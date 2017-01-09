Sean Hannity: Make Russia Great Again!

A Twitter account called “Donnie Lil’ Hands” yesterday tweeted at Sean Hannity: “@seanhannity @RowdyBob89 YES! All Americans must join together to MAKE RUSSIA GREAT AGAIN. Teamwork!! #MRGA.” Apparently not recognizing that “Donnie Lil’ Hands” was a Trump parody account, and that the tweet was sarcasm, Hannity fired off his agreement:

Hannity later deleted the tweet and apologized, saying that he thought the tweeter had been saying “Make America Great Again” and not “Make Russia Great Again.”

Sad!

Full disclosure: I used to enjoy watching Sean Hannity years ago, and was once very flattered when he featured one of my blog posts on his show. But like many Republicans these days, his partisan infatuation with Donald Trump has caused him to turn soft on enemies of America like Julian Assange and Vladimir Putin. The man who once said Assange “is apparently not done waging his war against the U.S.” changed his tune after Assange helped Trump, saying: “you have done a lot of good in what you have exposed about how corrupt, dishonest, and phony our government is.” (Perhaps one day he’ll tell us that he didn’t realize he was interviewing Julian Assange; he really thought he was talking to Thomas Sowell or something.)

I’m still working on my review of Garry Kasparov’s Winter Is Coming, but he makes a point in the book that is relevant here: Americans need to show solidarity with the Russian people, and not the Russian government. And the only way to do that is to reject Vladimir Putin, and instead support the freedom fighters in Russia who oppose him — the brave journalists who risk being murdered to expose his corruption, and the opposition leaders and dissidents who are thrown in jail, poisoned, or shot for the offense of questioning the Great President. The U.S. can’t get rid of Putin, of course — that will be up to Russians — but the U.S. can make things more difficult for Putin, by refusing to grant him the legitimacy he craves.

Unforunately, Donald Trump seems to be headed in precisely the opposite direction. And partisans like Sean Hannity are cheering him every step of the way.

[Cross-posted at RedState.]