Chicago Torture Squad Charged with Hate Crimes
[guest post by JVW]
Fox News reports that the four black teenagers who kidnapped, bound, beat, cut, and threatened a special needs teen earlier this week will all be charged with a hate crime. Chicago Police had earlier come in for pointed criticism for initially speculating that race had not played any part in the depraved assault by the minority teens on their white victim, despite the overtly racial taunts of the four so helpfully self-captured on a Facebook video.
The two male and two female suspects — Jordan Hill, 18, Tesfaye Cooper, 18, Brittany Covington, 18, and Tanishia Covington, 24 — were set to appear in Central Bond Court on Friday afternoon.
[. . . ]
Hill was charged with aggravated kidnapping, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, robbery, residential burglary; Cooper was charged with aggravated kidnapping, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and residential burglary; Brittany Covington was charged with aggravated kidnapping, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and residential burglary; Tanishia Covington was charged with aggravated kidnapping, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Does grandma — why is it always a grandma? (strike that, we know the answer) — make an appearance to tell us that her granddaughter is really deep down inside a good person? Naturally:
The grandmother of a young woman associated with a live video on Facebook of a beating says her granddaughter “had her ups and downs,” but is “a good person.”
Priscilla Covington of Chicago says she raised the young woman “since she was a baby.” She says her granddaughter no longer lives at the family home but still lives in Chicago.
The grandmother says the video doesn’t reflect the young woman she raised.
The four will make their first court appearance tomorrow afternoon.
– JVW
I think Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson still owes everyone an explanation for why he was initially dismissive of the idea that racial animosity had been a factor, even after viewing the video himself.JVW (6e49ce) — 1/5/2017 @ 11:42 am
But Don Lemon at CNN thinks otherwise.
https://pjmedia.com/video/cnns-don-lemon-anti-trump-violence-against-disabled-boy-not-evil/John P. Squibob (f4cd32) — 1/5/2017 @ 11:44 am
Tanishia Covington sounds like a delightful young woman. Her incarceration will no doubt deprive Chicago of several future fatherless children to roam the streets and join gangs.JVW (6e49ce) — 1/5/2017 @ 11:47 am
explain how granny stupid can say with a straight face that her granddaughter is a good person in spite of doing black lives matter torture on a special needs teen
that’s really sick
good lord I don’t think she could’ve said anything more dippy
I really don’thappyfeet (28a91b) — 1/5/2017 @ 11:50 am
Granny’s response shouldn’t be too surprising, Mr happyfeet.Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 1/5/2017 @ 12:00 pm
After all, she’s probably the dysfunctional parent of one of Tanishishishia’s dysfunctional parents. There’s no accountability for bad behavior, and there’s no insistence upon responsible behavior.
plus also Mr. Supporter, social media is not doing any of these people any favors
and i can’t believe how nonchalant people are about throwing up pics and videos of tortured special needs teen
there’s a special circle in hell for mark zuckertwat i thinkhappyfeet (28a91b) — 1/5/2017 @ 12:07 pm
“I don’t think it’s evil,” Lemon replied. “I don’t think it’s evil. I think these are young people and I think they have bad home training. I say, who is raising these young people? I have no idea who’s raising these young people. Because no one I know on Earth who is 17 years old or 70 years old would ever think of treating another person like that. It is inhumane. And you wonder, at 18 years old, where is your parent? Where’s your guardian?”
Well I guess granny answered Don’s question there, dint she?elissa (2cbd96) — 1/5/2017 @ 12:10 pm
poor Don
where’s *his* guardianhappyfeet (28a91b) — 1/5/2017 @ 12:11 pm
i give uphappyfeet (28a91b) — 1/5/2017 @ 12:14 pm
And you wonder, at 18 years old, where is your parent? Where’s your guardian?
Dead, incarcerated, or long since abandoned the family. Does Don Lemon not realize this?JVW (6e49ce) — 1/5/2017 @ 12:14 pm
I don’t place much stock or blame in what someone’s grandmother says. It is a natural human reaction to defend one’s children or grandchildren. When OJ Simpson’s mother took the stand, my reaction was, Yawn, another mother defends her child. It means little.
Now moron commentators on CNN, that’s another story.Bored Lawyer (998177) — 1/5/2017 @ 12:16 pm
I don’t place much stock or blame in what someone’s grandmother says. It is a natural human reaction to defend one’s children or grandchildren.
Which is why it is so stupid to go to them for a quote to begin with.JVW (6e49ce) — 1/5/2017 @ 12:17 pm
i think on the other thread Mr. papertiger found something very key to understanding what’s happened today
the anderson cooper propaganda slut media wanted to downplay it but then they realized they had to avengers assemble for to control the narrativehappyfeet (28a91b) — 1/5/2017 @ 12:23 pm
Re #6, in that vein, HF, there should be a permanent outage of World Star Hip-hop ‘s website at 12:01pm ET January 20.urbanleftbehind (889cc2) — 1/5/2017 @ 12:23 pm
yes yes permanent outage
no idea what that site is but yes yeshappyfeet (28a91b) — 1/5/2017 @ 12:25 pm
let’s see what National Soros Radio hashappyfeet (28a91b) — 1/5/2017 @ 12:26 pm