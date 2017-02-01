Today in the Annals of Free Speech

[guest post by JVW]

Noted provocateur Milo Yiannopolous was scheduled to speak at 7:00 pm on the campus of — ta-da! — the University of California at Berkeley, but the appearance has been cancelled due to a large throng of leftists acting like leftists do in 2017:

The Breitbart News editor was set to deliver a speech inside a UC Berkeley campus building but hundreds of protesters began throwing fireworks and pulling down the metal barricades police set up to keep people from rushing into the building. Windows were smashed and fires were set outside the building as masked protesters stormed it. The Berkeley Police Department said people threw bricks, smoking objects, and fireworks at police officers. Protesters took down a light pole and university police locked down all buildings and ordered a shelter in place.

Yiannopolous was invited by the local College Republicans to speak against college campuses declaring themselves “sanctuaries” for illegal immigrants. Under a great deal of pressure from leftist elements to prohibit the event, the Cal administration attempted to hold firm to free speech principles and proceed with the event. Apparently they were most unsuccessful.

[Cross-posted at the Jury Talks Back.]

– JVW