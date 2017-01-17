Pigs Prepare for Flight: McCain Leaning Towards Confirming Tillerson
Earlier this month, John McCain suggested in colorful language that he was unlikely to support Rex Tillerson, Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of State:
President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for secretary of state will reportedly not have the support of one of the Senate’s top Republicans.
As Rex Tillerson, formerly the CEO of Exxon Mobil, made the rounds on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Sen. John McCain made it clear he would not be supporting Tillerson’s nomination to become the nation’s top diplomat.
Reporters asked the Arizona Republican if there was a “realistic scenario” in which he could support Tillerson’s nomination.
“Sure,” McCain replied. “There’s also a realistic scenario that pigs fly.”
After the story appeared, McCain issued a statement “clarifying” his position to explain that he had been joking with reporters.
Today we learn that McCain is leaning towards voting for Tillerson:
Sen. John McCain told Fox New’s Martha MacCallum that he’s leaning toward voting to confirm Rex Tillerson, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to head the State Department .
“Some of my concerns have been satisfied, [but] I haven’t made up my mind completely,” McCain said.
I wonder what about the confirmation hearings changed McCain’s mind. Was it the way Tillerson refused to call Putin a war criminal? His unwillingness to say that Putin has murdered journalists and opposition leaders? His professed need to study the actions of Phillipines President Rodrigo Duterte before condemning his extrajudicial killings of alleged drug dealers?
All I know is this: I see a passel of hogs on the tarmac, readying for takeoff.
Another data point in the hypothesis that the GOP Congress will rein in Donald Trump.
P.S. No word yet on how “Little Marco” is going to vote. I have gone on record as predicting that he will vote against Tillerson. I appear to be the only pundit I know saying so.
If I turn out to be right, I’ll stop calling him “Little Marco.” We’ll see.
