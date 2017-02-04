About That Der Spiegel Cover…
[guest post by Dana]
So, the cover of Germany’s weekly news magazine, Der Spiegel is causing quite a ruckus:
The cartoon’s illustrator, Edel Rodriguez, who came to the United States in 1980 as a refugee from Cuba, explains the thinking behind his illustration:
“It’s a beheading of democracy, a beheading of a sacred symbol,” Rodriguez said, noting that the Statue of Liberty represents the United States’ history of welcoming immigrants. “And clearly, lately, what’s associated with beheadings is ISIS, so there’s a comparison” between the Islamic State and Trump. “Both sides are extremists, so I’m just making a comparison between them.”
To which Ezra Levant points out the ironic truth of the matter:
Complementing Levant’s accurate and apt observation:
For what it’s worth, what strikes me as ridiculously dishonest about Der Spiegel’s cover, is that it intentionally and conveniently avoids illustrating the damning consequences of Angela Merkel’s decision to put out the welcome mat to immigrants and migrants from a particular region of the world, and the horrific impact that decision has had on the women and children of Germany.
(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back)
–Dana
The media has no idea why they aren’t trusted, either.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/4/2017 @ 10:16 am
The Muslim extremists lack the good sense to commit their rites without a veil of privacy.n.n (63b344) — 2/4/2017 @ 10:19 am
correction:
The Muslim extremists lack the good sense to commit their rites with a veil of privacy.n.n (63b344) — 2/4/2017 @ 10:19 am
#rememberthecheesecakefactoryurbanleftbehind (cc75fa) — 2/4/2017 @ 10:20 am
Germany’s a sad muslim trashstate yoked to a fascist and unsustainable eu fiasco
plus they pay way way too much for electricities
it deeply sucks to be them
lil krautmonkeys are projecting is allhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/4/2017 @ 10:31 am
Now it’s time on der Spiegel ven ve dance!
http://www.reactiongifs.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/12/sprockets.gifColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 2/4/2017 @ 10:32 am
I can’t remember where I found the counter-Der Spiegel cover. I would give attribution if so.Dana (023079) — 2/4/2017 @ 10:32 am
poor lil krautmonkeys
they’re finding out the hard way that a shared hatred of jews just isn’t enough to tame and assimilate the feral refugee hordes they let frau merkel do all up in it
and it’s making them angry and frustratedhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/4/2017 @ 10:41 am
“(R)idiculously dishonest” seems to be going around these days, but why shouldn’t it be? Their God is dead.ThOR (c9324e) — 2/4/2017 @ 11:01 am
If one doesn’t learn the lessons of history,
one is destined to repeat the mistakes,
they say.
I think Germany and much of Europe must have learned the wrong lessons from history,
and are making new mistakes,
and are proud of it.
Fwiw, spoke to a friend who has worked as a missionary to Muslims in North Africa and the US for decades, now working with refugees from Iraq and Syria, among others,MD in Philly (f9371b) — 2/4/2017 @ 11:03 am
he said that personally he thinks Trump’s actions are reasonable and correct,
even if communicated (and implemented) poorly.
This is the Ghost Dance of the new millennium.ThOR (c9324e) — 2/4/2017 @ 11:04 am
I’m not sure the source of the alt-cover wants to be known, I think that is probably “targetable” material.MD in Philly (f9371b) — 2/4/2017 @ 11:05 am
Stuff like this helps the Germans pretend that they’re not a nation of gelded oxen where the “men” pee sitting down.nk (dbc370) — 2/4/2017 @ 11:23 am
Germany seems to be forever trying to make up for their Great Sin. Similar to the United States in that way.Dana (023079) — 2/4/2017 @ 11:30 am