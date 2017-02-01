Today in the Annals of Free Speech
[guest post by JVW]
Noted provocateur Milo Yiannopolous was scheduled to speak at 7:00 pm on the campus of — ta-da! — the University of California at Berkeley, but the appearance has been cancelled due to a large throng of leftists acting like leftists do in 2017:
The Breitbart News editor was set to deliver a speech inside a UC Berkeley campus building but hundreds of protesters began throwing fireworks and pulling down the metal barricades police set up to keep people from rushing into the building. Windows were smashed and fires were set outside the building as masked protesters stormed it.
The Berkeley Police Department said people threw bricks, smoking objects, and fireworks at police officers. Protesters took down a light pole and university police locked down all buildings and ordered a shelter in place.
Yiannopolous was invited by the local College Republicans to speak against college campuses declaring themselves “sanctuaries” for illegal immigrants. Under a great deal of pressure from leftist elements to prohibit the event, the Cal administration attempted to hold firm to free speech principles and proceed with the event. Apparently they were most unsuccessful.
Remind me again where the Free Speech movement started under Mario Savio.
Oh, yes, Sproul Hall, University of California, Berkeley, Dec 2, 1964.
Remind me again where the Free Speech movement started under Mario Savio.

Oh, yes, Sproul Hall, University of California, Berkeley, Dec 2, 1964.
CNN is providing footage of the riots.
The police should have used clubs and tear gas. Anyone who showed up to riot in a mask should be expelled. Fukking fascists.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/1/2017 @ 6:55 pm
Oh ‘dem pesky 1960s.
Do elephant bells have a familiar ring?
Oh 'dem pesky 1960s.

Do elephant bells have a familiar ring?
Watching it now, no police presence that I can see. It is a shame that authorities allow these violent thug protests to occur, especially when they know what has been planned. That they let it happen is shameful.
Forget it, Jake… it’s the People’s Republic of the Bay Area.Colonel Haiku (779a2a) — 2/1/2017 @ 6:58 pm
Thank you for the post, JVW. Now I can unblock images and not see Madcow’s face.
No comment on your topic. My opinion of Yiannopoulos is lower than my opinion of Maddow. He and the protesters deserve each other. College Republicans. lol
Ok, I guess I did comment on the topic too.nk (dbc370) — 2/1/2017 @ 7:04 pm
Milo has exposed the new Brownshirts without a single spoken word. Tremendous!
Milo has exposed the new Brownshirts without a single spoken word. Tremendous!

The Evil is declaring itself and, at least in this instance, nobody was physically harmed. A win!
The police should have used clubs and tear gas. Anyone who showed up to riot in a mask should be expelled.
Here’s the thing, though: it’s a mistake to assume that all of these people battling police are students. I’m willing to bet that the vast majority of them are the anarchists and other vile leftists from the San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley axis of stupidity. When I was in school in Cambridge, Noam Chomsky’s acolytes weren’t so much the MIT and Harvard students as much as they were drawn fro the general radical riffraff that hung around Harvard Square. Lots of them were probably dropouts and people who never had the initiative to attend college, and I’ll bet the same holds true at Cal. I agree that that any students who participate need to face campus discipline including possible expulsion, but I also think that the Cal campus police and the Berkeley police need to start getting no-tresspass warrants against the local non-student agitators and arresting them when they show up on campus.JVW (6e49ce) — 2/1/2017 @ 7:05 pm