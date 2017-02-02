OOPS! NBC News Breathlessly Attributes to Neil Gorsuch Opinions Written by Someone Else
President Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court has been vague about gay marriage and other issues important to the LGBTQ community, but back when he was an undergraduate at Columbia University he opposed military recruiting on campus precisely because it discriminated against gays and lesbians.
“It is an accepted fact that all four branches of the U.S. military discriminate against men and women based on their sexual preferences,” Neil Gorsuch wrote in an opinion piece for the Columbia Daily Spectator that was published in February 1987.
“This kind of discrimination just doesn’t fit in with Freedom of Opportunity and Democracy,” he wrote. “Plain and simple. Unless it’s prepared to hire applicants regardless of race, sex, class, religion, or sexual preference, the military should be denied the use of Columbia facilities to recruit.”
SCOTUS Nominee Neil Gorsuch once supported gays and opposed campus military recruiters https://t.co/jcef2kGjXu via @nbcnews
— Corky Siemaszko (@csiemaszko) February 1, 2017
Yeah, just one problem. Gorsuch isn’t the one who wrote that.
You can follow their link and see what I mean. In an editing error, when Gorsuch’s op-ed and an op-ed by one Jason C. Myers continued from page 6 on to page 9, the college newspaper put Gorsuch’s name above the continuation of Myers’s piece and vice-versa. If you read each piece from page 6 to page 9, this is patently obvious.
But it’s plain that reported Corky Siemaszko didn’t read the pieces, or he would have noticed that.
Ed Whelan has been whacking NBC over this:
You got it wrong. Look at PDF. Student paper clearly attached wrong heading to carryover portions of op-eds. https://t.co/41J3VyMPW7
— Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) February 2, 2017
Pro tip: When op-ed in college paper dramatically changes voice, with grammar gaffe, in middle, check for wrong heading on carryover page. https://t.co/41J3VyMPW7
— Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) February 2, 2017
We’ll see how long it takes them to figure it out — and how they handle it when they do.
If they whisk it away, or rewrite it without explaining what they did, I have saved the original NBC story here.
I don’t like using the term “fake news” to describe mistakes, even bad ones — but the longer they leave this up, the more fake it looks.
There had to be some reason why Madcow called him “mainstream”.nk (dbc370) — 2/2/2017 @ 11:42 am
As Fake News goes, this is in the top decile. A reference and everything.
Perhaps the Russians diddled the headline in order help Trump?BobStewartatHome (e8d021) — 2/2/2017 @ 11:57 am
As of 12:12 PST it looks like they added an “editor’s note” and kinda sorta did a re-write.Harkin (470cbb) — 2/2/2017 @ 12:13 pm
Harkin’s right, except being charitable about the “kinda sorta… re-write.” It’s basically a totally different story with a new headline, new opening paragraph, etc.Ryan (b16f18) — 2/2/2017 @ 12:21 pm
In the relay race of life, our handoff to the millennials hasn’t gone as well as we might have hoped.BobStewartatHome (e8d021) — 2/2/2017 @ 12:28 pm
amazon turdlord jeffy bezos’s wapo had a huge article this morning all about dissing his mamahappyfeet (a037ad) — 2/2/2017 @ 12:29 pm
“Harkin’s right, except being charitable about the “kinda sorta… re-write.” It’s basically a totally different story with a new headline, new opening paragraph, etc.”
I was using the term “kinda sorta” as utilized by Theodore Cleaver, which basically means “totally”.Harkin (470cbb) — 2/2/2017 @ 12:47 pm
Why do you assume they did it by accident?narciso (d1f714) — 2/2/2017 @ 12:56 pm
“I don’t like using the term “fake news” to describe mistakes, even bad ones . . . “
Performing proper due diligence is a fundamental professional responsibility across a wide range of fields. To many of us, it is simply a part of our workday routine. When one sees a politicized pattern of neglecting this fundamental function, I don’t think the errors qualify as “mistakes” any more than a collision caused by someone deliberately driving recklessly would qualify as an “accident.” Calling the product “fake news” is letting them off easy. Better terms would be calumny, defamation, slander.
There are many reasons to like the term “fake news,” not the least of which is that it was originally a term used by the Left to attack the right. Turning this pejorative back on the hacks who came up with it has a wonderful symmetry.ThOR (c9324e) — 2/2/2017 @ 12:57 pm
This isn’t fake news.
It’s more like Gateway Pundit.
Q. Who found this article in the first place? It couldn’t have been found through an online search, because that would have been correct.Sammy Finkelman (9974e8) — 2/2/2017 @ 1:04 pm
Hecwas a hack at the daily news no surprise.narciso (d1f714) — 2/2/2017 @ 1:08 pm
Boy, with this and the fake story about the missing bust of MLK in the Oval Office and the wrong story about Trump reversing Obama’s LGBTQ order, you’d think the news media had an agenda or something.B.A. DuBois (cb3214) — 2/2/2017 @ 1:48 pm
And… the Twitter links above have gone done the Memory Hole. Well done, NBC!B.A. DuBois (cb3214) — 2/2/2017 @ 1:51 pm
Never attribute to incompetency that which can be more fully explained by professional malice.papertiger (c8116c) — 2/2/2017 @ 2:28 pm
Harry Reid has left the political scene, but his habit of lying about judges he doesn’t like is being carried on proudly by the MSM’s #fakenews department.M Scott Eiland (1edade) — 2/2/2017 @ 2:58 pm
Speaking of the Supreme Court, this is actually a pretty funny article. Lefties concerned and sharing ideas on how to keep 83 year old RBG alive and on the high court until 2020.
http://www.sfgate.com/news/article/Can-she-eat-more-kale-Hordes-of-liberals-want-10903762.phpelissa (fb919d) — 2/2/2017 @ 3:19 pm