How Sean Spicer’s Weekend Stunt Helped Undermine Years’ Worth of Work Exposing Media Bias
Now that we are past the immediate fallout over Sean Spicer’s weekend lie-stravaganza about Inauguration crowd numbers, I’d like to take a moment to reflect on the intentions behind, and effect of, Spicer’s stunt.
Since the time Spicer marched out almost shouting at reporters, conservatives have been debating this question: which should we be more upset about right now? Spicer’s performance on Saturday? Or eight years of media bias against Republicans and in favor of Barack Obama and Congressional Democrats?
You want a hot take? Here it is, scorching hot and spicy: we should be more upset at Spicer, at least right now — precisely because of the last eight years of media bias.
That’s a controversial statement — or at least I hope it is! We’re going for a take that is en fuego here. So let me explain by first taking a Giant Step Backward so we can see the Bigger Picture.
It’s impossible to understand what Spicer did except through the lens of eight years of Big Media swooning over Barack Obama.
The infatuation began during Obama’s 2008 campaign. He was the Lightworker. Chris Matthews got a tingle in his leg. David Brooks was impressed by the crease of Obama’s pant leg. Is all this sounding familiar?
Surveys showed that overwhelming numbers of journalists voted for Obama — no surprise, as surveys always show that journalists are overwhelmingly of the left. And their coverage showed it. Hugely inflated estimates of the number of uninsured were touted to push Obama’s health care law, while concerns about it costing too much or jeopardizing people’s coverage were pooh-poohed by the same fact-checkers who rated as “false” claims by Ted Cruz (the tax code has more words than the Bible) or Carly Fiorina (I went from secretary to CEO) that were factually 100% true.
If Democrats ever had a valid complaint about bad behavior by Republicans, the story would be about the Republicans’ bad behavior. But if Republicans had a valid complaint about bad behavior by Democrats, the Big Media version of the story would focus on how Republicans “seized” on the Democrats’ behavior for political advantage. And like clockwork, talking heads would immediately begin speculating about whether Republicans would “overreach.”
And citizens concerned about the coarsening of our culture, threats to our constitutional rights of gun ownership, or the disappearance of morality from the public square were characterized by Our Media Betters (and Obama) as ignorant, ball-scratching hayseeds, “bitterly clinging” to our guns and religion.
You can treat half the voting public with this level of scorn and contempt for only so long, before they say: enough is enough.
Many on the right have been waiting for someone on the right to push back, and push back hard, against the bias in media. When Ted Cruz, in one of the Republican debates, took the moderator to task for a series of biased questions, the excitement in the room was palpable. Conservatives across the country rose to their feet in front of their television sets and began applauding and cheering in their living rooms, while their kids cast sidelong looks at each other and said: “Dad’s going crazy again.”
That’s what it was like in my household, anyway.
Conservatives think we need pushback against the media — and we are right.
This sort of thinking, I am certain, was behind the extraordinary aggression towards the media shown by Sean Spicer (and subsequently, on “the shows,” by Reince Priebus) this past weekend. Had Spicer stuck to his valid complaint about a bogus story from a snide Big Media loudmouth regarding a bust of MLK being removed from the Oval Office (it hadn’t been), Spicer would have deserved the standing O that we all gave Cruz during that moment in the debates.
But of course, the best laid plans of mice and men gang aft a-gley when Donald Trump gets involved.
Butthurt over the fact that Obama’s (Inauguration crowd) was way bigger than his, Trump dispatched Spicer to tell a pack of lies. After all, angry and oft-repeated lies worked for Trump in the campaign. Why not as President?
Here’s the problem: by sending out Spicer to scream about the press about a trivial issue while getting all the facts wrong, Trump has undermined years’ worth of legitimate criticism of the media by conservatives. Now, when we talk about Big Media bias, and try to make the case to undecided voters that they should reject slanted stories from the giant newspapers and networks, Big Media can simply point to Spicer’s press conference as an object example of how all of our complaints are (supposedly) bogus.
The stupid way Spicer came out swinging over nonsense, with all the facts against him, shows he is willing to be loyal to Trump — but not, unfortunately, to the truth.
Fundamentally, it’s wrong to stand at the White House podium and tell stupid, provable lies (or, in the memorable words of Kellyanne Conway, “alternative facts”).
But behind that, it’s hard for me to believe that this is an effective way to win over undecided voters. Smashing your own credibility is not usually thought to be an effective communications strategy.
This is reversible, in theory, if Spicer and the rest of Trump’s communications team start to elevate their fealty to the truth over their loyalty to Trump.
I said “in theory.”
[Cross-posted at RedState and at The Jury Talks Back, my site with a respectful and civil comment section.]
No he didn’t have all the details about sores astroturfed fraud trek, the involvement of cairs sarsour and the spec, Linda moulton curious history, but the work at deligitimating the inaugural had to start somewhere.narciso (d1f714) — 1/24/2017 @ 7:21 am
Those that have cheered on Trump from the beginning don’t care, and some Republicans that jumped on the Trump train after the primaries simply want to adopt an eye for an eye position and use every dirty trick the Democrats used the last 8 years against them out of spite—including telling lies because they benefit your narrative—because they’re the enemy and must be crushed.
Honestly, I’m tired of the childish attitudes and sophomoric antics.Sean (e3e12b) — 1/24/2017 @ 7:24 am
The photographic evidence is clear, they took the picture when the tarps were up, meaning they were just setting up.narciso (d1f714) — 1/24/2017 @ 7:30 am
Its a kerfluffle.
“Undecided voters”?? Next election is …..?
Trump’s Presidency will rise or fall based on his actions, and results. Media strategy is a sideshow.
Look how this played out: Spicer does what he does on Saturday. On Sunday the media is agitated and doesn’t seem to want to talk about anything else. But the fight with the media is red meat for Trump’s base, and reinforces his “triangulation” gambit in the opening days.
I don’t think Trump’s base cares much who is right and who is wrong on the facts here — they applaud the fight, and that he took it to the media. Right and wrong will be lost in the sands of time, but the dynamic is set.
I’ve had a little different take on Conway’s “alternative facts”. As the host knows, and most other attorneys who file court documents or participate in hearings and trials, the “fact finder” in those circumstances is very often presented with two “versions” of what happened in the disputed event. And its very often the case that both versions have a lot of “truth” in them, but there are aspects that are shaded towards the preferred narrative of the respective parties. That’s where the “fact finder”es into play.
So, if it was true — as the media and all the Spicer/Conway critics was to assert — that there are only “facts” and “lies”, then those sorts of situations wouldn’t take place in a courtroom.
The “fact” is that what the media put out in its stories on a daily basis aren’t necessarily “facts”. And I think the efforts this past weekend by the WH to aggressively respond to the “Obama’s was bigger than your’s” meme which the media was aggressively pushing on Saturday, was nothing more than an effort to not let the media set the “facts” with their biased narrative.
If I was a strategist, my view would be that “We can’t let the media choose the ground we fight on simply because they get to go first in trying to set the narrative on the issue of the day.” But the risk in that strategy is rushing out to counter the media narrative before having a solid footing to do so. That’s what Spicer did — he was given information that wasn’t accurate, I think he knew or feared it wouldn’t stand up to scrutiny, and he went with it anyway.
I said on Sunday that it was the wrong topic to fight on simply because it was too meaningless.
I would have counseled them to respond to the “attendance” issue by pointing out that given the vote totals, its likely a good number of people who attended the 2009 and 2013 inaugurations of Obama voted for Trump in 2016. And the polling confirms that. The votes spoke louder than their appearance on the mall.
But, as a general proposition, this episode will be meaningless in 3 days to all except those who obsess over it. Its going to be overtaken by events — some good and some not so good.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 1/24/2017 @ 7:34 am
All Spicer had to do was point out how ridiculous the media was behaving; he didn’t need to argue over crowd sizes, metro rider numbers, and the rest. Just point out the ridiculousness of making something so trivial a major media story, admonish them for being idiots, and move on to the next subject. The fact that he wanted to argue to prove an easily disprovable point is the problem. If the White House is going to go to the mattresses over every small slight of Trump, and have no qualms about doing so even when it means lying about the facts, then it’s going to be a very long 4 years.Sean (e3e12b) — 1/24/2017 @ 7:36 am
This is getting silly.
CNN has a billion pixel photo of the inauguration which shows far more in the audience (use your arrow keys to move around the picture). I would also be questioning the Metro figures.
http://edition.cnn.com/interactive/2017/01/politics/trump-inauguration-gigapixel/Davod (f3a711) — 1/24/2017 @ 7:37 am
How about Neil gorsuch as the new dark horse candidate for the court?narciso (d1f714) — 1/24/2017 @ 7:39 am
So the crowfstrike report was near beer, the dossier was something better written in crayon, and that other narrative floundered.narciso (d1f714) — 1/24/2017 @ 7:46 am
Byron York sort of gets it.narciso (d1f714) — 1/24/2017 @ 7:50 am
narciso, I read that story about Neil Gorsuch yesterday. He sounds like a solid nominee.Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 1/24/2017 @ 7:53 am
yes yes I’m sure the “trustworthy” poll numbers for the failmerican propaganda sluts are gonna shoot through the roof cause of thishappyfeet (28a91b) — 1/24/2017 @ 7:54 am
As I said the other day, I think Spicer ought to have responded to inquiries about crowd size by saying, “The American people have elected us to tackle big important issues such as job creation, the economy, foreign trade, immigration, Obamacare, and fighting Islamic terrorism. The American people don’t want to see us wasting our time arguing about silly stuff such as crowd size, so if you have any questions about substantive issues, I’ll be happy to engage with you.“Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 1/24/2017 @ 7:57 am
The proper reaction was to put the ap at the bottom of the press queuenarciso (d1f714) — 1/24/2017 @ 8:01 am
MAGA Trumps MEGO.
Every complaint about the silly words spoken by a press hack makes My Eyes Glaze Over.
The more the press strains on gnats, the less seriously they are taken. It’s a net good, really.Steven Malynn (e7c59c) — 1/24/2017 @ 8:07 am
I have decided that henceforth to the degree possible I am going to spend the majority my internet time watching full interviews and events from original sources such as Cspan for my information and to make my own analysis. I am not going to rely on clips that somebody somewhere with their own agenda and biases chooses and then interprets or edits for me. I watched live the entire first official White House daily briefing with Spicer and the media yesterday. It was quite interesting. Afterwards, and up to this posting I have not found any blog or media source that I felt truly and adequately represented the meat of what was asked and answered and said and clarified in the confines of that briefing. There were a lot of subjects and ideas and substantive policy positions covered in a fair amount of detail. How many people actually know that and what they were?elissa (4dbee6) — 1/24/2017 @ 8:15 am
The new York post and CNN got dibs and Skype papers are getting theunarciso (d1f714) — 1/24/2017 @ 8:15 am
Cbn, bad autocorrect, the treehouse those pamphletters with an edge has a good reviewnarciso (d1f714) — 1/24/2017 @ 8:17 am