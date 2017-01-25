Exit Bubba

[guest post by JVW]

No matter how you feel about the new President, one thing we all (well, most of us anyway) can agree upon is that the marginalization of the Clinton Family is a most welcome development. The restoration of the House of Clinton, which came ever so close to being realized, is now permanently on hold, and despite the fondest wishes of their last remaining sycophants (Hello Sid Blumenthal! Hello David Brock!) it seems to be inconceivable that Hillary! will upset the Big Applecart (I promise I don’t have too many of these bad puns in me) and take on incumbent mayor Bill de Blasio, no matter how wretched his management of the city may be. Meanwhile, daughter Chelsea shows no inclination to give up the posh life as an independently-wealthy part-time college administrator to enter the grubby political scene, especially the sewer of Democrat politics in New York. Thus, the Clintons appear to be for all practical purposes over and done with.

I had been meaning to put up a post on an interesting development from last week, namely the announcement of the imminent shuttering of the Clinton Global Initiative. I guess it turns out that once you have no more influence to trade, donations from foreign sources have a way of drying up. Oh sure, the Clintons can plausibly claim that they had stopped raising money from overseas sources last summer when confidence of Hillary!’s certain election victory was at its peak, so this development was in the works all along. But given that neither she nor Bubba really have anything to do these days it is kind of hard to imagine why they wouldn’t throw themselves into — ahem, ahem — all the valuable work that the Clinton Global Initiative does unless this is a case where no one any longer wants to buy what they have to sell.

And that of course brings us to Bill, our forty-second President and almost our first First Gentleman (yeah, I involuntarily shudder too). It’s hard not to imagine the mixed emotions that must be swirling through the ol’ lyin’ horndog’s mind, at once lamenting his blown opportunity to return to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue while at the same time no doubt being relieved that he is free to return to his usual trashy ways. Geoffrey Norman has a terrific essay at The American Spectator on Bubba’s descent into irrelevancy:

It can’t be easy for any ex-president, the exile from the stage. The world of politics and celebrity has been to Bill Clinton as the oceans are to a great shark. If he stops swimming, the shark dies. But there will be another big fish swimming the same waters, and Barack Obama is now a far brighter and newer star than Clinton, with minimal ethical baggage and no lost elections on his résumé. He will be in much hotter demand than a man who has been out of the White House for 16 years.

Quite right. Bill’s brand of whatever-55%-of-the-country-is-for-is-exactly-what-I-am-for politics which served him so well in an era of post-Cold War peace and dot-com-boom prosperity has been eclipsed by Barack Obama’s dammit-we’re-on-the-right-side-of-history brand of ideological purity filtered through he noxious dual-valve carburetor of grievance politics and faculty-lounge groupthink. Obama, who expressed a backhanded contempt for Clinton’s largely risk-adverse agenda after the Democrats’ inglorious defeat in the 1994 midterm elections, may not have had much success in imposing his will on the country after the GOP ended Nancy Pelosi’s speakership in the 2010 midterms, but he leaves office with the party pretty much coalesced around his basic notions of a large and powerful bureaucracy emboldened by copious intrusive legislation managing virtually aspect of a citizen’s day-to-day life. The idea of a white male from the South ever rising to the upper echelon of the Democrat machine seems so farfetched these days that even after Hillary’s tough loss there is pretty much no one who expects Tim Kaine to be a serious candidate for the party’s Presidential nomination in 2020.

So goodbye, Bubba. You were crass, crude, craven, and corrupt, but you always made it interesting. Once upon a time you were even considered to be the first black President, but in the end your inauthenticity and artifice not to mention your insistence on feeding your own inflated ego before deigning to serve others, will probably render you just another footnote to history.

