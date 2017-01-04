“F**K Donald Trump! F**K White People!”: Black-On-White Torture Attack In Chicago

Fox 32 News in Chicago:

Investigators are looking into a Facebook Live video shot on the West Side that shows a group of people holding a young man hostage. Chicago police told FOX 32 that four people are currently in custody. Chicago police were made aware of this video Tuesday afternoon. A young African American woman streamed the video live on Facebook showing at least four people holding a young white man hostage. The victim is repeatedly kicked and hit, his scalp is cut, all while he is tied up with his mouth taped shut. The suspects on the video can be heard yelling, “F*** Donald Trump! F*** white people!”

A graphic video, with cursing and violence, can be seen below. (Another version was removed from YouTube shortly before the publication of this post, and this one may be removed as well.) Within the first three minutes you can hear the quoted racial taunts, as well as the attackers striking the victim as he cries out in pain. The attackers continually refer to Donald Trump throughout the video.

Making this extra repulsive, the victim has special needs, according to Chicago P.D.

By their cruel, violent, and racist actions, these people demonstrate themselves to be animals.

If this were an incident involving white people torturing a black man while yelling “f**k black people” it would be a nationwide story. As it is, we’ll see whether it gains any traction. Folks in Big Media may decide that a white victim of Donald Trump doesn’t deserve any sympathy, and give the story a pass. If they do, they’ll only darken the cloud of suspicion they operate under every day.

