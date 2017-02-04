About That Der Spiegel Cover…

[guest post by Dana]

So, the cover of Germany’s weekly news magazine, Der Spiegel is causing quite a ruckus:

The cartoon’s illustrator, Edel Rodriguez, who came to the United States in 1980 as a refugee from Cuba, explains the thinking behind his illustration:



“It’s a beheading of democracy, a beheading of a sacred symbol,” Rodriguez said, noting that the Statue of Liberty represents the United States’ history of welcoming immigrants. “And clearly, lately, what’s associated with beheadings is ISIS, so there’s a comparison” between the Islamic State and Trump. “Both sides are extremists, so I’m just making a comparison between them.”

To which Ezra Levant points out the ironic truth of the matter:

Complementing Levant’s accurate and apt observation:

For what it’s worth, what strikes me as ridiculously dishonest about Der Spiegel’s cover, is that it intentionally and conveniently avoids illustrating the damning consequences of Angela Merkel’s decision to put out the welcome mat to immigrants and migrants from a particular region of the world, and the horrific impact that decision has had on the women and children of Germany.

