Now You Tell Us: Righteous To Hope That A President Not Succeed

[guest post by Dana]

There is a new movement afoot. And while I get that these millennials are smugly convinced their cause is a worthy one, asking for a hand-out to pay for their hobbies activism is a bit embarrassing, no?



A group of millennial activists from across the country plan to open a “movement house” in Washington DC next month, which will serve as a permanent base to protest Donald Trump’s presidency. The organizers are mostly women of color, many of whom campaigned for Bernie Sanders during the Democratic primary. The house, which will be set up by inauguration day on 20 January, has been dubbed “District 13”, in a reference to a rebellious neighborhood in the Hunger Games books and films. [Ed: Rebel Alliance would have been a better choice.] Activists told the Guardian that it will serve as a “space for the best kinds of troublemakers from around the country”. The property will be located in Capitol Hill, close to the White House and the Capitol building, and will enable activists to quickly mobilize against Trump should he court controversy during his presidency. … The groups launched a crowdfunding effort on Tuesday to support District 13. They aim to reach $50,000, which will cover the house’s rent for one year.

Anyway, remember when a popular radio commentator was excoriated for wishing that President Obama’s policies would fail?

So I’m thinking of replying to the guy, “Okay, I’ll send you a response, but I don’t need 400 words, I need four: I hope he fails.” (interruption) What are you laughing at? See, here’s the point. Everybody thinks it’s outrageous to say. Look, even my staff, “Oh, you can’t do that.” Why not? Why is it any different, what’s new, what is unfair about my saying I hope liberalism fails? Liberalism is our problem. Liberalism is what’s gotten us dangerously close to the precipice here. Why do I want more of it? I don’t care what the Drive-By story is. I would be honored if the Drive-By Media headlined me all day long: “Limbaugh: I Hope Obama Fails.” Somebody’s gotta say it.

Now, not only is hoping that a president not succeed, fashionable, it’s also admirable, and necessary:

“Ultimately it’s to make sure we hold him accountable,” said Moumita Ahmed, the founder of Millennials for Revolution, a group which span off from the Bernie Sanders-supporting Millennials for Bernie. “Because his presidency is not normal at all. It’s our duty to make sure he doesn’t succeed. “If he succeeds it’s a message that everything he stood for is OK. That it’s OK to get to power in the way that he did, and hurt all the people he’s hurt.”

District 13’s crowd sourcing page here. Because I know you want to give:



Millions of us took action this year to get Bernie Sanders into office – now we’re going to take the fight right to DC, up in Donald Trump’s orange face. Try to destroy Medicare and the social safety net? In your face. Try to roll back the Clean Air Act so we end up with China-style shelter-in-place warnings on bad air days? In your face. Muslim registry and mass deportations of Latinos? In your face. We’re going to take the fight to Trump by building a base right in the heart of Capitol Hill.

–Dana