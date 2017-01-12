New Analysis: Monica Crowley’s PhD Dissertation Plagiarized THOUSANDS of Words

Monica Crowley has been chosen by Donald Trump for a major communications role in national security. On January 7, we learned that Crowley’s 2012 book had plagiarized sections of other people’s work — including RedState. A couple of days ago, it was reported that her PhD dissertation also contained plagiarized material. Today, a new analysis shows just how substantial that plagiarism was, with dozens of examples amounting to thousands of words:

On Monday, Politico reported that it found more than a dozen examples of plagiarism in Crowley’s Ph.D. dissertation. CNN’s KFile has found nearly 40 lengthy instances of Crowley lifting paragraphs from numerous sources, including several scholarly texts, the Associated Press, and former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. The revelation comes on the heels of another CNN KFile investigation, which found more than 50 instances of plagiarism in Crowley’s 2012 book, “What The (Bleep) Just Happened.” On Tuesday, the book’s publisher, HarperCollins, announced that it would stop selling the book until “the author has the opportunity to source and revise the material.”

Here is just one example from the new analysis:

But one example really doesn’t cover it. You have to click through to the link and scroll down. And keep scrolling. And keep scrolling.

And, in case you missed it, here is an example of plagiarism from her book:

After her book plagiarism was reported, I assigned readers to minimize the allegations in a partisan manner, and that assignment has gained new urgency with the latest revelations. Here are my suggestions for how to go about this project:

Your job, should you wish to accept it, is to minimize Crowley’s plagiarism in the comments below, so as to serve Trump’s partisan interests. Suggested angles of attack include: 1. There are more important things going on in the world. This one is good because there are always more important things than plagiarism going on in the world. It’s a classic line of attack for scandals where someone is caught red-handed. 2. It’s not really plagiarism. This is a tough one, but channel Trump. He can lie bald-facedly about anything. You can too. Give it a try! 3. It’s CNN. Ignore the facts in front of your nose and attack the source. 4. What aboutism. I call this “You mean like?”ism but that’s not as catchy. Find examples from the other side of people doing the same or worse. Cite them without explaining why it matters. 5. Attack the blog post. A variant of other maneuvers, in particular #1, this tactic distinguishes itself primarily by the addition of vitriol towards the author of the post that brought this to your attention. Bonus points for using the phrase “Trump Derangement Syndrome” (TDS will do), declaring that the site is no longer worth reading, or other similar cheap personal shots. 6. It’s old news. Best used in conjunction with #3 and/or other techniques.

Me, I think she’ll fit right in with the new administration. Dishonesty and a lack of ethics are the hallmark of Donald Trump. Why should his communications people be any different?

[Cross-posted at RedState.]