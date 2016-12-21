Germany Vows To Remain An Open And Free Society In Spite Of Deadly Attack At The Berlin Christmas Market
A 23-year-old Tunisian man sought as a suspect in the deadly truck attack at a Berlin Christmas market had been the subject of a terrorism investigation and slated for deportation, a top security official said.
The suspect had been on the radar of intelligence officials across Germany before Monday’s truck attack and was being investigated by state prosecutors on suspicion of planning an attack, said Ralf Jäger, the interior minister of the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia.
The suspect’s application for asylum was rejected in June 2016, but he couldn’t be deported because he lacked a valid passport, Mr. Jäger said. German authorities sought to get a new passport, but Tunisia initially challenged whether the man was in fact a Tunisian citizen, Mr. Jäger said. The new travel documents happened to arrive on Wednesday, he said.
“This person attracted the attention of various security agencies in Germany because of contacts to a radical Islamist milieu,” Mr. Jäger said at a news conference.
At least there is now an acknowledgement of what so many already knew would be inevitable with taking in so many young, male refugees:
“There is clearly a connection between the refugee crisis and the elevated terror danger in Germany,” conservative lawmaker Stephan Mayer said after a closed-door briefing in parliament on the investigation. “The identity of this Tunisian also underlines this, since he clearly entered Germany…in the context of the refugee crisis.”
However, in spite of increasingly coming under fire for her immigration policies which allowed nearly one million refugees to enter the country, many of whom lacked identification, it appears that German Chancellor Angela Merkel will continue to put out the welcome mat anyway:
Ms. Merkel and other officials have emphasized that they did not want the attack to jeopardize Germany’s commitment to a free and open society, and Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier reaffirmed that idea on Wednesday. “We want to uphold this way of life, and not let it be destroyed by anyone, not even whoever was responsible for what happened here,” he told reporters.
In spite of this most recent terror attack, Merkel still has her defenders:
Merkel has established herself as the best and strongest voice of the values of a liberal Europe, and her steadfastness under pressure – at least her rhetorical steadfastness, for her policies have been modified to accommodate some of her critics’ concerns – is a beacon in a continent that is increasingly inward turning, nativist and afraid.
And every time she stands up for what postwar Europe represents, she consolidates Germany’s rebirth. When in her summer press conference, on 31 August last year, as thousands of refugees trekked northwards into Hungary, she told the world “We can do it”, and when a few days later she announced that no one would be stopped from seeking asylum, and when a few days after that she posed for a selfie with one of the refugees from the first train to draw into Munich station, for millions of people around the world she reset the image of her country.
As a reminder, Monday’s attack, considered one of Germany’s deadliest, left 12 dead, 48 wounded, and of the wounded, it is being reported that 12 of them remain in serious condition.
–Dana
Hello.Dana (d17a61) — 12/21/2016 @ 10:52 am
Please don’t call a thousand times, but it is better than being subject to a thousand of these attacks and not learning lessons from them.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 12/21/2016 @ 10:55 am
I think Merkel means a “free-for-all” society.felipe (023cc9) — 12/21/2016 @ 10:56 am
In other words: The conversion of Germany to an Islamic Caliphate shall continue until it is complete.MJN1957 (6f981a) — 12/21/2016 @ 10:56 am
Wasthat the times, they are in full vizzini mode. The network is headed by Abe walaa, an Iraqi born salafist with his own app, and whose reach has extended as far as London.narciso (d1f714) — 12/21/2016 @ 10:58 am
I bet Saudi Arabia would never allow a bunch of foreigners to come into their country! (LOL)Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 12/21/2016 @ 11:00 am
He heads an organization, Muslim prisoners like chowdary mujahirounnarciso (d1f714) — 12/21/2016 @ 11:03 am
Angela Merkel is such an interesting character. Despite being very sensible on several issues, and despite even acknowledging that German multiculturalism has been a complete failure, she still stubbornly holds to this view of Germany as a welcoming place for refugees who don’t show any interest at all in Germany’s traditions or culture. It’s such a weird disconnect for a woman who otherwise strikes me as quite intelligent and rational.JVW (8d5c49) — 12/21/2016 @ 11:06 am
This:Dana (d17a61) — 12/21/2016 @ 11:07 am
The last bit about the app came from callimachi. The other data can be found in retrospect. Now ansar sharia is varsity Al queda not Islamic state, but that matters little.narciso (d1f714) — 12/21/2016 @ 11:16 am
Cue Obama’s brief about fearing widows and orphans, he was a footsoldier not a strategistnarciso (d1f714) — 12/21/2016 @ 11:20 am
Oh geez:Dana (d17a61) — 12/21/2016 @ 11:23 am
I wonder if her disconnect is rooted in her Lutheran upbringing, and the teaching of her father, who was a pastor? Her take on immigration reminds me of the the more progressive church views on the matter here in the states.Dana (d17a61) — 12/21/2016 @ 11:27 am
Probably, one can’t forget the elephant in the room, re Germany, which was hammered home is Ossi schooling.narciso (d1f714) — 12/21/2016 @ 11:31 am
Germany is a strange place. Did you know that they specially design toilets so that men have to sit down to urinate? With a shelf above the water line so if a man tries to urinate normally, the urine splatters all over the place? I’m not kidding: http://3.bp.blogspot.com/-7Eq0v0Neois/UHLjzqMRdTI/AAAAAAAAAEo/URcpJ38H4Q8/s1600/toiletshelf1.gif
This is Orwellian in a way Orwell could not imagine. It’s one thing to control people’s thinking with language and to keep them docile with malnutrition, but to feminize men by making them pee like women?nk (dbc370) — 12/21/2016 @ 11:38 am
CZ.@6, this is exactly why they wont let millions of these refugees in. They could. They have accomodations for millionsSteve57 (9a3373) — 12/21/2016 @ 11:42 am
due to the Hajj. But they read the same Islamic holy texts I do. And they are not stupid.
nk, I vote that we send Ryan Lochte over to Germany to make some alterations on those men’s bathrooms with the sit-down urinals.JVW (8d5c49) — 12/21/2016 @ 11:49 am
These toilets are in homes too, JVW, as ubiquitous in Germany as our normal ones are here.
And Ryan Lochte did not trash any toilets. Neither did any of his friends. The only “damage” the Brazilian shake-down thugs were able to show was a framed advertisement knocked off its nail on the wall. But the IOC is totally ball-less and even more corrupt than Brazil. Maybe even more corrupt, today, than in 1936 when it held the Olympics in Berlin.
And you’d think that Germans would know how to “relocate” persons without passports, wouldn’t you?nk (dbc370) — 12/21/2016 @ 12:08 pm
Dont tempt them, nk. They’ve probably got some choice Greek islands already picked out as Gitmos-on-Steroids, they didnt forget the bailouts.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 12/21/2016 @ 1:09 pm
Open and free …
These fools seem to think they can apply a label to something they think is desirable and, what ever it is, those works alone will magically transform society so as to resemble that label. The Great Society, the War on Drugs, the War on Poverty, the New Deal, Affordable Care, Quantitative Easing, Social Justice, Entitlements to other people’s labor, and now Open and Free.
It would be one thing if all they ever uttered were the magic words, but they have to embellish on the situation as though that will make the transformation more certain. So a large truck is found at the end of a long swath of destruction in a German Christmas Market with the Polish driver shot dead and stuffed in the passenger area. A high German official declares that this could be an accident, after all, and we mustn’t rush to judgement.
These people, our ruling elite, live in echo chambers, isolated from the real world. They seem intent on destroying what little respect they once had. Trump is our response to this folly. It will be interesting to see what emerges from the Europe once these infatuated fools complete the process of their self destruction.BobStewartatHome (822f64) — 12/21/2016 @ 1:33 pm
First they came for the Muslim. Refugees…the end.Pinandpuller (601cbc) — 12/21/2016 @ 1:35 pm
The shelf on American made toilets must be invisible, like Wonder Woman’s jet.Pinandpuller (601cbc) — 12/21/2016 @ 1:36 pm
Playing a central role in the cover-up of progressive wars, regime changes, immigration “reform”, and anti-native adventurism.n.n (4e755a) — 12/21/2016 @ 1:44 pm
My understanding is that back in the ’30s and ’40s German culture had a pretty strong “Auslander” concept and not in a positive way. Apparently that has been brought under control.11B40 (6abb5c) — 12/21/2016 @ 1:46 pm
And we have a little incident downunder, bow the Zürich mosque shooting was by a Ghanaian gentlemannarciso (d1f714) — 12/21/2016 @ 2:44 pm
instead of admitting where their cultures went wrong and renewed the good,
they decided that there was nothing worth keeping,
and they didn't.
and they didn’t.
I am not a fan of trying to be specific about times and places,
Nor about the interpretation of Ezekiel,
Nor about the interpretation of Ezekiel,
The problem of secondary priorities becoming primary. Make avoiding conflict your goal
(instead of being good, just, and strong)
and you miss the primary and fail in the secondary.
and you miss the primary and fail in the secondary.
I think first kings is also relevant to the matter.narciso (d1f714) — 12/21/2016 @ 3:16 pm
“Germany is a strange place. Did you know that they specially design toilets so that men have to sit down to urinate? With a shelf above the water line so if a man tries to urinate normally, the urine splatters all over the place? I’m not kidding:”
A remnant of Hitler and the Nazi era. Herr Hitler reportedly had malformed genitalia that forced him to urinate in this manner and so a mandate was issued to retrofit all public toilets, with a design that continues today.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 12/21/2016 @ 3:50 pm
Tmi coronello, the German left had the baader, gruber from die hard is supposed to be a member of a likely splinter, the volk freinarciso (d1f714) — 12/21/2016 @ 3:56 pm
I think Gruber read that in Time magazine.felipe (023cc9) — 12/21/2016 @ 4:12 pm
Touché Felipe, the baader became involved with the pflp at entebbe and mogadishunarciso (d1f714) — 12/21/2016 @ 4:16 pm
Artscroll translationKishnevi (1c16da) — 12/21/2016 @ 4:30 pm
Ezek. 38:11
You [Gog of Magog and his allies] will say, I will advance against a land of open towns, I will come up against a tranquil people who dwell securely, all of them living without a wall, they have neither bars nor doors.
==weird disconnect for a woman who otherwise strikes me as quite intelligent and rational.==
Her bad haircut should have been your first clue, JVW. She is not rooted in reality.elissa (2069be) — 12/21/2016 @ 4:44 pm
Another one that was “on the radar,” or “known” to police,” or something. Yeah. Uh huh. Like the one in Orlando. Like the Tsnarev brothers.Harcourt Fenton Mudd (5e0a82) — 12/21/2016 @ 5:02 pm
Go to today’s editorial in the NYTimes saying that we can’t let this incident cause finger pointing or stoppage of the refugee. In the comments even their own readers are calling BS.
But if you check the “times picks” comments, it is five total and four pro-refugee influx. They still have no clue.Harkin (4129d2) — 12/21/2016 @ 5:03 pm
Why a failed asylum-seeker with such links and no passport was walking German streets is “the question 82 million Germans probably want an answer to,” said Rainer Wendt, Chairman of the German Police Union.
He added: “How many more ticking time bombs are roaming around here?elissa (2069be) — 12/21/2016 @ 6:06 pm
About a month ago he disappeared from sight.
In the United States the FBI would have conducted a sting operation and arrested him if he bit.Sammy Finkelman (96f386) — 12/21/2016 @ 6:10 pm
Angela Merkel knows that Vladimir Putin is trying to increase suspicion against refugees, and she’s not about to let him win.
http://www.nytimes.com/2016/12/19/world/europe/austrias-far-right-signs-a-cooperation-pact-with-putins-party.html
The Freedom Party was founded by ex-Nazis. Real one, not the fake American kind. It sort of half tried to turn away from it, starting in the 1980’s and now finds being against immigrants the closest respectable thing to being against Jews. That also goes against the Golden Rule. And against against compassion, and that’s what they want. It’s anti-human. Once you no longer care about huiman beings as human beings, anything is tolerable and it’s only a question of what is in the interest of whoever you want to say ou are favoring.
See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freedom_Party_of_Austria for its history.
As for what Putin wants with all this, I think he;s trying to promote the idea that, far from opposing him, democratic countries should want him as an ally, New Grozny and all, and tghey shouldn’t even care about that, although the avoriite theory of teh intelligence agencies appeaars to be something a bit more abstract.Sammy Finkelman (96f386) — 12/21/2016 @ 6:24 pm
The new York times, in one of its unique tags, says amri’s role is yet to be determined.
Sammeh how many times in the last year, have known wolves Stnarciso (d1f714) — 12/21/2016 @ 6:25 pm
Lipped through authorities figures from ahia state to Washington state
It’s not that Germany can’t detect probable terrorists, Germany doesn’t know what to do with a terrorist when they find one.Sammy Finkelman (96f386) — 12/21/2016 @ 6:31 pm
How is this any different than the salafist invasions into Europe that almost conquered it from 700 to 1200 AD?NJRob (c94106) — 12/21/2016 @ 7:16 pm
narciso @40.
Well, there are two, or maybe three possibilities:
1) He had a role, and probably was the driver, and his wallet was left behind because he was no longer going to use that identity, and he didn’t want to be caught with that on him. So he ;eft it behind, albeit he hid it slightly (by placing it under the seat)
If he didn’t want to caught with that on him, though, it would probably mean that he expected that identity to be identified as linked. They say he had six identities.
2) He had virtually no role, except to hand over his identity documents. Or maybe 2b) even was kidnapped and even killed, and his wallet was left in the truck as a red herring. But they have supposedly found Amri’s DNA in the truck (they take DNA from asylum seekers) which leads to the idea that maybe he was hurt and checked into a hospital under another name,Sammy Finkelman (96f386) — 12/21/2016 @ 7:18 pm
The truck was supposed to deliver steel to a location 3 miles away from the market, so maybe a lot of trucks always visited that place. The truck arrived at 7 am, or possibly later, but one day ahead of schedule, and was told to come back at 8 am the next day so the driver had nothing to do but hang around Berlin, or just around the ThyssenKrupp warehouse, for 1 day. He had been a week and a half on the road.
The truck had GPS. His boss talked to him at noon or maybe that’s the 2 pm call. He sent a photo of himself in a kebab bar around 2 p.m. He had parked there. The driver called it a strange neighborhood and noted that there were very few Germans there – only employees of the company. The last contact with the driver was at about 3 pm when he called his wife but she was unable to talk to him at the time.
At 3:19 pm and 3:44 pm here were failed attempts to start the vehicle. The second time, there were unusual movements on the truck’s GPS that indicate the original driver was not in control, The owner said, “The truck was started up, turned off, driven forward, then backward, as if somebody inside was learning how to drive.” His wife called him back at 4 but he didn’t answer. Back in Poland, they began to worry, but nobody there tried calling anybody.
Later on, after 4, it idled with the engine on. Shortly before 5 pm and shortly after 5:30 it was driven short distances in the direction of the market. It was being driven like a truck a driven like when somebody is just learning how to use it. The engine was being choked.
It wasn’t till after 7 – at 7:34 – that it started moving toward the attacked place. Shortly after 8pm, the vehicle’s headlights were turned out and the attack began, The market had only about five policemen there – presumably against pickpockets. They did put up poles to stop someone from driving into it, but the main pedestrian entrance was wide enough to drive a 18-ton truck through.
There’s the idea that the original driver was alive all the way until the end, and tried to prevent the truck from being driven into he crowd and that’s why it zig-zagged. This sounds like just someone’s imagination. It could have zig-zagged so as to hit more people.
By the way, I am not sure if it is correct that the Polish driver was shot (with a small calibre gun) His cousin and boss said he was shown a picture and his face was badly bruised, so he says he fought for his life.
If the hijacker(s) had had a gun, wouldn’t they have just used it? It can’t be that it would make more noise.. Maybe he was just beaten and stabbed. Except now they are saying he was beaten and shot. Stabbing is missing. I am not sure how much we can count on press accounts.
Police found blood-soaked clothes in the cab of the truck (cut off by the paramedics?)Sammy Finkelman (96f386) — 12/21/2016 @ 8:11 pm
According to what Berlin prosecutors told the AP, they received a tip from German federal security agencies and started investigating him on March 14. The tip was that he was maybe going to do a burglary to get money to by weapons to use in an attack. Surveillance showed that Amri was involved in drug dealing in a Berlin park and involved in a bar brawl but nothing backed up the terrorism tip and they dropped their investigation in September and decided he was only a small-time drug dealer, and I guess they are left alone by the police. Or maybe they thought it was not worth bothering with him because he was supposed to be deported soon. He was detained after his asylum plea was rejected but then denied he was Tunisian, and received “toleration” status while this was being worked out. I think this may mean he has to live at special hostel. His new Tunisian passport finally arrived on Wednesday.
His terrorist boss is supposed to be an Iraqi named Abu Walaa, which would link it to ISIS. But who knows how solid that supposition is? They are not looking for him because he is already under arrest since November. Abu Walaa is described both as an Iraqi citizen and preacher and an Islamic State recruiter. But what he recruited people for was from them to go to Syria, not join terrorism plots in Germany. Amri is supposed to have been a follower.
Amri came to Germany from Italy in 2015, but he may have been in Italy since 2012.Sammy Finkelman (96f386) — 12/21/2016 @ 8:14 pm
Sammeh the way this works is walla forms a network through personal interaction or social media that cuts across many countries.narciso (d1f714) — 12/21/2016 @ 8:18 pm
All of Merkel’s “brave” idealistic talk about being open and free boils down to one thing: the lives of her citizens don’t mean a damn thing to her. It’s like she is talking to children, like Michelle Obama asserting the president’s job is to calm people down.
Nativist and afraid? Who wouldn’t be afraid in Europe now?Patricia (5fc097) — 12/21/2016 @ 9:12 pm
Yes it doesn’t matter if they are Estonian bankers or German physicists, some fundamentalbrealitues seem to elude themnarciso (d1f714) — 12/21/2016 @ 9:29 pm
46. narciso (d1f714) — 12/21/2016 @ 8:18 pm
He used to make videos with his back to the camera, and they call him “The Man with No Face” He was arrested on November 8 (Election Day in the United States]
Anis Amri was part of his network, and he was on the No-Fly list, (there are actually several lists, each with greater levels of scrutiny – they’re not saying what this one meant.) He could also have come to the notice of the United States because he had researched explosives on the Internet and communicated with Islamic State via something called Telegram Messenger.
He was one of 549 people listed as dangerous Islamists by the German government (not all of them present in Germany) The German police say that’s too many to watch round the clock – each would require up to 40 full time police officers. (?)Sammy Finkelman (96f386) — 12/22/2016 @ 7:10 am
Mr. Finkleman, if they took what I call the Straight Outta Compton approach to policing (imagined level of harassment of young AA youth) those on the list, it would be a vast improvement. That’s 2 cops all the time, and a backup unit for any larger grouping.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 12/22/2016 @ 7:29 am
I covered some of my findings here, questions not answered how did abu walaa manage to stay under the radar, how did amri make it to Germany with a criminal record,narciso (d1f714) — 12/22/2016 @ 7:31 am
While they knew he was an Islamist, they worried about different kinds of things. They never got an inkling of this plot, and probably thought things were well in hand. I suspect maybe actually there may be some penetration of the German police, and the terrorists knew he had dropped off the radar screen. Or else maybe they do stop other plots, but nobody hears about them.
This plot was a new kind of plot. There was the truck attack in Nice, but this one had a new twist to it. In that case the perpetrator had rented a truck, and the countries in the EU probably put in greater precautions about renting trucks. This truck was hijacked! And the hijacker or hijackers killed the driver, evidently to prevent him from giving an alert.
But actually this could have become known. More than 4 hours, probably close to 5, passed between the hijacking and driving into the market, and the gap in time is almost a necessity in a plot of this kind. The hijacker probably woujldn’t even have experience driving a truck like this.
Killing the driver actually wouldn’t prevent an alert once people are aware of this possibility. It’s probably now a one-off. (although that wouldn’t protect the driver.)
Most trucks now have GPS. The owner of the truck was also in telephone communication with the driver of the truck. They last spoke about noon. He wanted to come home early and not proceed to Denmark. The driver had tried delivering the Italian steel a day early, but that didn’t work. He wanted to get back by today so he could buy a present for his wife.He also spoke about the strange neighborhood he was in. This is sounding like an Alfred Hitchcok movie. At 2 the driver sent a picture of himself eating at a kebab shop. At 3 he called his wife, but they spoke very brefly because he was at work. The first failed attempt to start the truck at 3:19 pm was missed, but the one at 3:44 was seen live. At 4 or so the driver’s wife attempted to call him but the phone was not answered, and they began to get worried, but did nothing. The truck was also seen live starting off at 7:34 pm when it took a circuitous route to the market so it could enter through the pedestrian entrance.Sammy Finkelman (96f386) — 12/22/2016 @ 7:33 am
http://narcisoscorner.blogspot.com/2016/12/the-berlin-christmas-massacre-as-re.htmlnarciso (d1f714) — 12/22/2016 @ 7:40 am
51. narciso (d1f714) — 12/22/2016 @ 7:31 am
All I know is that he made videos without showing his face (I would say to avoid facial recognition software) and that he was arrested on November 8. But if Anis Amri was connected to him they must have actually known about him considerably before.
He arrived from Italy with false documents. He was arrested in August (2015?) in Friedrichshafen in southern Germany with a fake Italian document (the same one?)
They probably didn’t even know his criminal record until much later. Did they know who he was by August, 2015? He was in custody for one day. He applied for asylum and it was denied in June but he couldn’t be deported because he denied being a Tunisian and the Tunisian government didn’t accept that he was. After they agreed he put obstacles to obtaining a passport. Altogether he had documents or aliases with six names and 3 nationalities.
He had been arrested in Tunisia several times for drug use. He was also accused of violent robbery there and later sentenced in absentia to five years. He left Tunisia about seven years ago (2009, age 17?) and spent 4 years in prison in Italy after being accused of setting fire to a school. (arson for hire, maybe?)
Islamists are often recruited in prison.
His wallet was found on the floor of the truck. That could mean he lost it. Or he left it inentionally, maybe so that he woudn’t be conneced to that name again. His fingerpirnts were found in he cab so maybe he thought hed be connected to it regardless.Sammy Finkelman (96f386) — 12/22/2016 @ 7:59 am
Anis Amri moved to Berlin in February, and in March the local police got the tip from federal authorities about him planning a burglary to get money to buy automatic weapons. They kept him under surveillance until September, but found nothing related.
Amri was discussed in a meeting of the German Joint Counter-Terrorism task force in Berlin in November. At least one aency thought he might be planning an attack. They decided he didn’t meet the burden of proof they had set up for launching 24-hour surveillance, and decided to monitor him sporadically, but he disappeared in late November or early Deember.Sammy Finkelman (96f386) — 12/22/2016 @ 8:25 am
you know it isn’t easy, I’m just updating some of the links here, and it’s hard to catch up. what is striking is all the networks follow the same easy angles,narciso (d1f714) — 12/22/2016 @ 8:30 am
Most of what I put here came from the New York Times.
http://www.nytimes.com/2016/12/21/world/europe/attack-sets-off-hunt-for-tunisian-who-had-slipped-germanys-grasp.html
It doesn’t have about him being radicalized in prison or that that’s where Abu Walaa recrujited people for his network. The GPS story (with the help of some other sources) has been mostly untangled but not his legal case or what kind of documents he used.
In Stars and Stripes it says he left for Italy after the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings which would not be seven years ago. Although they hadn’t seen him in a long time, he had been in trhular contact with his family through phones and Facebook. And the fingerprints were on the steering wheel. An Israeli woman was killed. That must be the missing one. An Italian woman was also killed. Two Americans were among the wounded, one slightly. A ferry going from Denmark to Sweden was searcged because somebody thought somebody resembling Anis Amri was on it, but he wasn’t.Sammy Finkelman (96f386) — 12/22/2016 @ 9:45 am
http://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2016/12/the-latest-from-berlin-looking-for-mr-amri.php
They indeed had the idea that the wallet left in the truck might have been left to mislead, but Amri’s fingerprints were on the steering wheel.
After he completed his prison sentence in Italy, he was not sent to Tunisia because Tunisia did not confirm his identity in time. Italy does have it that he was eventually deported. But he wound up in Germany. That part isn’t clear.
There was an attempt, or plans, to smuggle him to ISIS in Syria (where he would probably have been killed pretty soon – Ithought ISIS stopped trying that in 2015) A dozen were smuggled into syria and seven were caught on the way,
On July 21, 2016, a condential contact said that the suspect had repeatedly spoken of his attack plans in a circle surrounding Abu Walaa. What kind of attack??Sammy Finkelman (96f386) — 12/22/2016 @ 10:08 am