Is Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration Illegal? Signs Point to “Yes”
There is good reason to cheer the policy behind the executive order on immigration signed yesterday by President Trump. One need only consider the continual problems European countries are having assimilating refugees — and the likelihood that ISIS is sending sleeper terrorists among them — to be skeptical of a policy that would admit tens of thousands of these folks within our borders. One suspects that the Obama administration did not do enough to ensure that they would be properly vetted.
But is the order legal?
That’s another question entirely, and this op-ed makes a good argument that it is not:
President Trump signed an executive order on Friday that purports to bar for at least 90 days almost all permanent immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries, including Syria and Iraq, and asserts the power to extend the ban indefinitely.
But the order is illegal. More than 50 years ago, Congress outlawed such discrimination against immigrants based on national origin. . . . The Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965 banned all discrimination against immigrants on the basis of national origin, replacing the old prejudicial system and giving each country an equal shot at the quotas. In signing the new law, President Lyndon B. Johnson said that “the harsh injustice” of the national-origins quota system had been “abolished.”
Trump would likely point to a law that says he can determine certain aliens are detrimental to the country, but the writer says that doesn’t wash:
Nonetheless, Mr. Trump asserts that he still has the power to discriminate, pointing to a 1952 law that allows the president the ability to “suspend the entry” of “any class of aliens” that he finds are detrimental to the interest of the United States.
But the president ignores the fact that Congress then restricted this power in 1965, stating plainly that no person could be “discriminated against in the issuance of an immigrant visa because of the person’s race, sex, nationality, place of birth or place of residence.” The only exceptions are those provided for by Congress (such as the preference for Cuban asylum seekers).
. . . .
Mr. Trump may want to revive discrimination based on national origin by asserting a distinction between “the issuance of a visa” and the “entry” of the immigrant. But this is nonsense. Immigrants cannot legally be issued a visa if they are barred from entry. Thus, all orders under the 1952 law apply equally to entry and visa issuance, as his executive order acknowledges.
I’d be open to reading a contrary argument, but this one looks pretty convincing.
If no convincing counterargument can be mounted, this order will still perform a service: identifying hypocrisy. A lot of Republicans complained about Obama’s executive overreach. This is where we find out which of those critics were sincerely concerned about the separation of powers and the rule of law . . . and which ones were just cheap partisan hacks who didn’t like Obama.
I suspect a distressingly large number will fall into the latter category, unfortunately.
Me, I’m with Charles C.W. Cooke:
Congress is largely free from judicial interference in the realm of immigration, so it’s chosen to give up its powers to the executive.
— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) January 28, 2017
I find that extraordinary. And—and, no, I don’t care who the president is—I think it needs to be reversed as soon as is possible. Fin.
— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) January 28, 2017
If the order is illegal — and I stress that one cannot reach a firm conclusion about that from one op-ed — it should be condemned by anyone in Congress who still cares about limiting executive overreach. That group includes Senator Mike Lee, Representative Justin Amash, and — for the next four years — Democrats.
Then they should craft their own legislative measure, which should look a lot like the one signed by Trump yesterday . . . with this exception: its legality will be beyond debate.
This NYT piece was penned by someone from Cato, predictably fulfilling the “libertarian” role as the Left’s house slave on immigration.
I’ll leave it to legal minds to has this out, but we’re learning very quickly who are friends are.Jared Nelson (83388d) — 1/28/2017 @ 11:13 am
i think we should err on the side of not flooding our towns and cities with bloodthirsty terror immigrants like how germany didhappyfeet (28a91b) — 1/28/2017 @ 11:23 am
Didn’t Carter ban Iranians during the hostage crisis?
Why is that not precedence?ThOR (c9324e) — 1/28/2017 @ 11:23 am
If the President finds a “clear and present danger” to national security, I would be surprised if he cannot issue an interim order until legislation can be written.
Given the language cited (“discriminated against in the issuance of an immigrant visa because of the person’s race, sex, nationality, place of birth or place of residence.”) he could just go back to saying “No Muslims.” Is that what you want?
He could also bar ideologies. After WW2, German immigrants were barred if they were Nazi Party members (unless we wanted them in particular). We could bar fundamentalist Islamic sects as ideologies incompatible with American values. That they couch their hatred for pluralistic society in religious terms isn’t meaningful.
He could also bar all permanent entry for a time, allowing only short visits with a return ticket required. Again, not what you want but what you might force.Kevin M (25bbee) — 1/28/2017 @ 11:26 am
From the op-ed:Patterico (115b1f) — 1/28/2017 @ 11:26 am
Didn’t Carter ban Iranians during the hostage crisis?
But Carter wasn’t a racist.
Oh. Wait. http://www.sfexaminer.com/jimmy-carters-racist-campaign-of-1970/Kevin M (25bbee) — 1/28/2017 @ 11:27 am
I want the law to be followed.Patterico (115b1f) — 1/28/2017 @ 11:28 am
“you”Patterico (115b1f) — 1/28/2017 @ 11:29 am
and didn’t food stamp discriminate the holy poop out of the christian syrians in favour of doing the nasty murderous muslim terrorist ones all up in it so goodhappyfeet (28a91b) — 1/28/2017 @ 11:29 am
Judging people by their principled alignment (i.e. content of their character) is moral, legal, and positive progress. Judging people by the “color of their skin” (i.e. [class] diversity) is not only immoral but illegal, too.nn (e43530) — 1/28/2017 @ 11:29 am
So, using the Iranian precedent, Trump could bar males between 16 and 50 from these countries, excepting some for medical treatment or bereavement, etc.Kevin M (25bbee) — 1/28/2017 @ 11:31 am
This appears to be the relevant language that the op-ed argues violates the law, I think:Patterico (115b1f) — 1/28/2017 @ 11:32 am
“you”
Second-person plural. Would you prefer “one”?Kevin M (25bbee) — 1/28/2017 @ 11:32 am
Isn’t the knock on Trump that he’ll expand the use of executive orders in ways that are unprecedented? If Trump is simply following the lead of a Democratic president under remarkably similar circumstances and covering a similar group, I find it hard to deem this anything other than a technical breach.
By the way, did the NYT editorialize against Carters ban? I would hardly think so. The Times takes the high road only as a matter of political expedience.
Finally, let’s not forget just how much deference the SCOTUS has given the executive in recent years.ThOR (c9324e) — 1/28/2017 @ 11:33 am
It seems that a rule like that would be more arguably legal, from what I can tell from reading his order and the op-ed.
Of course, that’s not what he did.Patterico (115b1f) — 1/28/2017 @ 11:34 am
In any event, to stop this order someone with standing will have to get to a court and sue, the government will ask for and get a stay of any contrary ruling, and it will be months before the order is rescinded in fact. Meanwhile there will be a new law passed.Kevin M (25bbee) — 1/28/2017 @ 11:35 am
Except he’s not, as I just showed with a quote that you failed to address.
I don’t know about others’ “knock” but MY concern is ANY president who exceeds his powers under the Constitution.
Frankly, I don’t give a rat’s ass whether a previous president provided a precedent if that precedent is unconstitutional, and only a rank partisan who doesn’t care about the Constitution would feel differently.Patterico (115b1f) — 1/28/2017 @ 11:36 am
Your point?Patterico (115b1f) — 1/28/2017 @ 11:36 am
Didn’t anyone tell you Yankees that the proper second-person plural pronoun is “you-all.”ThOR (c9324e) — 1/28/2017 @ 11:37 am
Is there an implied “so he should be able to do anything he can get away with” argument in there . . . or are you making a different argument, in which case, could you spell that one out?Patterico (115b1f) — 1/28/2017 @ 11:37 am
The Times takes the high road only as a matter of political expedience.
That’s just NOT true. The NYT always takes the high road. It’s the road marked “Democrat.”Kevin M (25bbee) — 1/28/2017 @ 11:37 am
I’m talking about what the law requires. So what is “you” or “one” or whatever?
If people want to openly declare that they don’t care what the law says, then we can have an open discussion about that.Patterico (115b1f) — 1/28/2017 @ 11:39 am
An illegal action is illegal even if a leftist, or many, say it is.Patterico (115b1f) — 1/28/2017 @ 11:40 am
I started writing my comment before you posted. It’s not that I ignored your comment, but that I hadn’t seen it when I submitted my comment.ThOR (c9324e) — 1/28/2017 @ 11:41 am
Is there an implied “so he should be able to do anything he can get away with” argument in there . . . or are you making a different argument, in which case, could you spell that one out?
No, there are limits. A truly unreasonable or pernicious order would be enjoined and no stay would issue.
My argument is practical, in light of current practice. The law is what the law allows and nothing more or less.Kevin M (25bbee) — 1/28/2017 @ 11:41 am
OK.Patterico (115b1f) — 1/28/2017 @ 11:41 am
we know from germany that isis put their murderous ninja muslim turtles all up in with the lazy-assed don’t wanna job “refugees” on purpose (to kill people)
we know this cause of there’s a ton of irrefutable evidence (documentation)
red rover red rover let like anyone that’s HELLO *not* a disgusting muslim terrorist come overhappyfeet (28a91b) — 1/28/2017 @ 11:42 am
An illegal action is illegal even if a leftist, or many, say it is.
Is an illegal action illegal if a court says “it’s OK for now”?Kevin M (25bbee) — 1/28/2017 @ 11:43 am
So if (for example) we can’t get a court to order a stop to an illegal war, you’re cool with an illegal war? President can send troops wherever he likes, to whatever extent, for whatever duration, for whatever purpose, with no declaration of war, because just try to stop him?
Or am I misreading you somehow?Patterico (115b1f) — 1/28/2017 @ 11:43 am
“We deny an injunction” is not equivalent to “it’s OK” — and even if that were not true, illegal is illegal, unless you want to give up your right to argue that courts get it wrong.Patterico (115b1f) — 1/28/2017 @ 11:45 am
Kevin M:
Yes or no question:
If this order is illegal, do you care?Patterico (115b1f) — 1/28/2017 @ 11:45 am
if our national security depends solely on brainwashed trash in congress like meghan’s slicked-up cowardly daddy we are doomedy doomedy doom doomed
hello my fellow americans
the food stamp party is very very seriously flirting with making a for reals muslim terrorist sympathizer the actual head of the DNC (!)
thank goodness Mr. Trump’s on the job keeping his eye on the horizon
scanning for danger!happyfeet (28a91b) — 1/28/2017 @ 11:50 am
Patterico–
Give me my choice of judges and a change in the legal regime, and I’m all for (reasonably) strict adherence to the letter of the law. I agree that if you stray too far from that you have no law whatsoever — a growing reality that brought us to Trump.
However, I don’t see blind adherence to the law in the face of unexpected danger to be particularly virtuous. The situation we are in — where the overthrown regime had thrown caution to the wind to allow political grandstanding and virtue signalling and people died — requires a quick and dirty solution in the near term.
One of the reasons that courts are reluctant to slap down the executive quickly is to allow this kind of emergency reaction to take place. The problem happens when it becomes permanent without enabling legislation. The original “watch lists” were like this, with massive false positives. For a few months after 9/11 that could be tolerated. But it took almost a decade for the DHS to get around to a fix.Kevin M (25bbee) — 1/28/2017 @ 11:52 am
So if (for example) we can’t get a court to order a stop to an illegal war, you’re cool with an illegal war? President can send troops wherever he likes, to whatever extent, for whatever duration, for whatever purpose, with no declaration of war, because just try to stop him?
How is a war illegal if no court will say it is illegal? The COURTS are the arbiters of the laws, Am I wrong in this? Do you see legality as an absolute that exists outside the legal system?Kevin M (25bbee) — 1/28/2017 @ 11:53 am
If Trump, rather than Obama, is the bad guy, don’t you imagine that the court will find standing where before they found none and that Roberts and his allies on the left will have a change of heart about executive actions?
If there is a President who will inspire the court to rethink the direction it has been taking for decades now on the power of the executive, the President is Trump.ThOR (c9324e) — 1/28/2017 @ 11:56 am
DJT
easy as abc
simple as do re mi
lol suck it, terrorists
there’s a new sheriff in townhappyfeet (28a91b) — 1/28/2017 @ 11:56 am
As for this order…
Is it illegal? I think it is one of those things that could go either way. Was it legal for Reagan to fire PATCO members? He did, they sued and they lost.
Am I OK with the RESULT? Yes. For a little while. I would not be OK with this as permanent situation. BTW, does that limitation on nationality have a wartime exception? Are we required to accept immigrants from North Korea? Obviously having diplomatic relations isn’t the issue as Taiwanese and Cubans are allowed in.Kevin M (25bbee) — 1/28/2017 @ 11:59 am
“Frankly, I don’t give a rat’s ass whether a previous president provided a precedent if that precedent is unconstitutional, and only a rank partisan who doesn’t care about the Constitution would feel differently.”
And the crowd went wild.
(at least in the room where I am…)Dave (711345) — 1/28/2017 @ 12:00 pm