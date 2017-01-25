Deadspin Editor Melts Down After Cruz Owns Him

Today, I leave discussion about Trump’s obsession with the popular vote, his threatening to “send in the Feds” to Chicago, or the upcoming week of “Celebrity Apprentice: The Supreme Court” in the capable hands of others. This post is going to be about making fun of a snarky lefty.

You have likely heard about the little Twitter interchange between Deadspin and Ted Cruz. If you missed it, you can see the embeds at Mickey White’s post. The executive summary is: Deadspin’s Ashley Feinberg tweeted out a request for pictures of Ted Cruz playing basketball (after Politico reported that Cruz is playing basketball as part of a new collegiality campaign). Cruz tweeted out a picture of Grayson Allen, a Duke basketball player who looks so much like Cruz it’s a meme. Deadspin responded with humorless profanity, and Cruz responded humorously with the Ron Burgundy “that escalated quickly” meme. All good, fun stuff.

Then it got even better. (This post is about to go all Twitchy on your backside, with a lot of Twitter embeds — but hey, this is a Twitter-centric mockfest.) Deadspin editor Tim Marchman got busy:

Amazing that low-testosterone Ted Cruz enthusiasts are comfortable haranguing @ashleyfeinberg but not me, Deadspin's actual editor! — Tim Marchman (@timmarchman) January 25, 2017

Ted Cruz is a pathetic asshole, his social media intern's joke was basic, and complaints should go to marchman at deadspin dot com. — Tim Marchman (@timmarchman) January 25, 2017

But don’t email him. Tweet him. Trust me. It upsets him a lot more.

Unsurprising that not one Ted Cruz-supporting cuck/Twitter user is willing to face me in the UFC octagon. — Tim Marchman (@timmarchman) January 25, 2017

Hundreds of dudes who can't do a pushup are tweeting at me but literally not even one has had the brass to send me an email. — Tim Marchman (@timmarchman) January 25, 2017

DO YOU HAVE THE BRASS TO EMAIL TIM MARCHMAN?? WELL, DO YOU?

I’m not sure if the reference to the “UFC octagon” was a reference to an actual physical fight, or just the hardscrabble manly testosterone-infused brawling that is an email exchange with Tim Marchman.

Anyway, it’s not a real big surprise that the ridicule kicked into high gear right about then. Here’s one example:

This day is amazing pic.twitter.com/jyJhhkJk7R — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) January 25, 2017

Sounds like the email thing isn’t working out for old Tim though.

