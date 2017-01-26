Trump STILL Obsessed with Inauguration Numbers in ABC News Interview

Good Lord. Is this guy never going to let this go? Obama’s is bigger, Trump. Get over it.

This is from Trump’s interview with David Muir of ABC News:

MUIR: And just before we leave, the President tells us he wants to show us just one more image. TRUMP: One thing this shows is how far they go over here. Look. Look how far this is. This goes all the way down here. All the way down. Nobody sees that. You don’t see that in the pictures. But when you look at this tremendous sea of love — I call it a sea of love. It’s really something special, that all these people traveled here from all parts of the country, maybe the world, but all parts of the country. Hard for them to get here. Many of these people were the forgotten men and women, many of them. And they loved what I had to say. More importantly, they’re going to love the result.

You can see the order of how he thinks: first his ego, and then the people. First the crowd size, which is about how great he is, and then the observation about the people who traveled to see it. First the fact that people loved what he had to say, and then the assertion that the policies will benefit the people.

This is the same picture, by the way, that he has chosen to hang in the White House press hall, and that he tweeted out two days ago.

A photo delivered yesterday that will be displayed in the upper/lower press hall. Thank you Abbas! pic.twitter.com/Uzp0ivvRp0 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2017

As Susan Wright observed, the date on the picture is from the day after the inauguration, but the picture is probably from the inauguration, because (as Susan noted) the banners are still hanging. The perspective of the picture is pleasing to Trump because it does not show the empty areas between the Capitol and the Washington Monument.

The transcript of the ABC News interview is here. It’s chock-full of obsession about how many people voted for him and other pointless nonsense.

Ah, well. Every president is an egomaniac. It’s just that they usually hide it better.

He seems to be doing OK on the policy front. If that continues, the clown show is the price of admission, I guess.

