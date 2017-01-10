FLASHBACK: Just Last Year, Cory Booker Loved Jeff Sessions

As Andrea Ruth noted earlier this morning, Sen. Cory Booker is planning to testify against Jeff Sessions tomorrow:

“I do not take lightly the decision to testify against a Senate colleague,” Booker said. “But the immense powers of the attorney general combined with the deeply troubling views of this nominee is a call to conscience.”

Yeah, just one thing about that. Booker was singing a very different tune about Jeff Sessions less than a year ago:

And so this is truly one of my life’s greatest moments. I am humbled to be able to participate here in paying tribute to some of the extraordinary Americans whose footsteps paved the way for me and my generation. I feel blessed and honored to have partnered with Senator Sessions in being the Senate sponsors of this important award.

He didn’t seem so down on Jeff Sessions then.

Booker is not the only one who is set to testify against Sessions despite having buddied up with him in the past. CNN’s report contains this passage:

Democratic Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon, is also expected to testify against Sessions during his confirmation hearings. Lewis and Sessions were pictured holding hands during a march in Selma, Alabama, in 2015.

Follow the link for the photos, which show Lewis holding Sessions’s hand on the Pettus Bridge — a famous location in civil rights lore, where police attacked demonstrators marching to Montgomery. The photos were taken on the 50th anniversary of that “Bloody Sunday.”

Why was John Lewis holding hands with someone he is going to tell us is an awful racist?

The Booker video and the Lewis photos will, I assume, be shown during these hearings. If they’re not, the GOP is even less competent than I thought.

