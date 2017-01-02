Patterico's Pontifications

1/2/2017

Check Your Privilege Cards: Yet One More Way To Smugly Say, “I Am Better Than You”

Filed under: General — Dana @ 11:21 am

[guest post by Dana]

And this is why we got Trump.

I’m a little late to this, but these nifty scold cards were originally suggested as Christmas gifts. However, I suppose you could still order them for the people in your life that are in need of your correction because they do not think like you, do not believe like you, and do not see the world through your particular lens:

As noted:

All proceeds will be donated to Atlas: DIY, a center for immigrant youth in Brooklyn, and while a cashmere scarf might keep your family member warm for a while, the gift of self-awareness is forever.

They said without batting an eye.

–Dana

7 Responses to “Check Your Privilege Cards: Yet One More Way To Smugly Say, “I Am Better Than You””

  1. Yet more narrow-minded bigotry from the usual suspects.

    Dana (d17a61) 1/2/2017 @ 11:22 am

  2. Well I check every box except Hispanic, clearly crimethink.

    narciso (d1f714) 1/2/2017 @ 11:25 am

  3. It is a way of saying the “privileged” person is wrong.

    How come they don’t have a box for age, and which age is the privileged one?

    Sammy Finkelman (ec94de) 1/2/2017 @ 11:25 am

  4. as a strong black woman i feel i can best advance the cause of social justice with the scarves

    cashmere brings people together cause of how soft and warm it is, but these cards, they’re very dividey and obnoxious

    happyfeet (28a91b) 1/2/2017 @ 11:49 am

  5. The class diversitists are ugly people (i.e. character) with a notoriously Pro-Choice quasi-religious perspective.

    nn (de879d) 1/2/2017 @ 11:49 am

  6. https://global3.memecdn.com/i-am-a-strong-independent-black-woman_o_1364399.jpg

    Here all this time I thought Happyfeet was Spartacus.

    Wouldn’t it be funny if we find out “happyfeet” is Michelle Obama’s alias.

    papertiger (c8116c) 1/2/2017 @ 12:04 pm

  7. What was the comment? “Good morning, Dad. Can you drop me off at school on your way to work?”

    nk (dbc370) 1/2/2017 @ 12:09 pm

