Deadspin Editor Melts Down After Cruz Owns Him
Today, I leave discussion about Trump’s obsession with the popular vote, his threatening to “send in the Feds” to Chicago, or the upcoming week of “Celebrity Apprentice: The Supreme Court” in the capable hands of others. This post is going to be about making fun of a snarky lefty.
You have likely heard about the little Twitter interchange between Deadspin and Ted Cruz. If you missed it, you can see the embeds at Mickey White’s post. The executive summary is: Deadspin’s Ashley Feinberg tweeted out a request for pictures of Ted Cruz playing basketball (after Politico reported that Cruz is playing basketball as part of a new collegiality campaign). Cruz tweeted out a picture of Grayson Allen, a Duke basketball player who looks so much like Cruz it’s a meme. Deadspin responded with humorless profanity, and Cruz responded humorously with the Ron Burgundy “that escalated quickly” meme. All good, fun stuff.
Then it got even better. (This post is about to go all Twitchy on your backside, with a lot of Twitter embeds — but hey, this is a Twitter-centric mockfest.) Deadspin editor Tim Marchman got busy:
Amazing that low-testosterone Ted Cruz enthusiasts are comfortable haranguing @ashleyfeinberg but not me, Deadspin's actual editor!
Ted Cruz is a pathetic asshole, his social media intern's joke was basic, and complaints should go to marchman at deadspin dot com.
But don’t email him. Tweet him. Trust me. It upsets him a lot more.
Unsurprising that not one Ted Cruz-supporting cuck/Twitter user is willing to face me in the UFC octagon.
Hundreds of dudes who can't do a pushup are tweeting at me but literally not even one has had the brass to send me an email.
DO YOU HAVE THE BRASS TO EMAIL TIM MARCHMAN?? WELL, DO YOU?
I’m not sure if the reference to the “UFC octagon” was a reference to an actual physical fight, or just the hardscrabble manly testosterone-infused brawling that is an email exchange with Tim Marchman.
Anyway, it’s not a real big surprise that the ridicule kicked into high gear right about then. Here’s one example:
This day is amazing pic.twitter.com/jyJhhkJk7R
Sounds like the email thing isn’t working out for old Tim though.
@timmarchman ok Tim pic.twitter.com/BgtcIM1Waf
Last spring whenever I was asked why I was a Cruz supporter, I simply said “He’ll be the smartest guy to be President, maybe since the founding.”
Idiots from the left take him on at their peril.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 1/25/2017 @ 11:19 am
That entire mess of incomprehensible crap reminded me why I don’t do the Twit thing. Thanks.Rev. Hoagie® (785e38) — 1/25/2017 @ 11:21 am
Deadspin for years has been one of the leading sites trying to drag politics into sports — they’re basically the sports website for people who actually hate or are bored with the games, but would rather spend time talking about the politicial issues around the games and players, from a snarky progressive position.
Their egos can’t stand the idea one of their targets might get in an even more clever/snarky reply, and because of that react like an angry sports talk show caller who gets cut off cursing out the host by the seven-second delay button.John (c7bcb1) — 1/25/2017 @ 11:22 am
twitter so crazyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 1/25/2017 @ 11:26 am
Watched this meltdown yesterday as it was happening. Ashley Feinberg could have just said “well played Sen Cruz” and it would have blown over and gone away. But you have to understand this is Gawker Media, a cesspool of hate and snark directed towards any conservative available. Deadspin is their sports-themed site but they make ESPN seem like the National Review.
Deadspin even has a sub-site called The Concourse where they load up extra on hate and bile for conservatives. My favorite headline there was from early Nov: DONALD TRUMP IS GOING TO GET HIS ASS KICKED TUESDAY.
Go to the original post asking for Cruz basketball photos and you’ll see they buried his response wasaaay deep. If he had been the one getting owned and melting down it would be front page featured on everything Gawker still squeezes out (Jezebel, gizmodo, jalopnik etc.).Harkin (afc7a6) — 1/25/2017 @ 11:33 am