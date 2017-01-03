Examples of Stories I Don’t Care About

Megyn Kelly going to NBC.

Billary going to the inauguration of their pal.

Donald Trump tweets about Ford.

Celebrities acting like celebrities again.

Maybe you care. I have no idea why you would. But maybe you do.

The way I feel these days reminds me of what Thomas Sowell wrote in his farewell note:

During a stay in Yosemite National Park last May, taking photos with a couple of my buddies, there were four consecutive days without seeing a newspaper or a television news program — and it felt wonderful. With the political news being so awful this year, it felt especially wonderful. This made me decide to spend less time following politics . . .”

I’ve spent the last two weeks with family, paying very little attention to what is going on in the world. I read books, and played games, and reconnected with the piano, and talked, and laughed.

I don’t feel like I missed much of anything by reading very little news.

Unlike Sowell, I’m not planning on retiring from writing any time soon, but if the stories listed at the head of this post are what passes for “things to care about” these days, then you can count me out.

P.S. When I get more sleep and energy, I plan to write about Sowell’s retirement. He has arguably had as great an impact on my way of thinking as any living man or woman (at least among people I don’t know personally). He’s certainly in the top five. His departure is a loss but his contributions were great, and I am still exploring them. A great man and a life well lived.