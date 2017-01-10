Liberal Writer Disgraces Himself With Racist Tweet About A Sweet Baby Girl Who Happens To Be The Granddaughter Of Sen. Jeff Sessions
[guest post by Dana]
What did she do to him? Not a goddamn thing.
Senate confirmation hearings began today for Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general, Sen. Jeff Sessions. As is standard practice, Sen. Sessions’ family accompanied him to the Russell Building’s Kennedy Caucus Room before being introduced by Sens. Richard Shelby and Susan Collins. Seated on the senator’s lap was one of his adorable granddaughters. Unfortunately, as the liberal side of the aisle has disgracefully demonstrated again and again and again and again, there is no inherent understanding or compelling decency that prevents them from using the children of Republican politicians as punchlines to advance a political point of view. It’s like they would actually have to work at not doing so. Today, using a familiar accusation, this boorish behavior was once again evidenced by MTV “culture writer” Ira Madison III in a racist tweet objectifying Sessions’ granddaughter:
This was followed by the kind of word vomit at which the Left excels:
Madison was deservedly excoriated on social media for his tweet. He put up this tweet before protecting his account:
“I often tell jokes, but seeing as bringing up Sessions’ history of racial hatred of Asians is seen as an attack on his grandchild, I deleted[.]”
Anyway, it’s unfortunate that Madison apparently missed John Kerry’s target-rich confirmation hearings:
–Dana
Don’t tell me that it’s the Right that is racist and bigoted. The same party that brought us the likes of Bull Connor and the KKK, lives on in the disgusting likes of the Ira Madisons of the Democrat party.Dana (d17a61) — 1/10/2017 @ 8:55 pm
Unless they are adults — and even then, unless they deliberately insert themselves into the public discourse — kids should always be out of bounds for this crap. ALWAYS.
The well-known exception to this, of course, is when it would hurt a Republican. This exception, fortunately, is only taken advantage of by the scum of the earth, like “Mr.” Madison.Demosthenes (09f714) — 1/10/2017 @ 9:09 pm
Demosthenes,
It’s always startling to me when I stop and realize that they really don’t see any wrong with using children this way. Like, who doesn’t know it’s indecent??
Oh. Wait.Dana (d17a61) — 1/10/2017 @ 9:11 pm
Believe it or not, progressives actually do understand and apply the concept of decency — on a regular basis, even. They’re just tribal about it.Demosthenes (09f714) — 1/10/2017 @ 9:34 pm
That makes them worse than the person who just doesn’t know.Dana (d17a61) — 1/10/2017 @ 9:45 pm
I would not call Ira Madison III a Progressive. I would call him the kind of guy who ties up and tortures a mentally-handicapped eighteen-year old.nk (dbc370) — 1/10/2017 @ 9:51 pm
#6… it’s not an either/or situation. He’s progressive scum.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 1/10/2017 @ 9:54 pm
Seriously, people expected more from the modern media?Charles (24e862) — 1/10/2017 @ 9:57 pm
I guess I am old enough to remember this, http://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/194172-msnbc-host-apologizes-for-romney-jokes, and the non apology-apology.
@ Dana, #5:
Of course it does. They don’t have ignorance for an excuse. They’re just morally stunted people.Demosthenes (09f714) — 1/10/2017 @ 10:00 pm