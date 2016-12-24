A Merry Christmas Eve Round-up
[guest post by Dana]
It couldn’t be this close to Christmas without someone causing a stir about Christianity. Consider the claim of former Southern Baptist Convention president Charles Stanley’s son:
“If somebody can predict their own death and resurrection, I’m not all that concerned about how they got into the world,” Andy Stanley said in a Dec. 4 sermon at North Point Community Church, which draws 36,000 attendees across six locations in suburban Atlanta. “Christianity doesn’t hinge on the truth or even the stories around the birth of Jesus. It hinges on the resurrection of Jesus.”
(Oh bother. If both the virgin birth and resurrection did not take place (as God said it would), then God wouldn’t have been God. Further, without the virgin birth, there wouldn’t be the Son of God, and without the Son of God, there wouldn’t be the Savior, and without the Savior, we’re all screwed and might as well throw in the towel.)
Then there’s this bit of amateurish Christmas trolling by Mathew Dowd of ABC News:
Immigrants. Mangers. It would have been helpful if the Chief Political Analyst had actually read some source material beforehand:
Luke 2New American Standard Bible (NASB)
2 Now in those days a decree went out from Caesar Augustus, that a census be taken of all [a]the inhabited earth. 2 [b]This was the first census taken while [c]Quirinius was governor of Syria. 3 And everyone was on his way to register for the census, each to his own city. 4 Joseph also went up from Galilee, from the city of Nazareth, to Judea, to the city of David which is called Bethlehem, because he was of the house and family of David, 5 in order to register along with Mary, who was engaged to him, and was with child. 6 While they were there, the days were completed for her to give birth. 7 And she gave birth to her firstborn son; and she wrapped Him in cloths, and laid Him in a [d]manger, because there was no room for them in the inn.
On a serious note, as Christians celebrate the birth of the Divine Love, here is a beautiful story about a 73-year romance, and the wife who is readying herself to say good-bye to her husband who is receiving end-of-life care:
For 73 years — through wars in Europe and Asia and civil rights battles at home, through the assassination of a president and the rise of rock-and-roll — they shared a bed.
He’d be gone sometimes, flying missions during World War II and the Korean and Vietnam wars, but he always came back to her.
So now, as he lies in a hospital bed unable to say or do much, she lies beside him.
Like many hospitals, Fort Belvoir Community Hospital, where retired Army Col. George Morris, 94, is receiving end-of-life care, allows family members to sleep in a patient’s room on a foldout couch. But for George’s wife, Eloise, 91, a cancer survivor who has suffered two broken hips and a broken shoulder, that would be hard.
So the hospital made a special exception when they admitted him this month: They admitted her as a patient, too — a “compassionate admission,” their doctor calls it. Standard rooms are normally private, but Eloise’s hospital bed was rolled in and pushed up against George’s — a final marriage berth for a husband and wife who met as teenagers in rural Kentucky in the late 1930s.
May Col. Morris’s passage from this life to the next be peaceful, and may God keep Eloise enveloped in His love.
Finally, if you’re looking to add a little more merry to your Christmas celebration, consider making what is supposedly George Washington’s eggnog recipe:
“One quart cream, one quart milk, one dozen tablespoons sugar, one pint brandy, pint rye whiskey, pint Jamaica rum, pint sherry — mix liquor first, then separate yolks and whites of 12 eggs, add sugar to beaten yolks, mix well. Add milk and cream, slowly beating. Beat whites of eggs until stiff and fold slowly into mixture. Let set in cool place for several days. Taste frequently.”
Talk about a jingle-bell rock!!
–Dana
Hello.Dana (d17a61) — 12/24/2016 @ 7:03 pm
Merry Christmas Dana and all.
Diwd does have a taste for shoe leather.narciso (d1f714) — 12/24/2016 @ 7:11 pm
happyfeet,
I felt a warm glow from just reading the recipe!Dana (d17a61) — 12/24/2016 @ 7:12 pm
I’m eagerly awaiting Matthew Dowd’s insistence that Saudi Arabia accept immigrants! (ROTFLMAO)Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 12/24/2016 @ 7:19 pm
How about Iran?
… uh, then maybe China???
“if Christ had not risen, our faith would be in vain”
Or something very similar can be found in Paul’s Epistles (I won’t pretend to be word perfect), with no mention of birth, virgin or otherwise, so I would plead apostolic precedent in young Stanley’s favor.
And a sadder story similar to yours I came across today.
http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/couple-married-64yrs-grasp-each-9508936
Looking for it with Google, I noticed at least two other similar couples, one in South Dakota, one in Kentucky, in recent years, although they did not pass at Christmastide. So perhaps it’s not so unusual as we may think.Kishnevi (417b3c) — 12/24/2016 @ 7:24 pm
Dana is it possible that bozos got it wrong, Stanley mention Luke 1:27 after all.narciso (d1f714) — 12/24/2016 @ 7:24 pm
Kishnevi,
I recently went to the funeral of a friend’s dad. He and his wife had been married 64 years. It’s been about two months since he passed, and his wife is utterly bereft and lost in grief. She has lost a tremendous amount of weight, and struggles all day, every day. Her family has cocooned her in love and care, but there are just parts of the journey that must be made alone. I can only hope and pray that God graciously lets my spouse and I go together, and peacefully so.Dana (d17a61) — 12/24/2016 @ 7:36 pm
don’t worry, mr happyfeet, despite all the clicks required at the amazon jungle, we can take refuge in the fact that mr donald’s going to be the big cheese on january the 20th rather than that nasty not-so-smelling-nice woman who resides behind a tall gate in chappaqua.Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 12/24/2016 @ 7:36 pm
it really is a splendid christmas beyond all hopes and imaginings Mr. CS
we’re truly blessed, and it’s humbling
we don’t deserve Mr. Trump, but if we all work really hard, maybe one day we can say yes yes we are indeed worthy of such a president
this isn’t a dream we could have dreamed a mere year ago
it’s hard to breathe sometimes when I think of the grand sweep of destiny what’s brought us to this special moment
silent night
holy night
all is calm
all is brighthappyfeet (28a91b) — 12/24/2016 @ 7:59 pm
Remember. I was a Trumper when Trumpin wasn’t cool.
Liquor stores are still open here. Thanks Dana.
Merry Christmaspapertiger (c8116c) — 12/24/2016 @ 8:20 pm
Europe did not deserve the Black Plague, either. Sometimes things just work out that way.
Merry Christmas to all you Christians, and Happy Chanukah to all you Jews, and all you others have a nice day.nk (dbc370) — 12/24/2016 @ 8:23 pm
Catapulting rats into trading posts in the Ukraine, held by genoa no way to run a rail road.narciso (d1f714) — 12/24/2016 @ 8:26 pm
How exactly were Joseph & Mary “immigrants“?Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 12/24/2016 @ 9:10 pm
Best not to consider that bit of category error, cs in other awkward news ah delgado?narciso (d1f714) — 12/24/2016 @ 9:12 pm
Merry Christmas. And a happy new year. Because we all deserve it.Ag80 (74f940) — 12/24/2016 @ 9:13 pm
Amen, ago.narciso (d1f714) — 12/24/2016 @ 9:19 pm
Focusing on the wiz-bang miracle at the end, whether one wants to admit it or not, is partly about never needing to examine the teachings along the way. There’s some pretty strict and harsh stuff in the Gospels, eh? Lots of judging. Standards. All of which is garlic to the progressive vampires.
Merry Christmas, Dana! Merry Christmas to all!Ed from SFV (3400a5) — 12/24/2016 @ 9:26 pm
Dowd uses the word “immigrant” incorrectly. Joseph, Mary and Jesus temporarily became refugees later on in the story when they left for Egypt to escape Herod, but they had no plans to stay permanently, and indeed left Egypt for home 3-4 years later after Herod was dead.
All of the hardships portrayed were due to government oppression (scarce lodging, long journey) over tax registration.
I don’t recall any mention of hardship in Egypt for the family.
Dowd defended himself by appealing to all the scholars and ministers who agree with him that the family were immigrants. He must mean Father Pflegler and Rev. Wright.steveg (5508fb) — 12/24/2016 @ 11:26 pm
A better word than refugee for their circumstance might be “sojourned” because they had the full faith that they’d be called homesteveg (5508fb) — 12/24/2016 @ 11:29 pm
Mary and Joseph couldn’t even find anyone to bake them a cake to celebrate their union.Pinandpuller (fc4aa1) — 12/25/2016 @ 12:25 am
I like the King James Luke best:
And it came to pass in those days, that there went out a decree from Caesar Augustus that all the world should be taxed.
There is no sense in which Joseph and Mary were “immigrants” or “refugees” as we use the word. They went to Bethlehem because the tax for Joseph could only be paid in the city in which Joseph was born. When they went to Egypt they were moving from one Roman province to another Roman province.
If both the virgin birth and resurrection did not take place (as God said it would)
When did God say “virgin birth”? The prophecy is “A young woman is with child and she will bear a son, and will call his name Immanuel.” There is a Hebrew word meaning “virgin” that was not used there.Gabriel Hanna (14083c) — 12/25/2016 @ 12:28 am
The real reason Mary and Joseph didn’t stay in the inn was because Herod’s daughter was staying there and Mary caused a huge scene.Pinandpuller (fc4aa1) — 12/25/2016 @ 12:30 am
Twenty years ago P. J. O’ Rourke called out a Democrat who was using the Nativity story to make a point about homelessness, which was equally ignorant as trying to use it to make a point about refugees or immigrants.Gabriel Hanna (14083c) — 12/25/2016 @ 12:32 am