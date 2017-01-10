FLASHBACK: Just Last Year, Cory Booker Loved Jeff Sessions
As Andrea Ruth noted earlier this morning, Sen. Cory Booker is planning to testify against Jeff Sessions tomorrow:
“I do not take lightly the decision to testify against a Senate colleague,” Booker said. “But the immense powers of the attorney general combined with the deeply troubling views of this nominee is a call to conscience.”
Yeah, just one thing about that. Booker was singing a very different tune about Jeff Sessions less than a year ago:
And so this is truly one of my life’s greatest moments. I am humbled to be able to participate here in paying tribute to some of the extraordinary Americans whose footsteps paved the way for me and my generation. I feel blessed and honored to have partnered with Senator Sessions in being the Senate sponsors of this important award.
He didn’t seem so down on Jeff Sessions then.
Booker is not the only one who is set to testify against Sessions despite having buddied up with him in the past. CNN’s report contains this passage:
Democratic Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon, is also expected to testify against Sessions during his confirmation hearings. Lewis and Sessions were pictured holding hands during a march in Selma, Alabama, in 2015.
Follow the link for the photos, which show Lewis holding Sessions’s hand on the Pettus Bridge — a famous location in civil rights lore, where police attacked demonstrators marching to Montgomery. The photos were taken on the 50th anniversary of that “Bloody Sunday.”
Why was John Lewis holding hands with someone he is going to tell us is an awful racist?
The Booker video and the Lewis photos will, I assume, be shown during these hearings. If they’re not, the GOP is even less competent than I thought.
[Cross-posted at RedState.]
If it weren’t for double standards libs would have no standards at all.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 1/10/2017 @ 10:05 am
You are witnessing history. The torch is being passed to the new generation of race baiters.elissa (57fdec) — 1/10/2017 @ 10:08 am
This is the acid test. For Trump and the GOP. If the Democrats nix Sessions’ nomination, Hillary might as well be President with a Democrat Senate.nk (dbc370) — 1/10/2017 @ 10:08 am
No, nk, I don’t believe Schumer is stupid enough to think this is the hill to die on.
He has one chance, just one, to block a nomination before the Republicans go nuclear.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 1/10/2017 @ 10:14 am
Sessions will be confirmed.elissa (57fdec) — 1/10/2017 @ 10:15 am
What would his friend T-Bone say?Patricia (5fc097) — 1/10/2017 @ 10:16 am
@elissa, yes, he will.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 1/10/2017 @ 10:17 am
@Steve57:If it weren’t for double standards libs would have no standards at all.
A double standard is really a single standard with an unspoken component.
@nk:This is the acid test. For Trump and the GOP. If the Democrats nix Sessions’ nomination, Hillary might as well be President with a Democrat Senate.
I wouldn’t go quite that far but I agree with the sentiment. You can never go far wrong, though, underestimating the GOP.Gabriel Hanna (64d4e1) — 1/10/2017 @ 10:18 am
where was Cory Booker when Senator Sessions was donating a kidney to me, a strong black woman he’d never even methappyfeet (28a91b) — 1/10/2017 @ 10:20 am
where was Cory Booker when Senator Sessions was donating a kidney to me, a strong black woman he’d never even met
Talking to Larry Craig about the best airport bathrooms for guys with a wide stance?nk (dbc370) — 1/10/2017 @ 10:25 am
impertinencehappyfeet (28a91b) — 1/10/2017 @ 10:31 am
Lindsey Graham’s assured his colleagues on more than one occasion that Mr. Booker is a good christian heterosexual
and Mr. Graham goes with Mr. Booker for a pedicure every week so I think he probably knows what he’s talking about hellohappyfeet (28a91b) — 1/10/2017 @ 10:35 am
First, let’s see what John Lewis says about Sessions. My guess is that he won’t call him an “awful racist,” and my further guess is that nothing he says will somehow make it hypocritical in any manner to have joined in the Pettus Bridge commemoration with Sessions as a participant.
Regarding Booker’s statement, aren’t you pretending that Booker was “honored” to have worked with Sessions, when in fact he was honored to have sponsored the award?
If you’re going to support Sessions, you might as well argue the actual merits of his case, rather than make-up BS about how people are supposedly hypocritical to oppose him.Jonny Scrum-half (d12bd3) — 1/10/2017 @ 10:38 am
@Jonny-Scrum:aren’t you pretending that Booker was “honored” to have worked with Sessions, when in fact he was honored to have sponsored the award?
Those distinctions don’t work very well. If the co-sponsor was David Duke you would not be putting in these caveats. If the co-sponsor were Vladimir Putin you wouldn’t either.Gabriel Hanna (64d4e1) — 1/10/2017 @ 10:51 am
Give poor Jonny a break. He feels an obligation to interject but just does not have much to work with here.elissa (57fdec) — 1/10/2017 @ 10:54 am
To be fair, Lewis was on the Pettus bridge in 1962 and Sessions wasn’t.Kevin M (25bbee) — 1/10/2017 @ 10:55 am
I agree with elissa and Steve57. Sessions will be confirmed, and he’ll receive a handful of votes from Democrats who reside outside the progressive bubble like Manchin, McCaskill, Casey, Donnelly, Heitkamp, et al. At the end of the day, Senators almost always come to the aid of one of their own (John Tower was done in because some Republicans had an axe to grind and refused to mount a vigorous defense on his behalf). This allows the race baiters to fire up their base, and it’s a good test-run for Schumer to figure out which cabinet nominee they can torpedo.JVW (6e49ce) — 1/10/2017 @ 10:55 am
*1965.Kevin M (25bbee) — 1/10/2017 @ 10:55 am
My only real issue with Sessions is that he thinks that civil forfeiture is a good way for police departments to raise money.Kevin M (25bbee) — 1/10/2017 @ 10:56 am
Booker is a political opportunist.
Someone has convinced him that he’s the next Barack Obama, and he’s laying the necessary groundwork for a run for President in 2020 as a trial run, with a more serious effort in 2024.
This Kabuki Theater is all about appealing to the left-wingers in the Sanders camp.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 1/10/2017 @ 10:57 am
My memory isn’t what it used to be, but didn’t Democrats have a certain line of attack when opposing the John Ashcroft nomination where they said something along the lines of “John Ashcroft is a fine man and I could vote for him for almost any other cabinet position, but Attorney General is just too important a position in terms of guarding civil rights and Ashcroft is too far outside of the mainstream for that important job”? I expect that is how they will handle Sessions too; they’ll be careful about not accusing him of being an outright racist, but they’ll argue that he just isn’t the right person for what they will laughingly claim is supposed to be a nonpartisan job.JVW (6e49ce) — 1/10/2017 @ 10:59 am
Yet another reason why I don’t support the filibuster and fake collegiality of the Senate. The left will try and destroy anyone and anything to push their agenda. Period.NJRob (43d957) — 1/10/2017 @ 11:01 am
If there is to be any kind of civil forfeiture, the government should have to go to court with the burden of proof being on them to prove the property owner was enriched through crime.Patricia (5fc097) — 1/10/2017 @ 11:03 am
I don’t believe Sessions has any proven experience in selling pardons or squelching investigations. Democrat opposition is well founded based upon his complete lack of experience in areas of the greatest importance to the Democrat Party.Rick Ballard (1d7ced) — 1/10/2017 @ 11:05 am
That ship has sailed, JVW. In 2017 America the very first words of opposition is RACCCCIST!!!
Sessions with his granddaughter.
http://media.hotair.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Ira-Madison-e1484067490359.jpgRev. Hoagie® (785e38) — 1/10/2017 @ 11:16 am
Other than my son and saying grace I haven’t held hands with a dude since Red Rover.Pinandpuller (c0ca62) — 1/10/2017 @ 11:18 am