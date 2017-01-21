Patterico's Pontifications

1/21/2017

Media Shows Renewed Promise To Be On Top Of Their Game Next Four Years…

Filed under: General — Dana @ 8:34 am

[guest post by Dana]

Grasping for metaphor, indeed:

And as any event involving the combination of garbage, fire, and a large crowd—coupled with its convenient location right outside the office of a major news organization—does, the small blaze caught the attention of seemingly every reporter within sprinting distance.

Untitled

Heh.

–Dana

7 Responses to “Media Shows Renewed Promise To Be On Top Of Their Game Next Four Years…”

  1. Precious and priceless!

    Dana (023079) 1/21/2017 @ 8:35 am

  2. Hey, reporters, look, there’s a guy over there yelling ‘Allahu Akbar!’ while setting that synagogue on fire!

    (*crickets*)

    Cruz Supporter (102c9a) 1/21/2017 @ 8:44 am

  3. “Media records dying embers of the last vestiges of Teh Obama Legacy.”

    Colonel Haiku (2601c0) 1/21/2017 @ 8:49 am

  4. i passed the kitchen in the office where the tv was on once yesterday

    all i heard was some propaganda slut burbling that

    “in many ways this is a city that’s tearing itself apart right now”

    oh hoochie poochie would it effing were I thought

    happyfeet (28a91b) 1/21/2017 @ 8:49 am

  5. Yesterday, President Mr Donald put the Winston Churchill bust back into the Oval Office.

    Cruz Supporter (102c9a) 1/21/2017 @ 8:57 am

  6. Local Y bans cnn for their constant fake news crap…

    http://chicago.cbslocal.com/2017/01/20/valparaiso-ymca-accused-of-censorship-after-banning-cnn-from-tvs

    Colonel Haiku (2601c0) 1/21/2017 @ 9:10 am

  7. Anyone who uses CNN to espouse a particular slant should be asked why in HELL they do it. How many more examples of bad faith do they require to get a clue?

    Colonel Haiku (2601c0) 1/21/2017 @ 9:16 am

Leave a Reply

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.


Powered by WordPress.

Page loaded in: 0.1473 secs.