Debbie Reynolds Passes Away
[guest post by Dana]
Reynolds, overcome with grief at having just lost her daughter, Carrie, said her last words to son Todd Fisher before suffering a stroke:
“I miss her so much, I want to be with Carrie.”
Variety has posted a wonderful overview of her professional life on the stage and in movies.
May she and Carrie rest in peace together.
–Dana
😓Kishnevi (0dce2b) — 12/28/2016 @ 6:32 pm
Debbie Reynolds was part of a generation that is fading quickly. Actresses like her encompassed it all: acting, singing and dancing. I love her wonderfully acerbic wit, which didn’t made its appearance until much later in her life.Dana (d17a61) — 12/28/2016 @ 6:33 pm
What sad news! So sad that Mother and Daughter pass within a day of each other. And another Hollywood great leaves us.Bill M (906260) — 12/28/2016 @ 6:36 pm
Pretty remarkable entertainer. When you can hold you own with Gene Kelly and Donald O’Connor as she did in “Singing in the Rain,” you know you are talking about a major talent.JVW (30a532) — 12/28/2016 @ 6:55 pm
At the risk of coming across as ungenerous or uncaring, how was that comment about checking out so she could be with Carrie supposed to make her son Todd feel?Steve57 (0b1dac) — 12/28/2016 @ 6:56 pm
Probably a lot like Roger Clinton.JVW (30a532) — 12/28/2016 @ 6:58 pm
i love Debbie so much how she never lectured me about carbon footprint
she was a class acthappyfeet (28a91b) — 12/28/2016 @ 7:03 pm
I think she had been in ill health for at least a year. I doubt it was a slam on Todd and I don’t think he took it that way. When my 90 year old MIL was “ready” she let us all know she just wanted to be with her husband and 8 brothers and sisters. We understood where she was coming from and did not feel abandoned.elissa (ddb087) — 12/28/2016 @ 7:04 pm
That’s probably so, but a recent event put her over the edge.narciso (d1f714) — 12/28/2016 @ 7:05 pm
She was definitely “the wholesome girl next door” in most of her movie roles and out in public. I’m trying to think of any current actress who holds down that spot in the current era. And am coming up sort of blank.elissa (ddb087) — 12/28/2016 @ 7:07 pm
I felt a great disturbance in the force.WarEagle82 (641089) — 12/28/2016 @ 7:10 pm
As I said, I understood I ran the risk of appearing ungenerous and/or uncaring. I found the comment curious. Nothing more.
I hope she is at peace.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 12/28/2016 @ 7:17 pm