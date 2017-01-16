Wife Of Orlando’s Pulse Nightclub Gunman Arrested

[guest post by Dana]

Noor Salman Mateen has been arrested:

FBI agents took Salman into custody at a home in Northern California, authorities said. Salman is charged with obstruction of justice and aiding and abetting the attempted provision of material support to a foreign terrorist organization. Salman will be transferred from Northern California to the Middle District of Florida, the FBI said.

As a reminder:

Omar Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group during the standoff at Pulse Nightclub on June 12, where 49 people were killed and dozens more were injured.

On a side note, here is how the New York Times reported on the arrest:



WASHINGTON — The wife of the man who carried out a deadly terrorist attack in Orlando, Fla., has been arrested in connection with the mass shooting, a law enforcement official said Monday. The woman, Noor Salman, was taken into custody by F.B.I. agents at her home outside of San Francisco. Prosecutors had been weighing charges against her in the aftermath of the attack that killed 49 people and wounded dozens. A person familiar with details of the arrest said Ms. Salman was charged with obstruction. Ms. Salman’s husband, Omar Mateen, was killed in a shootout with police during the rampage in a gay club on June 12, 2016. Investigators interviewed Ms. Salman for hours after the attack and came to believe she was not telling the truth about her husband’s plans to carry out the rampage. She is expected to make an initial appearance on Tuesday in federal court in San Francisco.

It’s curious that the noted newspaper of record mentioned only the obstruction charge, and seemingly relied upon a “person familiar with the details” for the information, yet that “person familiar with the details” apparently didn’t know about the other charge of “aiding and abetting the attempted provision of material support to a foreign terrorist organization”…

Oh, which reminds me of President Obama’s last national security speech given, ironically, at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida, wherein he claimed, “Over last eight years, no foreign terrorist organization has successfully planned and executed an attack on our homeland”.

–Dana