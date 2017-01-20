Patterico's Pontifications

1/20/2017

An Instant Inauguration Classic

Filed under: General — Patterico @ 1:13 pm

I think I could watch this 30 times in a row and never get tired of it.

11 Responses to “An Instant Inauguration Classic”

  1. That is hysterical.

    Patterico (dc43de) 1/20/2017 @ 1:14 pm

  2. OK inaugurations aren’t stupid if they can give us something that utterly wonderful.

    Obama was pretty gracious today, huh? Good for him!

    Patterico (dc43de) 1/20/2017 @ 1:15 pm

  3. Apparently, that was also Obama’s response when Bergdahl’s pardon request was considered.

    Give him credit for that.

    shipwreckedcrew (56b591) 1/20/2017 @ 1:19 pm

  4. How unoriginal – again, a lift from pop culture (Star Wars Episode 3, when the newly crafted Darth Vader is told his 2 children and wife died at birth).

    urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) 1/20/2017 @ 1:22 pm

  5. urbanleftbehind, that remix is already on Twitter.

    Patterico (dc43de) 1/20/2017 @ 1:23 pm

  6. To crush your enemies, to see them driven before you, to take their positions and their titles for yourself. This is the highest spoils.

    ropelight (82fc11) 1/20/2017 @ 1:26 pm

  7. i’m so happy

    there is so many new president today

    this is *so* different than how it was before

    happyfeet (a037ad) 1/20/2017 @ 1:28 pm

  8. That poor unbalanced individual was funny and benign. Here are the real protesters.

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/protesters-bring-shouts-skirmishes-and-shutdowns-to-inauguration-celebration/2017/01/20/00ea4c72-df11-11e6-acdf-14da832ae861_story.html?hpid=hp_hp-bignews3_protest-10am%3Ahomepage%2Fstory&utm_term=.c8aba4dbd0d4

    elissa (c374c1) 1/20/2017 @ 1:39 pm

  9. At the 9 second mark s/he looks up to make sure the camera is still going.

    kaf (ba6093) 1/20/2017 @ 1:48 pm

  10. Here’s another… P-Hound alert!!!

    https://www.facebook.com/muharem/videos/10208618887164993/

    Colonel Haiku (603887) 1/20/2017 @ 1:50 pm

  11. Scopin’ out Ivanka

    Colonel Haiku (603887) 1/20/2017 @ 1:51 pm

