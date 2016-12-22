Ivanka Trump And Her Children Harassed By Fellow Passenger On JetBlue Flight

[guest post by Dana]

It is being reported that Ivanka Trump was verbally accosted by a fellow passenger on a JetBlue flight out of JFK. Trump, who had her three children with her, was berated by a male passenger who not only yelled at Ivanka Trump, but her children as well:

Ivanka was on a JetBlue flight leaving JFK Thursday morning with her family when a passenger started screaming, “Your father is ruining the country.” The guy went on, “Why is she on our flight. She should be flying private.” The guy had his kid in his arms as he went on the tirade. A passenger on the flight tells TMZ Ivanka ignored the guy and tried distracting her kids with crayons. JetBlue personnel escorted the unruly passenger off the flight. As he was removed he screamed, “You’re kicking me off for expressing my opinion?!!”

An update was added to the original report:

The husband of the unruly passenger tweeted an hour before the plane took off, *”Ivanka and Jared at JFK T5, flying commercial. My husband chasing them down to harass them.”

Of course, over at the NY Daily News, in their report, “JetBlue passengers kicked off flight over complaints about Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner,” it’s a bit of a different story:

A Hunter College professor says he and his husband were booted from a JetBlue flight leaving JFK International Airport after complaining that Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner were on their flight. “My husband expressed displeasure in a calm tone, JetBlue staff overheard, and they kicked us off the plane,” wrote Matt Lasner, an associate professor of urban studies and planning.

Jet Blue released a statement:

[T]he decision to remove customers is made “if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight.”

I was not able to find any report of the incident on The New York Times website, nor The Washington Post. Sadly, we already know that any hands-off policy with regard to a politician’s minor children (or grandchildren, as in this case), only applies if there is a “D” after their name. Just ask Sarah Palin and Ted Cruz…

Here is husband Matthew Lasner’s tweet, which he has since deleted:

