Check Your Privilege Cards: Yet One More Way To Smugly Say, “I Am Better Than You”

[guest post by Dana]

And this is why we got Trump.

I’m a little late to this, but these nifty scold cards were originally suggested as Christmas gifts. However, I suppose you could still order them for the people in your life that are in need of your correction because they do not think like you, do not believe like you, and do not see the world through your particular lens:

As noted:



All proceeds will be donated to Atlas: DIY, a center for immigrant youth in Brooklyn, and while a cashmere scarf might keep your family member warm for a while, the gift of self-awareness is forever.

They said without batting an eye.

–Dana