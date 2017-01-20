An Instant Inauguration Classic
I think I could watch this 30 times in a row and never get tired of it.
An anti-Trump protester screams 'no' as Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th US President pic.twitter.com/qmsaFmMSkr
— ITV News (@itvnews) January 20, 2017
That is hysterical.Patterico (dc43de) — 1/20/2017 @ 1:14 pm
OK inaugurations aren’t stupid if they can give us something that utterly wonderful.
Obama was pretty gracious today, huh? Good for him!Patterico (dc43de) — 1/20/2017 @ 1:15 pm
Apparently, that was also Obama’s response when Bergdahl’s pardon request was considered.
Give him credit for that.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 1/20/2017 @ 1:19 pm
How unoriginal – again, a lift from pop culture (Star Wars Episode 3, when the newly crafted Darth Vader is told his 2 children and wife died at birth).urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 1/20/2017 @ 1:22 pm
urbanleftbehind, that remix is already on Twitter.Patterico (dc43de) — 1/20/2017 @ 1:23 pm
To crush your enemies, to see them driven before you, to take their positions and their titles for yourself. This is the highest spoils.ropelight (82fc11) — 1/20/2017 @ 1:26 pm
i’m so happy
there is so many new president today
this is *so* different than how it was beforehappyfeet (a037ad) — 1/20/2017 @ 1:28 pm
That poor unbalanced individual was funny and benign. Here are the real protesters.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/protesters-bring-shouts-skirmishes-and-shutdowns-to-inauguration-celebration/2017/01/20/00ea4c72-df11-11e6-acdf-14da832ae861_story.html?hpid=hp_hp-bignews3_protest-10am%3Ahomepage%2Fstory&utm_term=.c8aba4dbd0d4elissa (c374c1) — 1/20/2017 @ 1:39 pm
At the 9 second mark s/he looks up to make sure the camera is still going.kaf (ba6093) — 1/20/2017 @ 1:48 pm
Here’s another… P-Hound alert!!!
https://www.facebook.com/muharem/videos/10208618887164993/Colonel Haiku (603887) — 1/20/2017 @ 1:50 pm
Scopin’ out IvankaColonel Haiku (603887) — 1/20/2017 @ 1:51 pm