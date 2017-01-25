Bad Lip Reading: Inauguration Day
[guest post by Dana]
Absolutely hilarious!
–Dana
I could not stop laughing. Hillary is priceless.Dana (023079) — 1/25/2017 @ 8:50 pm
He does have small hands!nk (dbc370) — 1/25/2017 @ 8:55 pm
That will be my car dude. You’re going back to the Jetta. Pretty dorky.papertiger (c8116c) — 1/25/2017 @ 9:41 pm
Well Obama had mom jeans. It’s only fitting that Trump would try to out do him with mom hands.
Jeeze, BLR is hilarious. I’m antsy with anticipation for their next NFL clip.Bill H (971e5f) — 1/25/2017 @ 9:46 pm
the new kid smells like falafel and wants to shave my mustache.papertiger (c8116c) — 1/25/2017 @ 9:52 pm
So did Aunt Belinda.
I love the concept of the presidents trash talking each other over the entire ceremony.papertiger (c8116c) — 1/25/2017 @ 9:57 pm
Was it really all that funny?Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 1/25/2017 @ 10:01 pm
Best part!
That was hilarious!
Haduken. Haduken in your face.Dustin (ba94b2) — 1/25/2017 @ 10:02 pm
Damn, Cornyn has a big noggin. These BLRs are like Mad Movies and Mystery Science Theater.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 1/25/2017 @ 10:12 pm