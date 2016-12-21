Germany Vows To Remain An Open And Free Society In Spite Of Deadly Attack At The Berlin Christmas Market

[guest post by Dana]

This is unsurprising:

A 23-year-old Tunisian man sought as a suspect in the deadly truck attack at a Berlin Christmas market had been the subject of a terrorism investigation and slated for deportation, a top security official said. … The suspect had been on the radar of intelligence officials across Germany before Monday’s truck attack and was being investigated by state prosecutors on suspicion of planning an attack, said Ralf Jäger, the interior minister of the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia. The suspect’s application for asylum was rejected in June 2016, but he couldn’t be deported because he lacked a valid passport, Mr. Jäger said. German authorities sought to get a new passport, but Tunisia initially challenged whether the man was in fact a Tunisian citizen, Mr. Jäger said. The new travel documents happened to arrive on Wednesday, he said. “This person attracted the attention of various security agencies in Germany because of contacts to a radical Islamist milieu,” Mr. Jäger said at a news conference.

At least there is now an acknowledgement of what so many already knew would be inevitable with taking in so many young, male refugees:

“There is clearly a connection between the refugee crisis and the elevated terror danger in Germany,” conservative lawmaker Stephan Mayer said after a closed-door briefing in parliament on the investigation. “The identity of this Tunisian also underlines this, since he clearly entered Germany…in the context of the refugee crisis.”

However, in spite of increasingly coming under fire for her immigration policies which allowed nearly one million refugees to enter the country, many of whom lacked identification, it appears that German Chancellor Angela Merkel will continue to put out the welcome mat anyway:

Ms. Merkel and other officials have emphasized that they did not want the attack to jeopardize Germany’s commitment to a free and open society, and Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier reaffirmed that idea on Wednesday. “We want to uphold this way of life, and not let it be destroyed by anyone, not even whoever was responsible for what happened here,” he told reporters.

In spite of this most recent terror attack, Merkel still has her defenders:

Merkel has established herself as the best and strongest voice of the values of a liberal Europe, and her steadfastness under pressure – at least her rhetorical steadfastness, for her policies have been modified to accommodate some of her critics’ concerns – is a beacon in a continent that is increasingly inward turning, nativist and afraid. And every time she stands up for what postwar Europe represents, she consolidates Germany’s rebirth. When in her summer press conference, on 31 August last year, as thousands of refugees trekked northwards into Hungary, she told the world “We can do it”, and when a few days later she announced that no one would be stopped from seeking asylum, and when a few days after that she posed for a selfie with one of the refugees from the first train to draw into Munich station, for millions of people around the world she reset the image of her country.

As a reminder, Monday’s attack, considered one of Germany’s deadliest, left 12 dead, 48 wounded, and of the wounded, it is being reported that 12 of them remain in serious condition.

–Dana