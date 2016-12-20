Who Is Going To Fact Check The Fake News Fact Checkers?
[guest post by Dana]
Fake news is all the rage these days. Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently announced that he is establishing a group of media professionals as fact-checkers who will check and flag fake news:
The decision comes after Facebook received heated criticism for its role in spreading a deluge of political misinformation during the US presidential election, like one story that falsely said the Pope had endorsed Donald Trump.
To combat fake news, Facebook has teamed up with a shortlist of media organizations, including Snopes and ABC News, that are part of an international fact-checking network led by Poynter, a nonprofit school for journalism in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Starting as a test with a small percentage of its users in the US, Facebook will make it easier to report news stories that are fake or misleading. Once third-party fact-checkers have confirmed that the story is fake, it will be labeled as such and demoted in the News Feed.
Also included in the described “respected fact-checking organization”: PolitiFact, Factcheck.org and the Associated Press. Obviously, there are any number of problems with this plan. Further, it’s troubling that along with several other politically liberal billionaires, the involvement of George Soros in the fact-checking effort is hypocritically being overlooked by the very media outlets claiming that this will be an objective and non-biased endeavor.
So, does it count as fake news when the fact-checkers themselves are posting intentionally incomplete or misleading reports?
Here is ABC News this morning – even after German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said yesterday that, “authorities have “no doubt” that the attack was intentional,” and German Chancellor Angela Merkel also said yesterday, “We must assume at the current time that it was a terrorist attack.”:
And, on a side note, shouldn’t this also be flagged as fake news, too?:
MSNBC host Chris Hayes reported on the comments made by Turkish assassin Mert Altintas in the aftermath of his murder of the Russian ambassador Tuesday, but curiously left out the fact that he yelled “Allahu akbar“– “God is great” in Arabic.
“The gunman was Turkish, a 22-year-old officer in the Ankara special forces,” the All In host said. “According to witnesses, the gunman yelled out, ‘Don’t forget Aleppo, don’t forget Syria,’ wounding three additional people before being fatally shot by police.”
Video of the shooting is readily available online, and shows that Altintas immediately yelled “Allahu akbar” after firing the shots. While nearly all outlets included that fact in their reports on the shooting (including MSNBC earlier in the day), Hayes did not.
–Dana
These people are so painfully obvious, it makes me cringe.Dana (d17a61) — 12/20/2016 @ 4:58 pm
Last night on the PBS Newshour Judy Woodruff just about stroked out that Donald Trump had gone out ahead of his lights and called the Berlin Christmas market attack by its name—Terrorism– before the German Government or the White House had officially called it that. Then on tonight’s show after ISIS had claimed responsibility (DUH) she asked the Brit reporter in Berlin if it would be investigated differently now that “we” know it was a terror attack. He paused and looked at her as if she had 2 heads and then said, “no, not really”. Then, Judy had Kellyanne Conway on so she could grill her about if it was a mistake for President Elect Trump to rush into making these statements yesterday based on guesses. Kellyanne was forced to sweetly remind Judy that she was not able to answer for Trump, but that PE Trump does have access to information that “you and I” are not privy to.
I do not think that poor Judy Woodruff is going to be able to cover the new administration in a fair and forthright manner.elissa (b4b683) — 12/20/2016 @ 5:20 pm
The party propaganda organs loaded the old sow with enough lipstick to win the most popular contest. In doing so they screened out the warts and goiter to the point where only the party faithful gave a damn what they wrote and now they propose to screen and act as arbiters as to what constitutes ‘fake’?
They would have to start with actual analysis of the fakery they employed to make Hillary Clinton seem like a human being in order to garner more than giggles.Rick Ballard (835ba0) — 12/20/2016 @ 5:31 pm
Judy woodruff snorfle, she’s been lying as far as back when she was a mouthpiece for the Christi institute, thirty some years ago, fanning the flames of Olivia wilde’s parentsnarciso (d1f714) — 12/20/2016 @ 5:37 pm
Here is Chris Hayes (MSNBC) near carbon copy of the PBS position I mentioned above:
He read off Trump’s response to the deadly attack — “our hearts and prayers are with the loved ones of the victims of today’s horrifying terror attack in Berlin… ISIS and other Islamist terrorists continues to slaughter Christians in their communities in their places of worship as part of their global jihad” — then immediately undercut the President-elect.
“Just to reiterate, the deadly incident hasn’t been declared an terrorist attack by the German authorities themselves as of yet,” Hayes shot at his audience.
The Dem party may be leaderless and message-less. But the Journolist is obviously alive and well and fully operational.elissa (b4b683) — 12/20/2016 @ 5:52 pm
It was thought that Caligula appointing his horse, Incitatus, to the Senate was an act of insanity. It is becoming more and more evident, as we watch our civilization collapse, that Caligula was engaged in an act of sarcasm. We look back on trench warfare in WWI, and think “How could they have been so stupid?”, without considering that our present leaders are less prepared and more ignorant than any of the “statesmen” at the turn of the 20th Century. Next we gaze in wonder at the stupidity of Baldwin and Chamberlain on the eve of WWII, with England’s “finest” declaiming patriotism, and condemn National Socialism, while nodding sagely at International Communism. Our “finest” mourn the passing of a bloody tyrant in Cuba simply because he exercised is totalitarianism under a communist banner. And now, when Obama appoints a horse-faced demagogue as Secretary of State, we are unable to see the parallel.
Those who are ignorant of history are condemned to repeat it. And, it goes without saying, the repetition is always unintentional. Which raises Caligula far above our current crop of “leaders”.BobStewartatHome (822f64) — 12/20/2016 @ 5:53 pm
Baldwin and chamberlain were following the conventional wisdom, Britain the putatitive victor had still lost a generation in the war to end aklbwars, the depression had discredited capitalism, and their was the next one that was notably weary.narciso (d1f714) — 12/20/2016 @ 6:00 pm
Now the christic narrative made into the big screen with lethal weapon a d the Segal debut, and myriad small screen outings, the most prominent was Miami vice series finale.narciso (d1f714) — 12/20/2016 @ 6:07 pm
High capacity trucks are a negligible but not zero cause of anthropogenic abortions. Obviously, we should regulate trucks and ban high capacity trucks in order to avoid catastrophic anthropogenic global abortions. The scalpel is still the preferred instrument of haters globally.n.n (4e755a) — 12/20/2016 @ 6:17 pm
As it says in the tweet, ABC News reported that 12 people had been killed by a truck!Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 12/20/2016 @ 6:37 pm
Well, I hope they arrest that truck, prosecute it, and imprison it!
Maximum overdrive, this was before sun’s got a mind of their son,narciso (d1f714) — 12/20/2016 @ 6:42 pm
Germany needs tougher truck control laws.Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 12/20/2016 @ 6:49 pm
Who will fact check the fact checkers of the fake news fact checkers? That’s the real question.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 12/20/2016 @ 6:51 pm
I nominate Dan Rather!Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 12/20/2016 @ 7:04 pm
I imagine that Facebook news will end up being like an episode of Jeopardy, where the decision of the judges is final.Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 12/20/2016 @ 7:08 pm
Well there regular Facebook feed is garbage. What others post on their own feeds is the area inquestion.narciso (d1f714) — 12/20/2016 @ 7:28 pm
Take gersh kunzman, as an example of who not to be, actually the daily news is often dangerous to small Children and animals.narciso (d1f714) — 12/20/2016 @ 7:34 pm
This guy should’ve run the numbers one more time… http://americandigest.org/sidelines/2016/12/#a035318Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 12/20/2016 @ 7:53 pm
narciso @8, given the consequences of their folly, the pre-war leaders’ excuses are shamefully inadequate. Do we think that there will be no consequences for the vacuum that characterizes leadership today? And what excuse will be offered? Even in failure those who control the media, the bureaucracy, and academia will insist that we just didn’t do it hard enough. Not enough QE, too many uncertified sources of information, insufficient diversity (meaning not enough unassimilated welfare recipients,) prescription drugs too costly, minimum wage too low, the rich too rich, foreign interests too influential, and white privilege too powerful. Each crisis and phony cause provides another opportunity to sell the notion that a utopia based on social justice and mob rule is now the answer.
We think this is a new problem, but it is not. It has always been with us. The new twist in this tale is that Trump doesn’t buy into the elite line that they know best. So there is hope … a very modest hope. If only Trump had some knowledge of the exceptional nature of our founding and its political product, our Constitution.BobStewartatHome (822f64) — 12/20/2016 @ 8:36 pm
Gruel. Bug it took time, for wisdom to be born out. Between gallipoli the gold standard and his India policy, Churchill had too many strikes against him.
The point in the other thread, the great society was an incomplete solutio to a pressing problem, until now has seriously been able to mount a challlege but one can overreach promising a panacea and drive thecsolutuons back into the coldnarciso (d1f714) — 12/20/2016 @ 8:45 pm
@11 Cruz Supporter
We can be reasonably sure that alcohol wasn’t involved. Unless the murder weapon was a bierwagen.Pinandpuller (f5be30) — 12/20/2016 @ 9:00 pm
PinandPuller, if that truck had been drinking, it shouldn’t have been on the road. Besides, a truck should just stick to oil, water, and windshield wiper fluid.Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 12/20/2016 @ 9:09 pm
If Barack had a truck, it’d look just like … (LOL)Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 12/20/2016 @ 9:10 pm
And what pressing problem was the great society a solution to? Nothing that has been attempted by progressives, including Nixon, Ford, and the Bushes, has born anything of value. The War on Drugs, the War on Poverty, and virtually everything else, education for example, has failed. The little good that the EPA did with its initial focus on air and water quality was quickly erased by their over-reach. And Kennedy’s Moon shot was terrific fun, but its legacy is an empty void. The only really positive thing that the government accomplished, outside the Reagan years and the collapse of the Soviet Union, was the brief interval where the Republican Congress forced Clinton to moderate his foolishness in the late 1990s.
And Churchill was initially against Gallipoli. He did not support it until the Army said it would provide troops. After Churchill became the spokesman for the project, the Army backtracked, and Churchill was left holding the bag. And it should have succeeded. The mine sweeping effort, a prelude to forcing the Dardanelles, was abandoned when a hand full of North Sea trawlers, pretending to be mine sweepers, and manned with fishermen and not naval crews, suffered a few injuries, but no fatalities. So at a time when soldiers in the trenches were being slaughtered by the thousands, the commanders on site gave up with a few shrapnel injuries to civilians attempting to do the Navy’s job. And the landing at Gallipoli is well known to have been massively mishandled. More importantly, the failure at Gallipoli and the failure to force the Dardanelles was of monumental significance to the 20th Century. Russia would not have fallen to the Communists if she could have been supplied through the Black Sea. Russia had grain the Allies needed, and the Allies could have provided arms and ammunition that Russia needed. Churchill and a few others recognized this and supported the project for those reasons. It was a place where England’s sea power had a chance to be pivotal. Looking back, I am surprised anyone is critical of the concept of the Gallipoli Campaign. The men leading the campaign, both Admirals and Generals, and the support that wasn’t provided by Britain’s Army, are the rightful targets of criticism. And this is particularly true in retrospect.BobStewartatHome (822f64) — 12/20/2016 @ 9:41 pm
Brian Williams knows fake news when he sees it!Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 12/20/2016 @ 9:46 pm
Maybe he could do the job!
What I want to know is what pranksters spread the rumor that Donald Trump was elected President? I mean, seriously? Just how gullible do they think we are?nk (dbc370) — 12/20/2016 @ 9:56 pm
I own the domain factcheckcheck.org if anyone is interested.Kevin M (25bbee) — 12/21/2016 @ 1:14 am
So it seems the suspect innarciso (d1f714) — 12/21/2016 @ 6:52 am
S ansar sharia t, for those keeping track at home, the ones behind the second target in the shawwal offensive in 2012
He shouted a whole phrase in Arabic that began and ended with Alla-hu Akbar [God is Powerful – the context is fighting] that it could be is a cry uttered by jihadists. But he evidently was, or had been a Gulenist (follower of Fethullah Gulen) a Muslim cleric now living in exile in the Poconos in Pennsylvania.
Turkey’s president, Recep Erdogan, had been allied with the Gulenists, a religious movement that sought to infiltrate the military and the police and other positions, but has never been violent. Erdogan broke from Gulen around 2012. Gulen immigrated to the United States legally, as a cleric (since 1927, there is no quota on clerics) and did not seek asylum. He is now around 75 years old.
Erdogan has blamed Gulen for the failed coup in July, which he has denied and condemned, and has sought his extradition, and the Obama Administration says nothing doing without evidence. There’s been a whole purge of Gulenists from schools, and the military, and now Gulen says it’s the purge that led to this failure of security and he condemns the assassination also. It’s very common now for the Turkish press to link the United States and the CIA to Gulen. MIke Flynn has said he should be extradited, but the courts will have final say.Sammy Finkelman (96f386) — 12/21/2016 @ 7:18 am
It was a recitation from the battle of the trench, Steve can fill in tube detailsnarciso (d1f714) — 12/21/2016 @ 7:21 am
Speaking of PBS, wouldn’t the role of fact checker for the networks be an appropriate role for the supposedly non partisan government network?
It’s proper role is certainly not examining government actions. Why not install them as arbiter of truthiness of the news services? Exclusively.
I mean if Judy Woodruff isn’t trash talking that Nigerian Kid they brought in to replace Jon Stewart she’s cleaning out the desk with security watching to pitch her out in the street within the hour.papertiger (c8116c) — 12/21/2016 @ 7:34 am
Cementing his self appointed role as enemy of the people,
President Barrack Obama invokes 1953 law to indefinitely block drilling in Arctic and Atlantic oceans. CNBC’s Eamon Javers reports.papertiger (c8116c) — 12/21/2016 @ 7:45 am
Mevlut Mert Altinas, the assassin, hung around, standing, with no obstructions between them, , , near the wall maybe ten feet away from the Russian Ambassador, who was speaking, and then suddenly pulled out a gun and shot.
Most of what he said was in Turkish. Of the sentence or so he spoke in Arabic, only the word Allahu Akbar would be understandable to someone who did not know Arabic.
Various members of his family have been arrested or detainled for the time being, including his father, mother and sister in his home town, and also his roommate in Ankara. Also a retired police academy technician whom Turkish officials allege was his superior in the Gulen network, and an .
police officer who signed a request for a leave of absence from July 16 to 18 (Erdogan says that was the original date scheduled for the coup, which actually was attempted on July 15) During that period of time leave was banned.
The Gulen organization is known as Feto in Turkey (Feto is its acronym in Turkish) and Turkey’s government now classifies it as a terrorist group
There’s a claim that classmates in police school identified him as a member of the Gulen organzation (this would be, I guess, when it wasn’t banned) and he has been accused of cheating in college and having strings pulled to get him into the police academy.
Turkish officials are claiming that he deliberately planted indications of a link to radical Islamicts but they are all false. They say a few phone calls he made to radical Islamists were just intended to point the finger away from the Gulen organization and toward Nusra, the al Qaeda group in Syria. I think it’s correct that he wasn’t really a jihadist. No beard. Neither the loose beard of the Sunni jihadists or the trimmed beard of Hezbollah. Yes, he had to shave because of his job, but there are all sorts of other things that don’t fit. And how many of them wear suits and ties?
I think maybe he was acting alone, stimulated by massive information overload about Aleppo, including some demonstrations, and was trying to link up with someone, because his connection to the Gulen organization having been broken because the organization was smashed.
He had been part of Erdogan’s guard 8 times.Sammy Finkelman (96f386) — 12/21/2016 @ 7:46 am
South African, but the point obtains there should have been an apb on abu walaa’s network from the getgonarciso (d1f714) — 12/21/2016 @ 7:47 am
Yeah, well I now own factchecktehfactcheckersoffacts.org
fact checkmate!Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 12/21/2016 @ 7:48 am
It’s a moot point anyway. With fracking the bug in the system driving gas prices is the state blocking new refinerys (obama being just the most worthless cog in the gummed gears).papertiger (c8116c) — 12/21/2016 @ 7:48 am
Really, Kevin M.?
If so, let me make a suggestion.
make it a moderated site for open source debunking of the debunking.
Nothing gets published on line until you and a few select others check it out.
Do not claim neutrality, but do claim true as best can be discerned,
with the motto “Look for yourself, think for yourself.”
with emphasis on links and info that cast appropriate doubt on what the fact checkers say.
That and reference to the Gell-Mann Amnesia Syndrome I think might do the world a good deal of good.
I’m serious,MD in Philly (f9371b) — 12/21/2016 @ 7:49 am
though in a shooting from the hip kind of way.
26. Where Churchill went wrong is that he did not take account of other people’s incompetence.Sammy Finkelman (96f386) — 12/21/2016 @ 7:50 am
We probably should have some PBS dedicated to beating the crap out of “Bigfoot Hunters”.papertiger (c8116c) — 12/21/2016 @ 7:57 am
Gallipoli was a gamble, kitschener passed so he couldn’t be tied to it to it, had Allen dulls been on his game and properly revised lenins paperwork, who know what might have happened, had kerensky unleashed kornilov again another fork in the road.narciso (d1f714) — 12/21/2016 @ 7:57 am
Seriously they could have a PBS staffer whose job it is to dress up as a big foot, let the “Bigfoot Hunters” catch him, then the PBS crew pops out of concealment like an NBC pedo sting.papertiger (c8116c) — 12/21/2016 @ 8:02 am
Why would a terrorist, who made a successful escape, leave nothing behind except, of all things, his own identity papers?
THe 24-year old Tunisian asylum applicant whose name is on the papers is linked to drug dealing andSammy Finkelman (96f386) — 12/21/2016 @ 8:04 am
possibly also to terrorism.
They have nothing but contempt for the ferengi in their lands sammeh, they have gone after petry who has a sharp tongue more diligently than they did abu walla : aka amerabdul azziz.narciso (d1f714) — 12/21/2016 @ 8:11 am
Fact check, is more properly narrative check, they have many blind spots, they are not obvious frauds like splc and the crump Julian network as well as whole ilkwan pyramid headed by car.narciso (d1f714) — 12/21/2016 @ 8:18 am
But pravda facts is certainly a fraud. Now samizdat like breitbart doesn’t always get it right, but on balance they do better than the times or the post.narciso (d1f714) — 12/21/2016 @ 8:23 am
That picture of Merkel laying flowers on the site of murders her policies allowed makes me absolutely FURIOUS.Patricia (5fc097) — 12/21/2016 @ 9:01 am
How does one say Berlin strong, Patricia.narciso (d1f714) — 12/21/2016 @ 9:06 am
Or the shameful assemblage they had in Orlando, not even naming the threat.narciso (d1f714) — 12/21/2016 @ 9:11 am
Wall Street Journal editorial about this fact checking:
http://www.wsj.com/articles/facebooks-fake-fix-for-fake-news-1481932361Sammy Finkelman (96f386) — 12/21/2016 @ 9:23 am
Who Is Going To Fact Check The Fake News Fact Checkers?
The Media Research Center (or News Busters)
For now they are taking Mark Zuckerberg at his word:
http://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/nb-staff/2016/12/16/mrcs-bozell-assured-facebook-fact-checking-wont-target-stories-basedSammy Finkelman (96f386) — 12/21/2016 @ 9:30 am
In conjunction, univision floating the pulse shooter’s purported lover, if that want fake newsnarciso (d1f714) — 12/21/2016 @ 9:31 am
I recall something about somelife matters planting their materials on feedsnarciso (d1f714) — 12/21/2016 @ 9:43 am
Well it was Jason Isaac’s, he’s almost always a jackalope except possibly in armageddonnarciso (d1f714) — 12/21/2016 @ 10:05 am
you can’t carry the whole world on your shoulders, happyfeet
do just your own little corner
smile and say hello to the salvation army person outside the grocery store
say i’ll get you on the way out
when you come out stick a buck in the bucket
then give him a hershey bar you bought just for him
the one dollar ones by the checkout
plain in case he’s allergic to nutsnk (dbc370) — 12/21/2016 @ 10:29 am
that’s smart, about the nuts
corner-wise i need to do better
I’m a think on thathappyfeet (28a91b) — 12/21/2016 @ 10:36 am
These threads over the past few weeks have been wastelands. Looks like most of the site’s core regulars are on an extended hiatus. Bummer.Leviticus (efada1) — 12/21/2016 @ 10:54 am
mr happyfeet, and then there was that scene in payback where mr gibson yells into the phone, ‘give me back my son!’Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 12/21/2016 @ 10:58 am
These threads over the past few weeks have been wastelands. Looks like most of the site’s core regulars are on an extended hiatus. Bummer.
Leviticus (efada1) — 12/21/2016 @ 10:54 am
This is just rude, Leviticus.Dana (d17a61) — 12/21/2016 @ 11:03 am
What are you talking about, Levi? You are here. nk, happy, sammy, narciso, these guys are not core? Happy is hard-core. But I get what you are saying, I am always disappointed by DRJ’s absence from any thread. Also, say “hello” machinist, if you are out there lurking.
At least the rancor is dying down a bit. I sense the return of concord.felipe (023cc9) — 12/21/2016 @ 11:05 am
The problem is this fake news smokescreen hides the truth about terrorism, crime, immigration, in favor of any preferred narraTive, so for example the fact that the pulse shooter’s father hosted a homicidal anti gay preacher never hit the surface,narciso (d1f714) — 12/21/2016 @ 11:13 am
#68 narciso, unfortunately, the MSM are more angry at Republicans than they are at homicidal anti-gay jihadists.Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 12/21/2016 @ 11:21 am
Although, if a Republican Christian white dude had shot up Pulse, that story would still be headlines in one form or another. In that case, they would have made the journalistic investigation into Sarah Palin’s background in 2008 look like tumbleweeds in a ghost town.
So Levi, you think the musings of samantha bee are worth considering. What do you consider real news that has been left out?narciso (d1f714) — 12/21/2016 @ 11:24 am
Sorry, Dana. I’m not criticizing the posts, which I think have been good. But there are many noticeable and unfortunate absences in the comments, and that is my opinion, and I’m sticking to it.Leviticus (70ca80) — 12/21/2016 @ 11:45 am
Now that you mention it, we are missing a few of the more strident Hillary supporters.papertiger (c8116c) — 12/21/2016 @ 12:02 pm
Like the guy who said she was a great Senator and a great Secretary of State and would make a great President and even invited her to his wedding? I don’t think he ever commented here.nk (dbc370) — 12/21/2016 @ 12:11 pm
Now that you mention it papertiger, I do miss some of our principled Hillary supporter friends. They provided good material!Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 12/21/2016 @ 12:16 pm
Then we definitely missed that guy.
What a great link at Drudge …
Principled liberals in NYC are up in arms because Whole Foods is selling their version of a Philly Cheesesteak for a whopping $8.
Whole Foods tends to be more expensive than the average store, so it’s amusing that people are outraged that they’re selling a sandwich for a few dollars more than they would have to pay down the street at Sal’s Sandwich Shoppe.
But that’s the beauty of capitalism — you’re given choices. If you don’t like the price, then don’t buy it.
… yet liberals choose to be outraged! (LOL)
These are the same angry people who will complain that the Mercedes Benz dealer is selling a 4 door sedan for more than twice the price that the Kia dealer down the road is selling a 4 door sedan for.
http://www.nydailynews.com/news/national/foods-fire-selling-chopped-cheese-sandwich-8-article-1.2917520Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 12/21/2016 @ 1:04 pm
Now, that is fake news.nk (dbc370) — 12/21/2016 @ 1:11 pm
Speaking of fake news, that black church burning we discussed here a few months ago was not, it turns out, carried out by a Trump voter or a member of the KKK.
Try to guess who it was before you click the link.Gabriel Hanna (14083c) — 12/21/2016 @ 6:14 pm
Well, I don’t know what to say, except this is special when it comes to policing “Fake News”:
What could possibly go wrong?Walter Cronanty (f48cd5) — 12/21/2016 @ 7:49 pm
Btw how do you think they are vetting these folks, clasiffiednarciso (d1f714) — 12/21/2016 @ 8:03 pm
What is this “vetting” you speak of?Walter Cronanty (f48cd5) — 12/21/2016 @ 8:08 pm
Re the Syrian refugees, this other stuff seems to come from raw storynarciso (d1f714) — 12/21/2016 @ 8:10 pm
happyfeet @55
Her mother lived to be 100. Or was it 101?Sammy Finkelman (96f386) — 12/21/2016 @ 8:17 pm
Ah, you mean the process by which our elite betters, like Merkel in Germany and Obama in US allow “refugees” to settle in Germany, or say, Minneapolis or Columbus. As I ask before: “What could possibly go wrong?”Walter Cronanty (f48cd5) — 12/21/2016 @ 8:22 pm
Btw that report came from Alana goodman who has worked at commentary and the free beacon previouslynarciso (d1f714) — 12/21/2016 @ 8:30 pm
@Walter Cronanty: I read that article. I read Snopes regularly from about 2002 to about 2010, I guess.
I am absolutely gobsmacked by how much money that couple has collected for providing free content.
I had an idea it had become a business when they started to have other writers.
It is very, very clear that someone has been lavishly funding them to do what they do, since they don’t sell their content. And we don’t know who that is.Gabriel Hanna (14083c) — 12/21/2016 @ 8:38 pm
But,…but,…I’m sure our betters at Facebook, and Google, and PolitiFact, and the Associated Press will all do a great job of getting us the “real news” with no “fake news.”Walter Cronanty (f48cd5) — 12/21/2016 @ 9:03 pm
But, uh, isn’t this sentence of yours sort of a self-contradictory, or maybe an oxymoron:I am absolutely gobsmacked by how much money that couple has collected for providing free content.
@Walter Cronanty: isn’t this sentence of yours sort of a self-contradictory, or maybe an oxymoron
No. If Snopes made money through subscriptions, the content would not be free. People reading Snopes would be paying for the content, and Snopes would be paid for content.
But Snopes is paid by someone to provide free content. Which means Snopes get paid for delivering a message to an audience. The audience is what Snopes is paid for.Gabriel Hanna (14083c) — 12/22/2016 @ 5:07 am
Snopes is chock-full with adware, just go to the site and watch them being downloaded on your task bar.nk (dbc370) — 12/22/2016 @ 5:37 am
They also make ends meet with sharecropping and the occasional barn-burning.nk (dbc370) — 12/22/2016 @ 5:39 am
I’m surprised the entertainment half of News Corp isn’t catching heat for depicting a black man being stabbed to death by a white woman in yesterday’s Star episode. One of the other chicks looked more like Lisa Bonet than Bonet’s own daughter. Markle might have a shot, a long one, but Charles has bad friends and Bill and Kate can do dumb things.urbanleftbehind (64257f) — 12/22/2016 @ 5:51 am
are you trying to be more cryptic than me, ulb, lol.narciso (d1f714) — 12/22/2016 @ 6:29 am
Too true to check!
reid, is the real life senator geary, who in turn was based on McCarran, the fellow who pearshaped the health insurance system among other thingsnarciso (d1f714) — 12/22/2016 @ 7:59 am
no good deed goes unpunished,
https://pjmedia.com/trending/2016/12/22/court-of-appeals-says-hockey-stick-lawsuit-can-proceed//?singlepage=truenarciso (d1f714) — 12/22/2016 @ 8:47 am