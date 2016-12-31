Donald Trump Ushers in the New Year At Mar-A-Lago, And Wishes His Enemies A Happy New Year

[guest post by Dana]

Happy New Year’s Eve! I hope everyone has a great, and safe time welcoming in the New Year.

Just think, if you had come across some loose change hidden under your couch cushions, you could have joined 800 privileged guests at Donald Trump’s swanky Mar-a-ago New Year’s Eve party. Your mere $500 ticket price would have opened the door to a luxurious evening of cocktails, dinner and dancing in the grand ballroom at the exclusive club. Leading the moneyed movers and shakers, will be designated “very special guests,” President-elect Trump, incoming first lady Melania Trump, and their son Barron Trump. While the party is considered a tradition at the club, this is the first year that Trump will be both owner of the club and the President-elect.

If you’re concerned that one of President-elect Trump’s businesses charged money for an event at which he will be in attendance, and one presumes, mingling with the many guests, don’t be silly. This from White House Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks:

“The transition is not concerned about the appearance of a conflict,” she said. “This is an annual celebratory event at the private club, like others that have continued to occur since the election. Additionally, the president cannot and does not have a conflict.”

Further, the President-elect also took a moment to wish everyone a Happy New Year:

(Given the events of this past week, it would be reasonable to assume that Trump is specifically referring to Putin and Russia with his enemies reference, but based on Trump’s open admiration of Putin, shockingly, that doesn’t seem likely. There are those positing that his enemy reference points to Obama and the Democrats. A gloating over his stunning election victory, if you will. No matter what your guess is, a good rule of thumb when it comes to cryptic Trump tweets, is to keep the whole character of Donald Trump in mind. Specifically, his inability to let go of any who challenge him or criticize him. Coupled with the inability to let things roll off his back, is his record keeping of those who have offended him. And given that Trump has consistently used Twitter to joust and jab, and prod and provoke those whom he has felt slighted by, this opens the door to any number of possible enemies . Sadly, this could even include his primary opponents. Or perhaps, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, Big Media, etc., etc.)

–Dana