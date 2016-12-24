A Young Woman’s Experience Serving On A Jury With Rex Tillerson

[guest post by Dana]

Here’s an interesting piece written by a young woman who served on a jury with Donald Trump’s selection for secretary of state:

Nine years ago, I showed up to the Denton County Courthouse for jury duty and got myself picked for the job. A young girl had accused her mom’s boyfriend of sexual assault, and the case was being brought to trial.

If you’ve ever served on a jury trial before, you understand the almost immediate yet very temporary bond that ties 12 strangers together who are randomly chosen from each of their private lives to fulfill a solemn public purpose.

One of our first tasks was to choose our jury foreman. Perhaps it was his business suit, his impressive stature, or his charisma, but almost everyone in that jury room suggested that this middle-aged man with graying hair was likely the most fit for the task.

Thanks, but I decline. I’m not interested in the spotlight, he told us. I didn’t think anything of it.