Little Marco Caves (Again)

So Little Marco caved on Rex Tillerson.

Like Yakov Smirnov used to say about Bayst Waystern, he had reservations but he went anyway.

Something about not wanting to create “unwarranted political controversy.” Huh?

I predicted Little Marco would vote no. I watched Little Marco’s extensive questioning of Tillerson — questioning that actually seemed to create some “political controversy” as I recall, but I guess he thought it was “warranted” — and I thought: wow, it seems like these principles of freedom and support for dissidents really move Little Marco at his core. (Look at me! I still thought he had a “core”!)

And somehow, even though Little Marco said Donald Trump might lead us to a nuclear holocaust, and then later followed around Trump like a puppy dog, the questioning of Tillerson had me thinking he was going to vote on principle. So I predicted he would. I’ll admit: I also wanted to be the only guy on the planet who predicted it, because, you know, literally nobody else did.

But especially after Corker said Tillerson was moving to the floor no matter what, it seemed like a signal that Rubio was going to vote no. It was a free vote of conscience: everyone would know it’s meaningless, so why not?

I said I’d stop calling him “Little Marco” if he actually voted no. In the end, he remained (and remains) Little Marco to me, forevermore.

I did hedge my bets though. I compared myself to Charlie Brown kicking the football. And I watched and read those cartoons, same as you did. If you’re old I mean. I saw what happened in those cartoons.

Ah, well. Rex Tillerson’s not so bad. The only problem with him, really, is that he’s buddies with a ruthless, murderous, totalitarian dictator. And who among us can truly say they aren’t? I ask you.

Plus, Rex likes that oil. And Putin’s got a lot of that.

