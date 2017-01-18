The Likely Reason Bob Corker Says He’ll Pass on Tillerson’s Nomination to the Floor . . . No Matter What
Committee chair assures in advance that the vote of his committee will be meaningless. Wait, what?
In an unusual move, Republicans plan on bringing Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of state before the full Senate for a vote even if he does not earn the support of the foreign relations panel.
Bob Corker, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told CNN’s Manu Raju Tuesday that he would “absolutely” offer former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson for a floor vote even if he is not given the blessing of his committee, which oversees the nomination.
“I plan on moving Tillerson to the floor,” Corker said. “Without getting into all the machinations, I would expect there to be a vote of Rex Tillerson on the floor and I expect him to be confirmed.”
Why is Corker doing this? I have an educated guess.
In recent days, I have gone way out on a limb and predicted that Marco Rubio will be voting “no” on Tillerson.
I haven’t found any talking head, columnist, or blogger who agrees with me. And I could be wrong. But after watching Rubio’s grilling of Tillerson, that’s my prediction and I’m sticking with it.
Wouldn’t that explain Corker’s announcement?
I think this means Rubio has decided he’s going to vote “no” on Tillerson, and Rubio got the word to Corker. (CNN says “Corker said he had not spoken to Rubio recently about his thinking” — but hey. Someone else could have conveyed the message.)
Unless a committee Democrat votes “yes” on Tillerson, Rubio’s “no” vote would put the vote at 11-10 against reporting the nomination to the floor. Absent an announcement like this, the story of the day would be a grand discussion about whether Tillerson would even get a floor vote. After this announcement, Rubio’s “no” vote will engender no such speculation.
I think that’s what’s happening. And I’m sticking with that story until it proves to be wrong.
Then I’m taking it back . . .
[Cross-posted at RedState.]
Greetings:
Things change, sometimes for the better, sometimes, well, differently. Back in the mid-70s, I was using my unemployment insurance and GI Bill dollars to study me some Public Administration because even back then I could see that those folks needed some serious help. One of the topics being bandied about within the guild was how public administration was approaching the complexity of business administration. Being a Bronx boy, I enjoyed both the chutzpah and guild loyalty involved but didn’t join the herd because to me spending up a pot of someone else’s money you’re given at the beginning of the “fiscal” (so named in memory of those who have been fisked) year didn’t seem to me to have nearly the complexity of trying to make money during the “tax” (extraction) year.
So, then here we are. Now,it seems to me that our rulers have scientifically (and they do do science well don’t they) determined that a man who has run a international company with projects all around the world dealing with all kinds of people and all kinds of political-economies just doesn’t have the right stuff to be given the serious responsibilities of an office recently run by two Secretaries of State who made their monies either by marriage or at the public trough.
Up is down, left is right, etc., etc. etc.11B40 (6abb5c) — 1/18/2017 @ 7:30 pm
When I think of bob corker, I don’t think much his collabirationwith cardin legitimizing the Iran deal, not to mention cheerleading the salami Syrian rebels doesnt impress.narciso (d1f714) — 1/18/2017 @ 7:32 pm
Thank you for explaining the details of the grinding gears.MD in Philly (f9371b) — 1/18/2017 @ 7:37 pm
So, does this mean a committee chair could do this whenever they wanted, and going by a vote is just an option?MD in Philly (f9371b) — 1/18/2017 @ 7:38 pm
There is a very good post at Hugh hewitts site with a transcript of his interview with the former US Ambassador to the War Crimes Tribunal who credits Rubio for asking the questions he didn’t, but also said Tillerson was exactly correct in answering them as he did because of international consequences under various UN resolutions that follow from declaring a head of state a war criminal.Shipwreckedcrew (d73f93) — 1/18/2017 @ 7:41 pm
SWCKishnevi (18dae1) — 1/18/2017 @ 7:45 pm
“asking the questions he didn’t”
Does that mean the former Ambassador was confused about Rubio’s questions, or that he was critical of Rubio for asking the questions? Or was that merely a typo? (I make enough of them myself, Gutenberg knows)