BREAKING: Trump Fires Acting Attorney General Who Refused To Defend His Immigration Order
streiff at RedState reported just a couple of hours ago that Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, an Obama holdover, had announced that she had ordered the Justice Department not to defend President Trump’s immigration order in court.
Guess what? She is no longer the Acting Attorney General.
President Trump fired his acting attorney general on Monday after she defiantly refused to defend his immigration executive order, accusing the Democratic holdover of trying to obstruct his agenda for political reasons.
Taking action in an escalating crisis for his 10-day-old administration, Mr. Trump declared that Sally Q. Yates had “betrayed” the administration, the White House said in a statement.
The president appointed Dana J. Boente, United States attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, to serve as acting attorney general until Senator Jeff Sessions of Alabama is confirmed.
I have argued in recent days (see here and here, for example) that — while I agree with the thrust of Trump’s order on a policy level, and want to avoid seeing the United States fall into the trap that Europe has regarding Syrian refugees — Trump’s order, in my opinion, violates the law. I think he lacks the authority to make the changes he made on his own, and needed to work with Congress, which has Constitutional authority over matters of immigration and naturalization.
But that’s my opinion, and I am no immigration law expert. I have also noted that people I respect have disagreed with me, and I have acknowledged that I don’t know for sure how a court would rule. I don’t think the order is so patently illegal that a partisan DoJ official should refuse to defend it.
I think Trump did the right thing here.
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
Ding.Patterico (115b1f) — 1/30/2017 @ 6:49 pm
I’ve seen it reported that (a) FISA warrants must be signed off on by a Senate-confirmed DOJ official, and (b) Ms. Yates was the last.
If that’s true, then there is no legal process for obtaining a FISA warrant until Sen. Sessions is confirmed.
Based on that, I think President Trump should have waited until after Sen. Sessions was confirmed and *then* fired her.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 1/30/2017 @ 6:51 pm
BREAKING Trump fires deranged self-important DOJ pussyhatter who pathetically begged and pleaded for him to fire her
but does she say thank youhappyfeet (28a91b) — 1/30/2017 @ 6:52 pm
Question: When does the Attorney for the United States get to tell the Executive, at whose pleasure s/he serves, that s/he will not follow an order, and THEN expect to keep his/her job?
You would think that Trump was rounding up Muslims and putting them in camps to haar the fever pitch over in Blueland.
She defied her boss, in public, and was fired for insubordination. I’ve signed employment contracts where such an open display would not only have got me fired but would have had options cancelled and the like.Kevin M (25bbee) — 1/30/2017 @ 6:56 pm
This was meant to be a message.
To Putin. And China. And ISIS. And anybody else.
Shades of Reagan firing the ATC strikers.DCSCA (797bc0) — 1/30/2017 @ 6:56 pm
Kevin M – oh, absolutely. I think it’s entirely reasonable for President Trump to fire her in response to her announcement that DOJ wouldn’t defend the EO.
That said, I think it could have waited a couple of days. If FISA warrants are actually important to our national security, then leaving us with nobody in the administration who can procure one is a national security threat – and if it’s not a threat to our national security to have them be unobtainable, we should get rid of them entirely.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 1/30/2017 @ 6:57 pm
It also was in violation of the provisions of the visa waiver revision of 2015narciso (d1f714) — 1/30/2017 @ 6:58 pm
I would love to see a law that required AGs to defend the government’s actions, with their only recourse being resignation, and that failing to do so constituted a resignation. State3s could use this, too, particularly wrt initiatives which OFTEN are opposed by the state government.Kevin M (25bbee) — 1/30/2017 @ 7:00 pm
Kevin M – what do you consider to be your ethical responsibility to a client if (a) you are convinced that the course of action he wants to pursue is legally indefensible, and (b) he insists on pursuing it anyway?aphrael (e0cdc9) — 1/30/2017 @ 7:01 pm
aphrael,
He appointed someone else as Acting AG. Cannot say if he can do that, but he did. The other method is to fire people until you hear YES instead of NO, as Nixon did.Kevin M (25bbee) — 1/30/2017 @ 7:02 pm
Legally indefensible? Does that mean illegal, or “likely to lead to a poor result”?
If illegal, resign. If the latter, probably resign. But I CANNOT claim to represent him while working against his wishes.Kevin M (25bbee) — 1/30/2017 @ 7:03 pm
(assuming sanity, etc)Kevin M (25bbee) — 1/30/2017 @ 7:04 pm
Aphrael, here is a discussion from elsewhere about the FISA issue you raised for what it’s worth.
http://justoneminute.typepad.com/main/2017/01/i-smell-fake-news.htmlelissa (ceae36) — 1/30/2017 @ 7:05 pm
Bizzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz, O’Donnell takes the Nixon bait. Now it’s ‘The Monday Night Massacre’…DCSCA (797bc0) — 1/30/2017 @ 7:05 pm
elissa,
So reading that, Trump can appoint a US Attorney (who was confirmed by the Senate) to the AG job.
5 U.S. Code § 3345 (a)(2)Kevin M (25bbee) — 1/30/2017 @ 7:09 pm
Thanks, ellissa.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 1/30/2017 @ 7:09 pm
Thank you, Kevin M.
Since he appointed a USAttorney, all is well.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 1/30/2017 @ 7:11 pm
The really offensive part of what she did relates to the fact that the Admin. states that the EO was approved by the DOJ Office of Legal Counsel. The OLC folks are vets, and have a long-established reputation as bein non-ideological. Remember it was the OLC office that first called into question the “enhanced interrogation techniques” in a legal opinion, and later laid the groundwork for the debate over the re-authorization of the FISA project that led to the hospital room confrontation between Alberto Gonzalez and James Comey/Robert Mueller while Ashcroft was hospitalized.
So, OLC says “Ok” to the EO, but Yates can’t decide if its legal????
Sorry, it doesn’t work like that at DOJ. The AG doesn’t get to say OLC is wrong. They are the equivalent of the “Oracle” — that’s why various components of the government go to them to get opinions on questions of legality.shipwreckedcrew (de7608) — 1/30/2017 @ 7:11 pm
But I CANNOT claim to represent him while working against his wishes.
I can also not claim to represent him while I remain not a lawyer.Kevin M (25bbee) — 1/30/2017 @ 7:11 pm
Now Bernstein is having kittens.
Meanwhile, in the Kremlin and in Beijing, message rec’d from President Trump.
Loud and clear.DCSCA (797bc0) — 1/30/2017 @ 7:12 pm
Kevin M – my apologies! For some reason I thought you were one of the local lawyers.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 1/30/2017 @ 7:13 pm
I guess a USA who was a recess appointment (AND had served for less than 90 days) wouldn’t qualify, but I don’t think that’s the case here.Kevin M (25bbee) — 1/30/2017 @ 7:14 pm
aphrael–
No, I took a different path. I design IC logic. But a similar mindset, if less opportunity for BS (as nature has an amazing BS filter).Kevin M (25bbee) — 1/30/2017 @ 7:15 pm
Except scary Larry is confused The Saturday nigh officials resigned because they wouldn’t carry out an order.narciso (54b108) — 1/30/2017 @ 7:18 pm
@25- They’re all doing it now… they all follow the simple, shiny object.DCSCA (797bc0) — 1/30/2017 @ 7:20 pm
That Sally Yates lady was certainly acting Attorney General because she didn’t seem like a real one. In fact, she was acting like a jerk.Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 1/30/2017 @ 7:22 pm
This is a boy Dana not a girl Dana for those trying to keep score at home.elissa (ceae36) — 1/30/2017 @ 7:23 pm
@27. But suchhhhhhhhhhhhhhh a pretty smile. Wonder what office she has plans to run for in the future.DCSCA (797bc0) — 1/30/2017 @ 7:24 pm
> I guess a USA who was a recess appointment (AND had served for less than 90 days) wouldn’t qualify, but I don’t think that’s the case here.
Nor will it be; recess appointments have effectively been written out of the Constitution.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 1/30/2017 @ 7:26 pm
Yes I thought I had made the right point.narciso (54b108) — 1/30/2017 @ 7:27 pm
Looks to me like President Trump acted within his authority as far as banning immigrants and refugees from the seven countries.
As it turns out, homosexuality is punishable by death in six of the seven countries, though it’s by the Da’ish militia in two of them, Iraq and Syria. You’d think that the left would support the ban! Maybe if we pointed that out to the left, they wouldn’t be so apoplectic about the ban.The Dana who isn't an attorney. (1b79fa) — 1/30/2017 @ 7:30 pm
That point, I guess it’s cheaper than therapy.narciso (54b108) — 1/30/2017 @ 7:30 pm
CNN gnome Fareed Zakaria – “Most incompetent 10 days since Andrew Johnson.”
Too funny.
“So many echoes of the Saturday Night Massacre.” – CNN toadstool David Gergen.
Even funnier.
No wonder CNN is doing a ‘History of Comedy’ series.
Spotlight off immigration policy, spotlight on personnel matter, tomorrow, spotlight moves to new SCOTUS nomination.
Just brilliant.DCSCA (797bc0) — 1/30/2017 @ 7:34 pm
I would say senility on gergen and bernstein’s sake, I don’t know who zakaroa plagiarized the line from.narciso (54b108) — 1/30/2017 @ 7:38 pm
#29 DCSCA, Sally Yates just needs to get some Wendy Davis pink sneakers, and then, she, too can turn her 5 minutes of fame into a wipeout when she runs for Governor of Texas! (LOL)Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 1/30/2017 @ 7:39 pm
(I have no idea what state she’s from, and I’m too lazy right now to look it up.)
@35. LOLOLOL subtle but well played, sir.DCSCA (797bc0) — 1/30/2017 @ 7:40 pm