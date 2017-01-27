John Hurt, RIP
John Hurt has long been among my favorite actors. The last movie I watched was actually a movie I re-watched: V for Vendetta (I even blogged about it here, barely over a week ago.) I enjoyed Hurt in The Elephant Man, Alien, Midnight Express, and the Harry Potter movies. But one performance I doubt many will remember, but which sticks out in my head, is his performance in the three-part TV mini-series Crime and Punishment. I remember watching that with my family as an 11-year-old child in Fort Worth, sitting in front of the TV with my back against the ugly round bright orange footrest that sat in the middle of our family room floor, and watching Hurt as Raskolnikov. It was transfixing and it made me want to watch other movies with Hurt. (Old-timers will recall that it wasn’t so easy to do that in 1979 with a snap of your fingers.)
Rest in peace.
[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]
Ding.Patterico (115b1f) — 1/27/2017 @ 7:35 pm
Never saw that, bravo back when it cared about the arts, showed the 1984 version, which was one of Richard button’s last performances, it was too disturbingly authenticnarciso (d1f714) — 1/27/2017 @ 7:48 pm
Parts of it are Youtube, crime and punishment, that version of 1984 is as well.narciso (d1f714) — 1/27/2017 @ 7:54 pm
I loved his role as Caligula in the Masterpiece Theatre’s “I, Claudius.Golden Eagle (0aed02) — 1/27/2017 @ 7:57 pm
He was great in Scandal.scrutineer (e49623) — 1/27/2017 @ 7:58 pm
Did the voice of the main character in Watership Down.
Will never forget his role in Midnight Express.Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 1/27/2017 @ 8:01 pm
He did C&P twice: in the 2002 version he was Porfiry, the police detective.
My main memory of him is as Caligula in I, Claudius.Kishnevi (1f8073) — 1/27/2017 @ 8:01 pm
There’s at least two chapters on Youtube.narciso (d1f714) — 1/27/2017 @ 8:12 pm
I will always remember him best for his performances in Rob Roy and Wild Bill.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 1/27/2017 @ 8:28 pm
Not great movies perhaps. But he seemed to be having a lark, and thus turned in great performances.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 1/27/2017 @ 8:30 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=chceChQAVjISteve57 (0b1dac) — 1/27/2017 @ 8:36 pm
weren’t you just talking about V or was that someone elsehappyfeet (28a91b) — 1/27/2017 @ 8:36 pm
He was playing the Burton role in v, essentially and want subtle about it.narciso (d1f714) — 1/27/2017 @ 8:38 pm
I first saw him in The Naked Civil Servant.
Wanna make something of it?nk (dbc370) — 1/27/2017 @ 8:40 pm
Since I don’t know what “V” is, it must have been someone else.
I’ll happily talk about rebuilding the flathead Ford or how to make Pere al Vino Rosso or how to reload .338 WinMag ammo. But “V?” What is that?Steve57 (0b1dac) — 1/27/2017 @ 8:44 pm
V for. Vendetta, the dystopia Alan Moore disavowed, although almost all his projects are unfilmable.narciso (d1f714) — 1/27/2017 @ 8:47 pm
John Hurt holds the record for on screeen deaths, at 42.
My favorite Hurt roles were Caligula in I, Claudius, Montrose in Rob Roy, Stephen Ward in Scandal, John Merrick in The Elephant Man and Bird in The Field.NC Mountain Girl (dce153) — 1/27/2017 @ 8:50 pm
Clockwork Orange meets Hunger Games meets 1984 meets Death Race 2000, Steve. It’s for plump young with permanently Cheetos-stained fingers who think the judge who sentenced the Silk Road drug dealer should be put through a woodchipper. Or so I’ve heard.nk (dbc370) — 1/27/2017 @ 8:51 pm
@4.Hurt’s portrayal of Caligula in I, Claudius was simply stellar. Motivated me to purchase the DVD set.
1984
Midnight Express
Contact
Scandal
… the Potters, Indiana Jones… the list goes on and on… what range. A superb actor. And as British as they come.
“Wanna take a ride?” – S.R. Hadden [John Hurt] ‘Contact’ 1997DCSCA (797bc0) — 1/27/2017 @ 8:52 pm
Whistle and I’ll Come To You
Made-for-tv-movie from 2010. Good low-key performance from Hurt here. (YouTube link)Icy (fa7502) — 1/27/2017 @ 8:55 pm
Well lets crystal skull out of it, I think Sean bean is catching up in that criterianarciso (d1f714) — 1/27/2017 @ 8:55 pm
Well kit preceded hunger games, it was part if the Blair derangement syndrome over there, also the ghost and David hare’s worricker seriesnarciso (d1f714) — 1/27/2017 @ 8:58 pm