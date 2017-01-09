Trump Praised The “Overrated” Meryl Streep In 2015

Well of course he did.

Donald Trump, in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, published August 19, 2015:

Any actress you love? Julia Roberts is terrific, and many others. Meryl Streep is excellent; she’s a fine person, too. The problem is I’ll name three or four or five and then the hundred that I know will be insulted, and I don’t mean to insult them.

Of course, this morning, Streep was overrated, etc. etc. etc.

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

He’s a child. You praise him and he loves you no matter how evil you are. Insult him and he’ll call you stupid even if yesterday he said you were smart. Ugly even if yesterday he said you were gorgeous. Unpopular even if yesterday he said the crowds love you.

A child.

I sure hope no foreign leader (like say, the truly evil Vladimir Putin) is able to see through Trump this easily.

Oh wait . . .

