Federal Judge In Seattle Halts Enforcement Of Portions Of Trump’s Immigration Order
A federal judge in Seattle issued a temporary nationwide restraining order Friday stopping President Trump’s executive order banning citizens of seven countries from entering the United States.
Judge James Robart, who was appointed by former President George Bush in 2003, ruled the executive order would be stopped nationwide, effective immediately.
“The Constitution prevailed today,” Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said in a statement after the ruling. “No one is above the law — not even the President.”
“It’s our president’s duty to honor this ruling and I’ll make sure he does,” Ferguson added.
The ruling, made at the request of Washington and Minnesota, is the broadest to date against Trump’s executive order.
The order is here. The order specifies as follows:
It is hereby ORDERED that:
1. Federal Defendants and all their respective officers, agents, servants, employees, attorneys, and persons acting in concert or participation with them are hereby ENJOINED and RESTRAINED from:
a. Enforcing Section 3(c) of the Executive Order;
b. Enforcing Section 5(a) of the Executive Order;
c. Enforcing Section 5(b) of the Executive Order, or proceeding with any action that prioritizes the refugee claims of certain religious minorities; and
d. Enforcing Section 5(c) of the Executive Order;
e. Enforcing Section 5(e) of the Executive Order, to the extent Section 5(e) purports to prioritize refugee claims of certain religious minorities.
It further provides that it is nationwide in scope.
The legal reasoning for the ruling is not set forth in detail. The only law discussed in the order is the legal support for the court’s finding of standing on the part of the plaintiffs, the states of Washington and Minnesota. The Court found standing on the part of the states on the basis that “[t]he executive order adversely affects the States’ residents in areas of employment, education, business, family relations, and freedom to travel. These harms extend to the States by virtue of their roles as parens patriae of the residents living within their borders.” The judge also notes that the states claim an interest in the functioning and missions of their institutions of higher learning, as well as “operations, tax bases, and public funds.”
The leading case on parens patriae standing is Alfred L. Snapp & Son, Inc. v. Puerto Rico, 458 U.S. 592 (1982). Under this case, a State must be more than “a nominal party without a real interest of its own.” The State “must assert an injury to what has been characterized as a ‘quasi-sovereign’ interest.” This can include the “health and wellbeing — both physical and economic — of its residents in general” but can also include “a similar state interest in securing residents from the harmful effects of discrimination” in order to “ensur[e] that the State and its residents are not excluded from the benefits that are to flow from participation in the federal system.” The Supreme Court found standing for Puerto Rico, while not a state, because of its “state interest in securing residents from the harmful effects of discrimination,” given that Puerto Rico’s residents often suffer from invidious discrimination. The Court found that if there were invidious discrimination as to states across state lines, “we have no doubt that a State could seek, in the federal courts, to protect its residents from such discrimination to the extent that it violates federal law.”
This does not seem to be the case for Washington or Minnesota, which are unlikely to be unable to fully participate in the benefits of the federal system because of the maltreatment of a fairly low number of their citizens.
However, interestingly, mere unemployment (or at least Puerto Rico’s inability to take advantage of federal laws dealing with unemployment) was also found to confer parens patriae jurisdiction on Puerto Rico. This seems to set a fairly low bar for parens patriae jurisdiction.
These are only preliminary thoughts. Clearly the judge’s ruling will be discussed more fully in coming days.
UPDATED to add the parenthetical in the penultimate paragraph.
Ding.Patterico (115b1f) — 2/3/2017 @ 8:31 pm
what a crappy judgehappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/3/2017 @ 8:43 pm
Even if they have Snapp standing, their cause of action is no stronger than any Abdul Doe’s. Congress has plenary power over immigration and the states ain’t got nothing to say about it no matter how it may affect their economies or any other of their interests. The dispositive question will be whether Congress has authorized the President to issue this order.nk (dbc370) — 2/3/2017 @ 8:46 pm
And I think a review of the visa waiver revision that was part of the military construction and veterans act would indicate it was, the old deliberations suggest such, as was the putative umput of house stagfersnarciso (d1f714) — 2/3/2017 @ 8:50 pm
He seems to have a talent for histrionicsnarciso (d1f714) — 2/3/2017 @ 8:53 pm
UPDATED to add the parenthetical in the penultimate paragraph.Patterico (115b1f) — 2/3/2017 @ 9:00 pm
I may not have been paying close attention, but I do not recall that in the past– and I don’t mean the immediate past– but maybe 20 years ago and before, that people made a big deal about which president appointed the judges below Supreme Court after they were put on the bench. Now after almost every federal decision it seems media announces “he was a Bush judge, she was an Obama appointment, he was a Clinton appointee”, etc. Maybe this is more important and interesting now after watching several decades of judicial activism, but it seems to me that this only serves to further politicize the way regular citizens view the judiciary (which is supposed to be apolitical where the law is concerned).elissa (36949e) — 2/3/2017 @ 9:05 pm
The fact as drj points out was reversedon appeal and it is pursuant to federal law, however the logic as is purpose.narciso (9b1eec) — 2/3/2017 @ 9:06 pm
A nominees appointee is only as,significant as his last series of cases, in this case re police civilian telationsnarciso (9b1eec) — 2/3/2017 @ 9:08 pm
Read the written decision in Boston today. More law, less grandstanding by the judge. Even Dershowitz said on TV this order won’t survive appellate scrutiny.
And he has the same problem as Birotte – the State Dept invalidated the visas last week, and there are legal questions about a courts authority to order the govt to reverse that.Shipwreckedcrew (7e904b) — 2/3/2017 @ 9:09 pm
Thanks again, shipwrecked,narciso (9b1eec) — 2/3/2017 @ 9:13 pm
Now let’s consider the strategy behind this, it is unlikely for such will be able to hear this case, even if it’s expeditednarciso (9b1eec) — 2/3/2017 @ 9:19 pm
Appointed yet, some conjecture on my part. Judge Robart seems totally unaware of the national security implications ofvhis stay.narciso (9b1eec) — 2/3/2017 @ 9:27 pm
Now isn’t washington where they recount till they get a democrat?narciso (9b1eec) — 2/3/2017 @ 9:32 pm
The Governor of Washington is a moron. His interview on Tucker Carlson’s show was disgraceful. He said that there was a religious test to prevent Muslims from coming into the USA by Trump’s EO. He didn’t have a clue what was in the order and Tucker was too polite to crush him.
Why Tucker didn’t ask about Obama’s EO’s and how that prevented Christians from getting refugee status was okay, but Trump giving minority, persecuted groups priority is anti-Muslim bigotry.NJRob (43d957) — 2/3/2017 @ 9:54 pm
Moron governor also kept saying non-resident aliens who aren’t in the country have due process rights according to our constitution. Where the heck does he get this BS from and why isn’t he called upon it?
Is our Constitution now the governing law for the rest of the world?NJRob (43d957) — 2/3/2017 @ 9:56 pm
There and Minnesota.NJRob (43d957) — 2/3/2017 @ 9:57 pm
Because it’s correct? You are basically trying to argue that immigration officials don’t have to obey the law in dealing with foreigners. That’s absurd.
Immigration officials can’t just arbitrarily decide to exclude people because they don’t like the color of their skin, their religion, etc. They have to follow the laws.
From the complaint:Dave (711345) — 2/3/2017 @ 10:16 pm
Of course they can, its the law.narciso (0913d5) — 2/3/2017 @ 10:25 pm
I can’t believe you are seriously trying to argue this.
So, under your theory, if an Arab-American with a bad attitude happened to get a job with the INS/State Department, he could reject all visa applications from Israel because he doesn’t like Jews, and the people affected by his flagrant violation of the law would have no recourse?
Use some common sense.Dave (711345) — 2/3/2017 @ 10:32 pm
But refugee immigrants are not entitled to ANY form of unemployment insurance unless and until they’ve been employed. While it IS possible that someone might become unemployed due to someone else not arriving from abroad, the state has not named (and probably could not name) any such person.
I thought that an “injury” had to be identifiable (see the FISA suits).Kevin M (3bacd7) — 2/3/2017 @ 11:34 pm
About 20 years ago, a friend was trying to get a former exchange student to visit for her high school class’s 30th reunion. The former student was a citizen of Colombia. Despite having her Congressman backing her appeal to the INS, the visa was disallowed, “as they were not issuing visas for Colombians at this time.” Now, maybe that’s just the story she got told, but that’s the way it was if you were trying to get to the USA from one of them drug countries in the 90’s.
Who knew this was unconstitutional?Kevin M (3bacd7) — 2/3/2017 @ 11:38 pm
It’s really going to be rough on the folks who try to come in under this order when it gets stayed and they have to turn around again.Kevin M (3bacd7) — 2/3/2017 @ 11:40 pm
i wonder if this doo-doo judge from seattle will give constitutional rights to people sitting in prison in havana or tehran
my guess is noCruz Supporter (102c9a) — 2/4/2017 @ 1:15 am