the media spin, on the tight ones the U.S. can usually depend on Britain, Australia and Canada (in spite of the French accent, eh.) The rest foster ‘interests’ as you note.DCSCA (797bc0) — 2/4/2017 @ 5:36 pm
And that is my question. Are Trump’s eyes wide open? His comments to O’Reilly suggest (and many other comments he has made) suggest an impatient indifference to Putin’s known and suspected crimes.
I’m glad you read the book, elissa. I’d love to hear what you think, and would even welcome a post on it if you so desired.Patterico (115b1f) — 2/4/2017 @ 5:37 pm
The war in the Caucasus, that’s Dagestan as well as IngushetiA and chechnya were perhaps the key element of recruitment outside of the Balkans,narciso (676147) — 2/4/2017 @ 5:38 pm
There are people who want us to essentially partner with Al Qaeda in Syria as well. So the issue of partnering with Putin is not an idle one. We have handed weapons to extremists in the past to fight our enemies and they turned them on us. We need to be especially careful how we handle something like this, and cognizant of the message it sends to the dissidents who are oppressed or worse in Putin’s revivified USSR (not a typo).Patterico (115b1f) — 2/4/2017 @ 5:41 pm
And that would be a critically foolish move but this is what has been happening for the last three years.narciso (676147) — 2/4/2017 @ 5:48 pm
Dobyoi no provii was Reagan’s motto when the Soviets posed an ideological threat
So much of the Russian concern re the crowdstrike resort and the dodgy dossier has been unfounded, the deaths of nemtsov and the recent poisoning or murza is something else again.narciso (676147) — 2/4/2017 @ 5:51 pm
Are Trump’s eyes wide open? His comments to O’Reilly suggest (and many other comments he has made) suggest an impatient indifference to Putin’s known and suspected crimes.
1. His comments to Billo suggest a teased hype for the full interview so don’t hit the head or leave the room when it’s air during the full day of game goverage on… now which network was that… oh right, FOX.
2. They also again reveal that Trump is a pragmatist, not an ideologue [nor a diplomat to be sure.] FDR buttered Stalin’ bread; Nixon cracked the door to Mao’s Red China. It’s the business of governance.
“We no longer live in a world of nations and ideologies, Mr. Beale. The world is a college of corporations, inexorably determined by the immutable bylaws of business. The world is a business, Mr. Beale.” – Arthur Jensen [Ned Beatty] ‘Network’ 1976DCSCA (797bc0) — 2/4/2017 @ 5:55 pm
Pretending the eo is not derivative of an actual law, that only the guardian has fully acknowedged is problematicnarciso (676147) — 2/4/2017 @ 5:57 pm
Again Russia makes so much hay with gitmo and abu Ghraib but we don’t speak of the filtration points or the zachistas ( search and destroy operations)narciso (676147) — 2/4/2017 @ 6:00 pm
It seems that while, yes, in the past, American leaders have had to ally with reprehensible individuals around the globe in order to collectively stave off a greater evil, the question is, does President Trump genuinely understand just how evil Putin is? Because if he doesn’t, we are in serious trouble.
When O’Reilly comments that Putin is a killer and our president doesn’t wholeheartedly agree, and rather pivots instead, it makes me think that he either really doesn’t believe that Putin is a cold-blooded killer (which would be an extremely foolish and dangerous position to put the U.S. in) or he believes he is a cold-blooded murderer, but understands that his obfuscation on the matter serves a strategic purpose that will serve our national security interests. But when he makes the comment that he “respects” Putin, it’s worrisome because Trump admires people who take charge and make bold and swift decisions. And if that includes tyrants, so be it.
The whole thing is weird because when you look at it, President Trump has railed against ISIS, a group of brutal and murderous killers mowing down anything that gets in the way of the mission, and yet Putin is the head of his own club of brutal and murderous killers who would mow down anyone who gets in their way, too. (Of course there are differences, but shouldn’t the comparison have been between Putin and ISIS as murderers, rather than America having murderers, too, like ISIS?)Dana (023079) — 2/4/2017 @ 6:05 pm
Or that one of his field commanders seem to consider rape as an acceptable combat tactic as part of these cleansings.narciso (676147) — 2/4/2017 @ 6:06 pm
I don’t know how many of you have read the book Charlie Wilson’s War which is mainly about “the U.S.” covertly fighting the Soviets in Afghanistan via the mujaheddin and the incredible steps that were taken to mask our involvement and support, both monetary and otherwise. It was made into a smarmy movie with Julia Roberts and Tom Hanks, but the book is actually pretty good. It was an early exposure for me about CIA officials and operatives running completely amok and uncontrolled, about the politics of the intelligence services, about congress having absolutely no idea where their appropriations were going or being used for, and the importance of certain congressional committees and why it matters who is on them. It also reinforced that there always seems to be an optimistic soft spot for the “freedom fighters” or whatever group seems to be the lesser evil of the moment. This was all happening in the shadow of Iran-Contra which was way smaller in nature but got hearings and TV time because—Reagan.elissa (214bb7) — 2/4/2017 @ 6:07 pm
@15 Patricia
In my family, I’m an isolationist and my mom is an interventionist.
And then there’s our politics.Pinandpuller (f88b8c) — 2/4/2017 @ 6:08 pm
That’s just it, Elisa, my survey of the period suggests they all knew who they were dealing with, massoud wasn’t given meaty as much support as the chiefs designated by isi and General ontelligence.narciso (676147) — 2/4/2017 @ 6:10 pm
@ Patricia,
I’m sorry you had a rough day with family and politics. That can be brutal, especially if you’re alone in your views. I hope you’ll take refuge in the things lovely and pure that give our lives meaning as you take a break from the crueler edge of politics. And then I’ll hope you will come back. You’re an asset to the commentariat here.Dana (023079) — 2/4/2017 @ 6:10 pm