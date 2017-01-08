Taming the Bureaucracy
[guest post by JVW]
Via Powerline who apparently discovered it from this site which also includes some funny memes, comes this awesome short video lampooning the public bureaucratic system. In this case, the target appears to be the Spanish bureaucracy, but this sort of idiocy crosses all borders and cultures. Enjoy!
– JVW
The lead actress is certainly easy on the eyes and plays her role like and younger version of Linda Hamilton in Terminator 2, but the bad-guy bureaucrat turns in a magnificent performance not seen since the late, great Alan Rickman’s role as Hans Gruber in the first Die Hard movie.JVW (6e49ce) — 1/8/2017 @ 1:34 pm
the comments are heartfelthappyfeet (28a91b) — 1/8/2017 @ 1:45 pm
Yes, and couple the bureaucracy with the absolute hatred and contempt that the technocrats have for most of America and be surprised why the pushback and who has been elected…
http://www.redstate.com/mickeywhite2/2017/01/07/liberal-ceo-tweets-middle-america-stop-shthole-full-stupid-people/Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 1/8/2017 @ 2:10 pm
Do you Yanks ever get “Yes, Minister” or “Yes, Prime Minister” on your tellies? Best send up of politicians and breaucracy I have ever watched.
Sample:
“Bernard Woolley: What if the Prime Minister insists we help them?
Sir Humphrey Appleby: Then we follow the four-stage strategy.
Bernard Woolley: What’s that?
Sir Richard Wharton: Standard Foreign Office response in a time of crisis.
Sir Richard Wharton: In stage one we say nothing is going to happen.
Sir Humphrey Appleby: Stage two, we say something may be about to happen, but we should do nothing about it.
Sir Richard Wharton: In stage three, we say that maybe we should do something about it, but there’s nothing we *can* do.
Sir Humphrey Appleby: Stage four, we say maybe there was something we could have done, but it’s too late now.”
So now you know the script John Kerry followed.Fred Z (b0a041) — 1/8/2017 @ 2:16 pm