It’s Just Not Christmas without Social Media Eruptions
[guest post by JVW]
ITEM ONE:
Current RNC Chairman and White House Chief of Staff-designate Reince Priebus rattled the social media world yesterday by releasing a Christmas statement on behalf of the RNC “to celebrate the good news of a new King.” Naturally, lots of folks on the outraged left (and more than a few on the anxious right) saw this statement as heralding the coming of the President-elect of the United States — notwithstanding the capitalization of the “k” in “King” — and not the recognition of the event central to the Christmas season. Priebus’s use of the adjective “new” was probably what set eyebrows at full-mast and tongues a-waggin’, and may have been intentional. None other than the boss thinks that it was an epic trolling job:
Yes, I know Christ is the newborn King. Still think it's a troll. Pretty good one with total deniability. Gave me a chuckle. But deliberate.
ITEM TWO:
Another self-hating white college professor — one who has a history of deranged racial statements — celebrated Christmas Eve by tweeting out the following (Tweet is an image rather than an embed because naturally this clown has made his Twitter account private):
HIs bosses at Drexel are apparently none too happy with Associate Professor George Ciccariello-Maher and are calling him on the carpet:
Drexel became aware today of Associate Professor George Ciccariello-Maher’s inflammatory tweet, which was posted on his personal Twitter account on Dec. 24, 2016. While the University recognizes the right of its faculty to freely express their thoughts and opinions in public debate, Professor Ciccariello-Maher’s comments are utterly reprehensible, deeply disturbing, and do not in any way reflect the values of the University.
The University is taking this situation very seriously. We contacted Ciccariello-Maher today to arrange a meeting to discuss this matter in detail.
ITEM THREE:
So long, George Michael. A number of people are naturally using his death to sound off about gay rights, immigrant rights (his father was a Cypriot immigrant to England), public bathroom ordinances, the carefully-groomed stubble-beard community, and whatever other agendas can be exploited by his death. He deserves better. Rest in peace.
Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah everyone.
– JVW
Re: George Michael — I am of that age where all the really cute girls at my high school were madly in love with him when the Faith album came out. When he finally came out of the closet a decade later I wanted to call each and every one of them up and taunt them over it. I wasn’t much of a fan, though the album reminds me of more carefree times in my youth.JVW (30a532) — 12/26/2016 @ 9:22 am
George Michael was a brilliant and talented musician and song writer. Looking beyond the smarmy 80’s MTV videos and his confused and later very messy personal life and just listening (or dancing) to the purity and emotional depth of his voice, the rhythms, and the production quality of his music (especially his choices of backup musicians) is the way to fully appreciate him, IMO. I listened to a lot of George Michael last evening after the news broke and the guests were gone and the dinner dishes were cleared. So many favorites–but One More Try, Father Figure, and his concert duets with Sir Elton John of Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me top my list. He’s one of the singers of the era whom I respected but somehow never managed to see in concert, and I really regret that omission now that it’s too late.elissa (d9b1e1) — 12/26/2016 @ 10:20 am
