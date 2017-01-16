Wife Of Orlando’s Pulse Nightclub Gunman Arrested
[guest post by Dana]
Noor Salman Mateen has been arrested:
FBI agents took Salman into custody at a home in Northern California, authorities said.
Salman is charged with obstruction of justice and aiding and abetting the attempted provision of material support to a foreign terrorist organization. Salman will be transferred from Northern California to the Middle District of Florida, the FBI said.
As a reminder:
Omar Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group during the standoff at Pulse Nightclub on June 12, where 49 people were killed and dozens more were injured.
On a side note, here is how the New York Times reported on the arrest:
WASHINGTON — The wife of the man who carried out a deadly terrorist attack in Orlando, Fla., has been arrested in connection with the mass shooting, a law enforcement official said Monday.
The woman, Noor Salman, was taken into custody by F.B.I. agents at her home outside of San Francisco. Prosecutors had been weighing charges against her in the aftermath of the attack that killed 49 people and wounded dozens. A person familiar with details of the arrest said Ms. Salman was charged with obstruction.
Ms. Salman’s husband, Omar Mateen, was killed in a shootout with police during the rampage in a gay club on June 12, 2016. Investigators interviewed Ms. Salman for hours after the attack and came to believe she was not telling the truth about her husband’s plans to carry out the rampage.
She is expected to make an initial appearance on Tuesday in federal court in San Francisco.
It’s curious that the noted newspaper of record mentioned only the obstruction charge, and seemingly relied upon a “person familiar with the details” for the information, yet that “person familiar with the details” apparently didn’t know about the other charge of “aiding and abetting the attempted provision of material support to a foreign terrorist organization”…
Oh, which reminds me of President Obama’s last national security speech given, ironically, at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida, wherein he claimed, “Over last eight years, no foreign terrorist organization has successfully planned and executed an attack on our homeland”.
–Dana
Good morning.Dana (023079) — 1/16/2017 @ 11:05 am
obama’s nasty syrian terror refugees are plotting more better terrorisms than this one i bethappyfeet (28a91b) — 1/16/2017 @ 11:08 am
They managed to write the entire opening without mentioning that fact as well as the fact he was a militant moslem terrorist performing jihad in America.
That’s okay NYT and assorted propaganda arms of the DNC, your days are numbered. Your ability to print the “news” you want, exclude that which you don’t want and color the rest with leftist condescension is drawing rapidly to a close. Did I mention Trump will be President? No? Well, he’s gonna make America great again. No matter how many blind opera singers (Andrea Bocelli) you bully into not singing, the songs will be sung. Leave it to “compassionate” leftists to threaten a blind guy with death. How brave.Rev. Hoagie® (785e38) — 1/16/2017 @ 11:27 am
“aiding and abetting the attempted provision of material support to a foreign terrorist organization”
This does sound a bit vague for a federal crime. If she helped him I’d lie to see her pay for it, but this charge seems like in could include nearly anything. Laws like that are good for no one.Kevin M (25bbee) — 1/16/2017 @ 11:43 am
Thank you, Dana, for the mention that the terrorist pledged allegiance to ISIS during the attack.
That occurred when he was speaking to the police by phone.
I’d like to add that we didn’t learn that for quite some time; in the aftermath of the shooting, officials (Such as AG Lynch) were claiming we didn’t know the motive. They even pushed the narrative, via “leaks”, that the attack happened because the shooter was gay himself and had a grudge against a guy there. (talk about blaming the victims!)
This was nothing less than a blatant attempt at a cover up of a terrorist attack in Florida. I suspect it’s a lot deeper than that, as this arrest *may* indicate.
BTW, it’s also worth noting that there is likely a cover up of the Ft. Lauderdale Airport terror attack, because there is significant evidence that the terrorist was a muslim convert and jihadist fan, and that was before his deployment to Iraq.Arizona CJ (191c8a) — 1/16/2017 @ 11:50 am
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/01/fort-lauderdale-shooter-was-aashiq-hammad-on-myspace-recorded-islamic-music
Unrelated, but re another Post here — Monica Crowley now out over plagarism claims.
Patrick?shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 1/16/2017 @ 11:54 am
Kevin M — “providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization” is the federal crime.
“Attempt” is a sub-set of “inchoate” crimes – meaning they don’t involve a completed criminal act, and generally refer to “preparing for” the crime in question.
“Aiding and abetting” means not intending to be the actual perpetrator of the crime in question, but only to assist one or more other people in helping the crime to come about.
An example of that would be someone tells you that they are going to rob a bank, but don’t have a car. So you rent them a car and hand them the keys knowing that they intend to use the car for, and intending to help them.
So, “Aiding and abetting the attempted” provision etc., generally just means she knew what he intended to do, and attempted to do one or more things to help him accomplish his intentions.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 1/16/2017 @ 12:00 pm