Witless Gigolo Hectors Tiny Nation Surrounded by Putative Enemies
[guest post by JVW]
Giving a farewell (and not a moment too soon!) speech at the State Department, Secretary of State John Kerry backed up the Obama Administration’s ugly betrayal of Israel at last week’s U.N. Security Council session, and in a way that only a smug, pompous, crass, rich dilettante who travels with a full security detail could, he essentially demanded that Israel open themselves to Islamofascist violence:
Kerry, though, on Wednesday rejected criticism “that [the U.N vote in which the U.S. abstained] abandons Israel” and described the resolution as a call for both sides to save the two-state solution “while there is still time.”
“We did not take this decision lightly,” Kerry said.
He said Israel’s “permanent settlement construction,” not the resolution, is risking peace.
“Friends need to tell each other the hard truths, and friendships require mutual respect,” Kerry said. He said the U.S. “did in fact vote in accordance with our values.”
In an at-times scathing address, Kerry went on to blast the “settler agenda” for allegedly pushing Israel toward seeking one state – which he asserted could not be both Jewish and democratic. He called the current government the “most right-wing” in Israel’s history and claimed its agenda is “driven by the most extreme elements.”
One can make a honest argument that Israeli settlements on the West Bank are hindering any sort of peace process. I might not agree with that particular assessment, seeing as how it is hard to take the Palestinians seriously as a legitimate peace partner, but I grant that it is a legitimate argument. But to advance this proposition now, after the Administration’s cluelessness towards events in Egypt, wrong choices in Libya, and ugly dithering in Syria has made things in that region far worse than they should be — to pivot and blame Israel for ruining the peace process under those circumstances is a level of delusional make-believe that I wouldn’t have thought even these vacuous narcissists would stoop to. The foreign policy of Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and John Kerry has been relentlessly awful for eight years, and good riddance to that horrid crew.
– JVW
I predict that Barack Obama and John Kerry will spend a lot of retirement time in the grand salons of Western Europe, where they will be far more popular and influential then they will be here in the United States.JVW (30a532) — 12/28/2016 @ 4:33 pm
America sucks balls
hoping Mr. Trump can turn it aroundhappyfeet (28a91b) — 12/28/2016 @ 4:34 pm
Clueless, reckless, cretins.windbag (47f3d7) — 12/28/2016 @ 4:38 pm
Don’t they know who he is?!?!?!Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 12/28/2016 @ 4:38 pm
and teh wind whines Kerry…Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 12/28/2016 @ 4:39 pm
The dprk seems to be on point.narciso (d1f714) — 12/28/2016 @ 4:40 pm
Yes they know exactly who he is.narciso (d1f714) — 12/28/2016 @ 4:46 pm
The Twitter feeds of omri ceren show the fatuous and stupiditynof this crew.narciso (d1f714) — 12/28/2016 @ 4:56 pm
Once a traitor, always a traitor.NJRob (7b9201) — 12/28/2016 @ 5:09 pm
Netanyahu thoroughly rebuked Obama and his mouthpiece Kerry in his response. He oh, so neatly exposed them for the small and petty people they are.Dana (d17a61) — 12/28/2016 @ 5:15 pm
Except that “the U.S. ‘did [NOT] in fact vote in accordance with our[?] values,’ ” since the U.S. did NOT in fact vote but, instead, abstained from voting.
At least have the guts to vote YES when betraying an ally. Sheesh.DavidD (da856e) — 12/28/2016 @ 5:18 pm
The Wind Cries MaryTeh Wind Mewls Kerry
After all the jacks are in their boxes
And the clowns have all cast their votes
You can hear whimpiness mincing on down teh street footfall sounds like goats
And teh wind whispers Kerry
A clock is noisily ticking toward a reckoning that’s long overdue
Somewhere Hitler is laughing
Nowhere a land for the Jew
And teh wind, it farts Kerry
The camera lights, they highlight his preening
His words of emptiness rain down on his head
The tiny land is now under siege
Cause the Left’s support is, is dead
And teh wind spits Kerry
Uh-will John Kerry ever remember the time he wore the Magic Hat
And with his crutch, his old age
And his Botox he minces, “Heh… I’d forgotten that”
And teh wind sharts KerryColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 12/28/2016 @ 5:30 pm
Well, you could make an argument that it reduces the probability of ending the conflict by an agrred to permanent territorial division between two states from virtually nil to just about mathematically impossible, but what you cannot argue is that anything is changing very fast.
(In that, this bears a certain similarity to complaints about the need to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. In both cases we supposedly are near a tipping point, and soon it will be too late, and action to limit an increase in the level is urgent.)
It could also be argued that settlements make a certain kind of peace agreement impossible, but that that kind of a peace agreement is unsound.
Peace comes only from goodwill, or from the existence of a balance of power such that the ore powerful party is satisfied with the status quo.Sammy Finkelman (845007) — 12/28/2016 @ 5:36 pm
==Peace comes only from goodwill, or from the existence of a balance of power such that the ore powerful party is satisfied with the status quo.==
Or winning a war and suing for peace with specific conditions. History books have record of some of that, I think.elissa (ddb087) — 12/28/2016 @ 5:44 pm
Well, at least he didn’t have James Taylor singing “You’ve Got a Friend.” Maybe he could have had Yoko Ono screeching “Give Peace a Chance.”Walter Cronanty (f48cd5) — 12/28/2016 @ 5:47 pm
OMG!! Debbie Reynolds too.elissa (ddb087) — 12/28/2016 @ 5:48 pm