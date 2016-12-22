Ivanka Trump And Her Children Harassed By Fellow Passenger On JetBlue Flight
[guest post by Dana]
It is being reported that Ivanka Trump was verbally accosted by a fellow passenger on a JetBlue flight out of JFK. Trump, who had her three children with her, was berated by a male passenger who not only yelled at Ivanka Trump, but her children as well:
Ivanka was on a JetBlue flight leaving JFK Thursday morning with her family when a passenger started screaming, “Your father is ruining the country.” The guy went on, “Why is she on our flight. She should be flying private.” The guy had his kid in his arms as he went on the tirade.
A passenger on the flight tells TMZ Ivanka ignored the guy and tried distracting her kids with crayons.
JetBlue personnel escorted the unruly passenger off the flight. As he was removed he screamed, “You’re kicking me off for expressing my opinion?!!”
An update was added to the original report:
The husband of the unruly passenger tweeted an hour before the plane took off, *”Ivanka and Jared at JFK T5, flying commercial. My husband chasing them down to harass them.”
Of course, over at the NY Daily News, in their report, “JetBlue passengers kicked off flight over complaints about Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner,” it’s a bit of a different story:
A Hunter College professor says he and his husband were booted from a JetBlue flight leaving JFK International Airport after complaining that Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner were on their flight.
“My husband expressed displeasure in a calm tone, JetBlue staff overheard, and they kicked us off the plane,” wrote Matt Lasner, an associate professor of urban studies and planning.
Jet Blue released a statement:
[T]he decision to remove customers is made “if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight.”
I was not able to find any report of the incident on The New York Times website, nor The Washington Post. Sadly, we already know that any hands-off policy with regard to a politician’s minor children (or grandchildren, as in this case), only applies if there is a “D” after their name. Just ask Sarah Palin and Ted Cruz…
Here is husband Matthew Lasner’s tweet, which he has since deleted:
A man intentionally chased down a woman (and her three children) to harass and agitate her. How is this acceptable to anyone, whether on the Right or Left?
A liberal on the radio has nuttily asked, who is the greater victim here: Ivanka Trump and her children, or the people her father has offended?Dana (d17a61) — 12/22/2016 @ 8:50 am
More of that famous liberal tolerance.Edoc118 (0d80b9) — 12/22/2016 @ 8:53 am
someone should tweet this pooper one of them seizure gifs lolhappyfeet (28a91b) — 12/22/2016 @ 8:56 am
What’s really odd to me is the picture showing Ivanka Trump sitting in the middle seat of a row of three seats in the economy section of the flight.
Does JetBlue not offer a First Class cabin?shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 12/22/2016 @ 8:57 am
It is Ivanka’s fault for not flying first class, right?AZ Bob (f7a491) — 12/22/2016 @ 8:59 am
I think it’s funny that the harasser seemed offended that the uber wealthy Ivanaka wasn’t flying on a private jet because that’s where she belonged. How dare she forget her station in life!Dana (d17a61) — 12/22/2016 @ 9:01 am
How dare she be on the plane and cause him to lose his composure! (Well, aside from that part where he intentionally chased after her with full intent on harassing her.)Dana (d17a61) — 12/22/2016 @ 9:03 am
everything works backward now:
http://thehill.com/homenews/news/311498-obama-administration-nixes-visitor-registry-ahead-of-trumps-inaugurationnarciso (d1f714) — 12/22/2016 @ 9:09 am
I would not call this an instance of a “man intentionally chas[ing] down a woman (and her three children) to harass and agitate her”.
“Man” being the operative word.nk (dbc370) — 12/22/2016 @ 9:09 am
i don’t have super warm fuzzies for ivanka to be honest it’s hard to have a dog in this fight
what i would say is that these is not appropriate christmastime flying behaviors
it’s a special time of year you see
when you hold goodwill in your heart for everyone!
and you take care of your corner
and you especially don’t do stuff on purpose what’s gonna delay people getting home on christmas for so they can see their families
apart from being rude to ivanka (i has no dog) these juvenile poopers were very selfish i think and rude rude rude to their fellow jet blue passengers
and i abjure that most of allhappyfeet (28a91b) — 12/22/2016 @ 9:10 am
also i think they might be gayhappyfeet (28a91b) — 12/22/2016 @ 9:12 am
This is interesting: An hour before the flight, Matthew Lasner, husband of the harasser, tweeted this:
He later deleted the tweet.
Further, witnesses on the plane say that rather than the harasser “expressing displeasure in a clam tone,” as the husband tweeted, he was yelling and not speaking in calm tones.
It appears the husband, Matthew Lasner, has taken down his Twitter account.Dana (d17a61) — 12/22/2016 @ 9:17 am
douchebag jack dorsey’s twatter is a force for evil
it’s of the devil i’m not even kiddinghappyfeet (28a91b) — 12/22/2016 @ 9:22 am
Just for fun, Ivanka should claim that the two men tried to forcibly remove her hijab.JVW (7440c4) — 12/22/2016 @ 9:23 am
I added the screenshot of the husband’s tweet.Dana (d17a61) — 12/22/2016 @ 9:27 am
BTW, Bill Gates is another very rich guy who flies coach, not wanting to pay four times as much for first class.nk (dbc370) — 12/22/2016 @ 9:30 am
Do you want to get ziptied and sent out for rendition?
Because that’s how you get ziptied and sent out for rendition.
You know, happyfeet, I think you meant to say you don’t have a fake service dog in that fight.Pinandpuller (601cbc) — 12/22/2016 @ 9:30 am
And where were Ivanka’s bodyguards?nk (dbc370) — 12/22/2016 @ 9:33 am
According to this report, Secret Service agents did not intervene during the incident – JetBlue did.Dana (d17a61) — 12/22/2016 @ 9:35 am
This Unambiguously Gay Duo will now have a story of Tolerance® to hand down to their children and grandchildren.Colonel Haiku (00236c) — 12/22/2016 @ 9:35 am
I wonder if a round of Krav Maga lessons came in Ivanka’s conversion package?Pinandpuller (601cbc) — 12/22/2016 @ 9:36 am
How many years and months is it now that I have been counseling everybody that twitter is the devil. Nobody listens to me. Sigh.elissa (ab2dc1) — 12/22/2016 @ 9:38 am
Maybe the Secret Service got a note from Mike Pence about not strangling the sound of freedom.Pinandpuller (601cbc) — 12/22/2016 @ 9:38 am
Teh Hate thatColonel Haiku (00236c) — 12/22/2016 @ 9:38 am
dare not speak its namewon’t shut up.
I bet this guy reaches over and honks the horn while his husband is driving.
Sounds like a real delight, like Jesse Tyler Ferguson IRL.
There’s a term for guys like that but it’s redundant.Pinandpuller (601cbc) — 12/22/2016 @ 9:44 am
In addition to the deleted twitter boast I particularly like that it was yet again a “college professor” who instigated the kerfuffle. These newsmakey events are becoming awfully predictable, aren’t they?elissa (ab2dc1) — 12/22/2016 @ 9:49 am
There’s lots of terms for guys like that. But the champion is still the tranny who heckled Obama in the White House.nk (dbc370) — 12/22/2016 @ 9:51 am
Just think how he would have kicked and screamed at a bakery if they had refused to bake his wedding cake!Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 12/22/2016 @ 9:55 am
Yah sure, but Bill Gates thinks in an approved fashion and isn’t magically destroying the country a month before inauguration.Bill H (971e5f) — 12/22/2016 @ 9:59 am
Yannow, I’m wondering: with Mr (?) Lasner’s tweet as proof of intent, could a charge of interfering with a flight be lodged, since apparently the flight was delayed for this bit of unpleasantness? It might get “Husband”‘s attention, and make him think twice about accosting someone else again.
And no, dude, you didn’t get booted for expressing an opinion. You got booted for proving yourself a danger to the flight.Bill H (971e5f) — 12/22/2016 @ 10:16 am
Well, good news: the Washington Post and CBS news are now starting to cover this story, and their initial reports describe Ivanka as being “accosted” on the flight and mention the professor’s tweets about seeking to harass her.
Look for the professor and the lawyer to issue a very self-serving semi-apology which really casts themselves as the victims (“we’ve been receiving death threats”) in 5. . . 4. . . 3. . . 2. . . .JVW (7440c4) — 12/22/2016 @ 10:26 am
See the last sentence in the first paragraph quoted above.
Are these two nhysterical ninnies sufficiently stable enough to care for a child?ropelight (78afaa) — 12/22/2016 @ 10:28 am
My esteem for Ivanka will be at an all-time high (and I already am very impressed with her) if she continues to refuse comment on this issue. And I would be very impressed if her dad lets it go too. This is one situation where I think taking the high road would be the absolute right call.JVW (7440c4) — 12/22/2016 @ 10:31 am
Are these two nhysterical ninnies sufficiently stable enough to care for a child?
I wouldn’t shed a tear if Child Protective Services demanded to make an in-home visit and interview the two, er, gentlemen.JVW (7440c4) — 12/22/2016 @ 10:32 am
Bill H (971e5f) — 12/22/2016 @ 9:59 am
But didn’t Bill Gates talk to Donald Trump and have some kind words for him afterwards?
http://www.cnbc.com/2016/12/13/after-talking-with-trump-bill-gates-likens-president-elect-to-jfk.htmlSammy Finkelman (96f386) — 12/22/2016 @ 10:40 am
I think you missed the point, Sammeh.Colonel Haiku (00236c) — 12/22/2016 @ 10:45 am
I find their behavior deplorable, but – at this point – what difference does it make?Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 12/22/2016 @ 10:50 am
New New York Daily News story:
http://www.nydailynews.com/news/politics/saddam-hussein-daughter-praises-trump-political-sensibility-article-1.2920095Sammy Finkelman (96f386) — 12/22/2016 @ 10:53 am
You can always trust NY Daily News content!Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 12/22/2016 @ 10:55 am
The Los Angeles Times and People now have stories on this.Sammy Finkelman (96f386) — 12/22/2016 @ 10:56 am
I mean on the Jet Blue Ivanka Trump insident.
The New York Times will probably post a story later. It prides itself on getting the facts right,Sammy Finkelman (96f386) — 12/22/2016 @ 10:58 am
Pro tip: if you’re planning on harassing a public figure on an aircraft, then lying about it to gain undeserved sympathy when your idiot selves are booted from the plane as a result, don’t admit to the harassment in a Tweet.
#moonbatmeltdownM Scott Eiland (1edade) — 12/22/2016 @ 11:15 am
A Hunter College professor says he and his husband, THis tells me all that i need to know-NeoCon_1 (a253a4) — 12/22/2016 @ 11:21 am
The New York Times will probably post a story later. It prides itself on getting the facts right,
Sammy Finkelman (96f386) — 12/22/2016 @ 10:58 am
==========================================
ABSOLUTELY!!! lololololololololololololColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 12/22/2016 @ 11:21 am
Sammeh, you are a delight… don’t change… evah!!!Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 12/22/2016 @ 11:22 am
#Sammehtastic!Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 12/22/2016 @ 11:23 am
#NofliesonSammehColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 12/22/2016 @ 11:24 am
Could have, possibly, yes. But that wasn’t my point, as Colonel mentions. Imma betting that Bill Gates 1) would be enough of a gentleman to not do something like this and 2) probably wouldn’t be flying Jet Blue anyway. And besides, just what does Ivanka Trump have to do with destroying the country anyway? Even if she does have her dad’s ear in this respect, just exactly what would or could she do?
The whole upshot is dude not only went after the wrong target, any hope he had of getting the message back to Daddy went away when he acted like an ass. Getting booted from the flight merely made his message that much smaller.Bill H (971e5f) — 12/22/2016 @ 11:44 am
CNN reported this with sympathy for Ivanka, still imagery and sourcing from… TMZ.
Ivanka and the kiddies are winging their way westward for holidays in Hawaii. Perhaps a brunch with the Obamas is on the menu.DCSCA (797bc0) — 12/22/2016 @ 11:44 am
YTSWWTIYKWIMAITYDpapertiger (c8116c) — 12/22/2016 @ 11:46 am
The guy sitting across the aisle. [gif]papertiger (c8116c) — 12/22/2016 @ 12:04 pm
Secret Service didn’t intervene. You don’t need a gun or even a knife to injure a person. How close did the ratbag get?Davod (f3a711) — 12/22/2016 @ 12:13 pm
Now, imagine if this guy were a conservative and the passenger was a member of Obama’s family.scrubone (c3104f) — 12/22/2016 @ 12:14 pm
Grudgingly proud of or local news services who managed to clearly label this what it is – harassment.scrubone (c3104f) — 12/22/2016 @ 12:15 pm
well you have to remember if there were under-aged third whirl hookers on the flight the secret service was probably busyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 12/22/2016 @ 12:15 pm
Hunter College must be very proud–I understand that Lasner is a professor there.Rochf (877dba) — 12/22/2016 @ 12:20 pm
Pity this rat bastard wasn’t removed from the flight at, say, 20,000 feet.
Seriously; since when is objecting to the presence of your political opposition reasonable behavior, no matter what tone of voice you take?C. S. P. Schofield (99bd37) — 12/22/2016 @ 12:29 pm