It Is Finished
[guest post by JVW]
Well, despite the threats and harassment, despite the obnoxious pleas from has-been celebrities, despite the bloviating from pompous professors utterly full of themselves, despite the whiny and obnoxious Facebook posts and Tweets, and despite the semi-earnest and semi-hysterical petitions to change.org and the White House, President-elect Donald J. Trump has reached the 270 electoral college votes he needed to be inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States next month.
Just thought you would want to know.
– JVW
In the end, it looks like all the faithless electors are going to be the ones who abandoned Hillary Clinton. Fitting.JVW (82196f) — 12/19/2016 @ 2:58 pm
Watching leftists roll around the streets insane is a gas. The first reports on the “Homeless Problem” in 4…3…2…1…Rev. Hoagie® (785e38) — 12/19/2016 @ 3:01 pm
Watch how fast a 1.5% economic growth rate goes from “consistently improving” to “lethargic”.Rev. Hoagie® (785e38) — 12/19/2016 @ 3:02 pm
Technically, the fat lady ain’t gonna sing until the next Congress counts the Electors’ votes on January 6, 2017. The big thing that’s been resolved today is that, in the absence of Trump, Pence will be President.nk (dbc370) — 12/19/2016 @ 3:09 pm
Which proves that the Electoral College is completely antiquated, toothless and useless.Tillman (a95660) — 12/19/2016 @ 3:13 pm
Nah, they’ll sue, and lobby Congress to not count Trump’s votes.Gabriel Hanna (64d4e1) — 12/19/2016 @ 3:18 pm
Tillman:Which proves that the Electoral College is completely antiquated, toothless and useless.
Because you didn’t get what YOU wanted. Nice.Gabriel Hanna (64d4e1) — 12/19/2016 @ 3:19 pm
Nah Tilly. It bit the loser right on her nasty keyster. Just the way it says on the label.
If it had gone any other way that would have been the false advertising.papertiger (c8116c) — 12/19/2016 @ 3:20 pm
Tillman, the circus-like attempted coup of the electoral college vote did more to harm the image and legitimacy of the Progressive cause than anything else during this election cycle other than Hillary herself. The harassment against the electors was beyond the pale. You will probably never admit it but deep down you know this is true.elissa (14ecec) — 12/19/2016 @ 3:23 pm
Tillman, you’re an angry Alinskyite, so you’re all about hysteria and blowing up stuff and mob rule and sh*t.
The electoral college is wonderful because it ensures that states elect the President.
The fifty states make up the country, and if you subscribed to federalism and local governance, you would actually embrace the electoral college.
If it weren’t for the sovereignty of states, then sh*tty little states such as Rhode Island, Delaware, Vermont, New Hampshire, Hawaii, et al, wouldn’t ever have a voice in the United States Senate. Naturally, we never hear you yahoos screaming that it’s no fair that Rhode Island has as many US Senators as Texas does. (LOL)
The electoral college demands that an elected President has a consensus among varying regions of the country. I realize you don’t even want that because your constituents tend to be clustered in big cities.
Take away her running up the score in California, and Hillary got her fat butt kicked in the popular vote.
Hillary only won 20 states out of the 57! (LOL)Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 12/19/2016 @ 3:25 pm
‘Trump Wins Presidency’ world trembles in fear, women and children hardest hit..ropelight (78afaa) — 12/19/2016 @ 3:26 pm
elissa, there are more death threats around than you want to admit, coming from both extreme right and left factions.Tillman (a95660) — 12/19/2016 @ 3:28 pm
At least our leaders haven’t repeatedly, and unapologetically, call for violence like our President Elect did during the election.
*calledTillman (a95660) — 12/19/2016 @ 3:29 pm
Tillman, you should ask your physician about Valium.Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 12/19/2016 @ 3:32 pm
Right wingers are not threatening Democrat electors. You’re just making that stuff up. It’s more fake news.
Vapid clowns like Tillman must get some masochistic pleasure from being punchlines.Jack Klompus (301420) — 12/19/2016 @ 3:43 pm
the nasty pig and her breasts nevertheless ran a historic campaign that all women should take special pride in cause of the social justicehappyfeet (28a91b) — 12/19/2016 @ 3:45 pm
And we can consider Paul krugman’s very measured response, points lost for ignoring running man and give me libertynarciso (d1f714) — 12/19/2016 @ 3:54 pm
how much monies did the pig sniffers spend on the whole faithless elector thing i wonder
nowhere near what they wasted on the recountings, but still it was probably not negligible
at the very least there was the opportunity cost of making their anderson cooper propaganda sluts talk about that incessantly for the last three weeks instead of something that might have been productivehappyfeet (28a91b) — 12/19/2016 @ 3:57 pm
They refused to be used by the adult babies of the left… https://youtu.be/VbDiqPUe4h8Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 12/19/2016 @ 4:08 pm
And red queen’s sister from another mother, across the oceans had a sad today.narciso (d1f714) — 12/19/2016 @ 4:11 pm
Hahahahaha…. HA!!!!!
http://tinypic.com/?ref=5evfywColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 12/19/2016 @ 4:12 pm
Errr… http://ace.mu.nu/archives/367456.phpColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 12/19/2016 @ 4:14 pm
we’re learning more about food stamp’s legacy
Why General Motors Will Idle 5 U.S. Factories Next Month
oh do question the timinghappyfeet (28a91b) — 12/19/2016 @ 4:32 pm
I was speaking of Christine lagardenarciso (d1f714) — 12/19/2016 @ 4:45 pm
So gm is Norwegian blue after all.narciso (d1f714) — 12/19/2016 @ 4:46 pm
Whose fault is it today?
Al Gore. For inventing the internet in the first place.DCSCA (797bc0) — 12/19/2016 @ 4:48 pm
What a pile of crap!
Without the Electoral College, this country would not have lasted 50 years — ANY 50 years of its history.
Because of the EC, there has been only one actual dispute about the vote (1876). No one has to trust vote counting in other states — something that was a problem in 1789 and remains so today. Even a one-party state like California chan cheat to it’s heart’s content and their votes don’t change one whit. In a popular vote situation this would never be true, and sooner of later there would be a close election (e.g. 1960) and the wheels would come off.
Because of the EC, recounts are possible. The Florida recount of 2000 was messy enough, but it was POSSIBLE. Imagine all the bipartisan tomfoolery that happened there, squared and cubed, in 50 states. Again the wheels would come off.
Because of the EC, politicians have to campaign in many different parts of the country, dealing with a representative cross-section of issues, rather than just concentrating on the urban centers and ignoring the rest of the country.
Such as the Clinton ArchipelagoKevin M (25bbee) — 12/19/2016 @ 4:57 pm
As a matter of fact, had the election of 2016 been a popular vote election, the issue of non-citizens voting in places like California would have been a serious concern and I very much doubt that the GOP Congress would have accepted the official results. Living in CA, I can tell you that large numbers of non-English speakers were at the polls. Too many to all be citizens.
SO, JUST THIS YEAR the Electoral College has avoided a serious election dispute.Kevin M (25bbee) — 12/19/2016 @ 5:05 pm
At least our leaders haven’t repeatedly, and unapologetically, call for violence like our President Elect did during the election.
You mean that the agent provocateur in charge of creating violent situations at Trump rallies was just a frequent visitor to the Oval Office for some other reason.Kevin M (25bbee) — 12/19/2016 @ 5:08 pm
Yes, imagine the chaos if we were stupid enough to have a national popular vote. Imagine a nationwide recount, instead of demanding a statewide recount in Florida.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 12/19/2016 @ 5:39 pm
Has she blamed the multiple supermoons this year?
Nyet… not yet, comrade.DCSCA (797bc0) — 12/19/2016 @ 6:01 pm
— Because we want a de facto ‘elite’ group of 538 people to subvert the will of 63 million voters, the majority of voters in 30 states (three-fifths of all states) plus Maine’s 2nd district, the majority of voters in 86% of the nation’s counties . . .
Meh, given Clinton, Sanders, Reid, Pelosi, Biden, Schumer, etc., sounds more appropriate to use those words to describe and characterize teh Democrat braintrust and leadership.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 12/19/2016 @ 6:16 pm
Wrong way suprun hIS stopped bring a pantomime horse.narciso (d1f714) — 12/19/2016 @ 6:28 pm
the next breath after reporting Trump not losing any electors while Clinton lost four on the local what passes for “conservative” talk radio in Sacramento
@ # 2 This was the next report after Homeless deaths are on the rise in a city that avoids recording the party affiliation of mayors, counsel men, and any other elected official for shame at the hundred year streak of demo misrule.papertiger (c8116c) — 12/19/2016 @ 6:36 pm
Hopefully our left wing friends such as Tillman will recognize that as Americans, we’re stronger together!Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 12/19/2016 @ 6:43 pm
they play Rush Limbaugh in the morning , but he’s just their beard. Brought to us by PSA’s extolling the virtue of residen tial solar panels and the evil of plastic bags at the grocery.papertiger (c8116c) — 12/19/2016 @ 6:43 pm
You all know what the conservative Keith Olbermann had to say about Trump? He’s insane. Here’s one of Keith’s tweets:
I have to agree with Olbermann. We’re going to have a madman in the White House.Tillman (a95660) — 12/19/2016 @ 6:45 pm
Population’s Pounding of Poligrip Progressive Party Portends Putrid Political PrognosticationColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 12/19/2016 @ 6:46 pm
Olbermann is as “conservative” as you are “astute”, Tillman.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 12/19/2016 @ 6:48 pm
The microwaves might be drilling through the fillings just askmnarciso (d1f714) — 12/19/2016 @ 6:52 pm
eucheinwald
Tillman, a month and a half ago, Keith Olbermann was saying we’ll be stronger together.
Now it sounds like he’s fanning the flames of division.
You lefties always want to fight. Let’s give peace and civility a chance, shall we?Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 12/19/2016 @ 6:54 pm
Like Hillary said, we’re stronger together!
Hillary Clinton will never be president of the United States of America.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 12/19/2016 @ 6:54 pm
Actually, you’re right, I was wrong about Olbermann Haiku. My apologies. He was not conservative, I was thinking of another guy who looks like him, who is conservative.Tillman (a95660) — 12/19/2016 @ 6:56 pm
Like a fine wine, or an excellent meal, that simple fact is something to savor.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 12/19/2016 @ 6:57 pm
Tillman is so clever he out-clevered Tillman!Icy (a26b65) — 12/19/2016 @ 6:59 pm
Teh foam and spittle coming from 0lbermann’s mouth should’ve been enough for you to identify him as of the feverswamp left, Tillman. Smarten up, son.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 12/19/2016 @ 7:00 pm
In case you were wondering, I was thinking of Ben Stein. ‘Never said I was perfect, but at least I admit it if I’m wrong. Now, if only our insane President Elect could be a little more like me.Tillman (a95660) — 12/19/2016 @ 7:09 pm
Hillary Clinton will never be president of the United States of America.
True. Nancy Pelosi has a MUCH better chance.Kevin M (25bbee) — 12/19/2016 @ 7:17 pm
Ben Stein!?!?!? Thanks for teh chuckle!Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 12/19/2016 @ 7:31 pm
Keith Olbermann’s that guy who used to have the game show, Win Keith Olbermann’s Money.Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 12/19/2016 @ 7:31 pm
I also remember his famous scene in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.
We should not forget the urgent issue clearly exposed by today’s EV vote; that faithless electors ARE a major threat. Had the election been closer, they could have made the difference. On the Democrat side, there were quite a few, and on Trump’s side, 2.
What’s clearly needed are state laws like this in Maine and Minnesota, that make faithless electors effectively impossible – as shown today when electors in those states tried voting for Sanders but were stopped.
Until now, there were questions as to whether such laws were constitutional. But, thanks to Democrats and the court challenges to these kind of laws they launched in California and Colorado, the courts have ruled, and indeed such laws are constitutional (thanks, Democrats!). It’s my hope that, with the Democrats having proven both the need and the constitutionality, such laws will now be passed in states that don’t yet have them.Arizona CJ (191c8a) — 12/19/2016 @ 7:35 pm
Keith Olbermann is that dude what used to be on that sports show where he’d say “For those of you scoring at home, or even if you’re Tillman.”Icy (a26b65) — 12/19/2016 @ 7:56 pm
Its past 11 pm NYC time and Trump hasn’t tweeted?steveg (5508fb) — 12/19/2016 @ 8:06 pm
Huh.
Either it is due to his new found discipline, or Kellyanne Conway confiscated all of his electronic devices. Maybe one in the same.
“ZOMBIE WRITES THAT TRUMP’S VICTORY IS A PIVOTAL TURNING POINT IN HUMAN HISTORY:
The results of these decades of indoctrination was plainly visible in the college students of today, who are all so left-wing by default that they consider standard Marxism too old-fashioned and conservative. Taking this into consideration, and remembering that the adults of today were the radical students of the recent past, it had seemed that these decades of indoctrination had been resoundingly successful, and that the U.S. electorate had swung wildly to the left, never to swing back, just as the Gramscian brainwashers had been planning and implementing for the last 50 or more years.
Ooops
And then November 8, 2016 happened, and BOOM: It was all revealed to be a lie. Not only did the indoctrination fail, but the general impression that the relentless indoctrination had always been successful was itself a gigantic meta-deception.
All the chatter and statistics and talk show “experts” proclaiming that America had forever swung Democratic? ALL LIES.
All the slanted polls, which were intended to convince everyone that Hillary was inevitable? ALL LIES.
The derision of Trump as a ludicrous fringe candidate and his supporters as wild-eyed extremists? ALL LIES.
And it’s not just that they were all lies — they were lies that had no effect. Somehow, without anyone noticing, a majority of the American populace had evolved a new immunity to progressive disinformation.”
https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/252338/Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 12/19/2016 @ 8:17 pm
Je dyer has some thoughts, she was a Cruz supporternarciso (d1f714) — 12/19/2016 @ 8:37 pm
Among those who were defeated was the zampolit that tried to take down daleiden.narciso (d1f714) — 12/19/2016 @ 9:27 pm
What’s worse? Taking away one, last, check on a potentially disastrous choice, or the potential for faithless Electors throwing a perfectly valid election?
Me? I’d do away with the College altogether and simply have each state’s Secretary of State notify Congress of its results. I would have a constitutional amendment requiring Congress to accept these notifications without any encumbrance. If nobody has 270 (based on 438 votes), the House decides (current law).
I am loving the fact that HRC ended up losing more votes in the EC than DJT. What delicious irony. Had it cost her legitimate election, I would be apoplectic.Ed from SFV (3400a5) — 12/19/2016 @ 11:25 pm
Keith Obermann and Ben Stein don’t look anything alike.ropelight (78afaa) — 12/20/2016 @ 5:58 am
It is Tuesday, December 20, 2016. Hillary Clinton will never be president of the United States of America.
Now you can have a cup of coffee and skip breakfast.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 12/20/2016 @ 6:03 am
Meanwhile Donald and Carlos had a “lovely dinner” at MarALagoKishnevi (f04eb8) — 12/20/2016 @ 7:12 am
http://www.cnbc.com/2016/12/19/slim-got-positive-vibe-from-trump-on-mexico-at-meeting-spokesman.html
I think it’s a good thing that Trump is meeting with so many influential people. Al Gore, Carlos Slim and his serfs at the NYT, Democrats. What’s the problem with that?Patricia (5fc097) — 12/20/2016 @ 7:27 am
I think Carlos slim wants some consideration at thus point with the money he sank into the Clinton foundation, he could still afford to keep those eight floors of office space.narciso (d1f714) — 12/20/2016 @ 7:31 am
What would Art Vandelay do? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ePqr9yVnIu4&ebc=ANyPxKqY6F0xM3DF43uTGzJ_N9HbJppTga6ztGzSQcLnhFeNaTvwc2o55zr4CP2OGKepe3D7XKO2Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 12/20/2016 @ 7:39 am
Strange. A voice like one in the wilderness.felipe (023cc9) — 12/20/2016 @ 7:43 am
The year’s Chutzpah Award goes to Obama for warning Trump not to overuse executive ordersChuck Bartowski (211c17) — 12/20/2016 @ 7:48 am
“…after losing the popular vote, by historic numbers…”
Right, we should let the voters (eligible and otherwise) in Cali decide the election.felipe (023cc9) — 12/20/2016 @ 7:50 am
And the newest morning consult suggests they need to fond a new squirrel,narciso (d1f714) — 12/20/2016 @ 8:02 am
There was some claim i read yesterday that there were 157 faithless electors in history.
I don’t know how they get such a high number, even if you include the 63 Electors pledged to Horace Greeley in 1872 who voted after Horace Greeley died on November 29. And you could throw in the 8 Electors Taft won in 1912, [from Vermont and Utah] who had to vote for someone other than Vice President James S. Sherman, who had died October 30, 1912, 6 days before Election Day, and was replaced by Columbia Universiy President Nicholas Murray Butler, who got all 8 votes.
They may be including 1836, but in that case there wasn’t a single Whig candidate, and maybe some other elections where whom Electors were pledged to in unclear. Maybe they do that by counting popular votes as being all for one candidate.
I don’t know – somebody was trying to get that number as high as possible. I didn’t see that number 157 broken down except that it included the 1872 Greeley electors.Sammy Finkelman (7d0f6e) — 12/20/2016 @ 8:10 am
46% include 29% of democrats don’t buy the grishenko and ivanova narrativenarciso (d1f714) — 12/20/2016 @ 8:12 am
#58 Ed from SFV
This is called the Automatic system, but it’s unlikely to be a constitutional amendment because people would like to change more if they are changing anything. They might even want fractions or percentages of Electoral votes.
And there’s the argument, something could happen in the 6 weeks minus one day between Election Day and the day Electors vote. Something could happen between then and Inauguration day too, but people won’t want to give up this safeguard, and there’s an argumet that it is in the peiod immediately following Election Day when something is more likely to happen.
It’s probably still is more likely to be used when it might the right thing to do than when it is the worng thing. In the meantime this also allows some negotiation in the event an elkection is threatening to go to the House. The candidates could negotiate at an earlier stage. Which some people might consider not good. But suppose the incoming House was clsoely divided, and not likely to pick any one of the 3 choices?Sammy Finkelman (7d0f6e) — 12/20/2016 @ 8:18 am
54. steveg (5508fb) — 12/19/2016 @ 8:06 pm
He usually tweets around 3 am.
At 3 am Priebus or Pence won’t be able to get him on the phone maybe, but can send him a Direct Message on Twitter.
Actually he did tweet, at about 6 pm New York Time. he couldn’t tweet and not mention the terroist attacks and he mentioned that first:
The attack in Zurich, Switzerland was against Muslims, at a mosque frequented by Somalis. This tweet is not really saying anything.
Then, half an hour later, it was:
Then he retweeted something at 4:16 pm. Then, at 6:46 pm
Then , at 6:50:
I don’t know if that’s a retweet.
Today he tweeted that Bill Clinton lied, although he characterized it as ignorance. This was a 2-part tweet:
This last is now the conventional wisdom. He was probably disputing something Bill Clinton said on television.Sammy Finkelman (7d0f6e) — 12/20/2016 @ 8:42 am
I read where it was said that ignoring the 100 senators, a vote based on winners of house districts alone still would have gone to Trump, as even that showed the effect of unusually high votes in relatively few geographic areas.MD in Philly (f9371b) — 12/20/2016 @ 8:48 am
And yes, as said above, that makes the concern over legitimate voters more important,
and, as also said, how many people who would have voted for Trump in CA or NY stayed home knowing that it wouldn’t make a difference,
according to the accepted rules.
73. MD in Philly (f9371b) — 12/20/2016 @ 8:48 am
Trump, I think carried 30 states and Hillary 20. So he senaors just give an extra 10 Electoral votes. Is that district by district? Distrct by district would probably show more for Trump than at large for the entire state. And yes, as said above, that makes the concern over legitimate voters more important, and, as also said, how many people who would have voted for Trump in CA or NY stayed home knowing that it wouldn’t make a difference,
according to the accepted rules. </blockquote. Or in Texas. Also maybe possibly 1% or so who voted for third party candidates.
Hillary meanwhile made efforts to increase the popular vote in some places where that didn't matter: Chicago (where she was already going to win Illinois) and New Orleans (Lousiana was lost anyway) becase she was concerned about winning the Electoral vote but losing the popular vote.
This is actually an enormous difference between he Electorsl College winner and teh Popular vote winner, probably caused by the fact the Dem bubble is much tighter and drops off much faster with distance than the Rep bubble.Sammy Finkelman (7d0f6e) — 12/20/2016 @ 9:21 am
MD in Philly,
A Class III Senate election year involves 34 seats and California, New York and Illinois will inflate Dem totals when there is coincidence with a Presidential election. The House results show a strong GOP margin. The really interesting fact is the GOP House vote total exceeds the total received by Trump. I haven’t totaled Trump’s vote count in the 34 states with Senate races but I’m willing to bet Trump received fewer votes than the GOP Senate candidates as well.
Trump will claim otherwise but McConnell and Ryan have no reason to pay close attention to random braying.Rick Ballard (835ba0) — 12/20/2016 @ 9:32 am
Thank you, Rick, that was a point I had not at all heard.MD in Philly (f9371b) — 12/20/2016 @ 9:44 am
Now reporting that 27 email chains contained classified info transmitted over Clinton’s server. All of Clinton’s emails Huma Abedin had on Weiner’s laptop per search warrants just made public.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 12/20/2016 @ 9:48 am
Chains, not individual emailsColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 12/20/2016 @ 9:49 am
To be clear, we all owe Obama a debt of gratitude. Since his election in November of 2008, Democrats have lost 63 House seats, 10 Senate seats and 12 governorships.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 12/20/2016 @ 9:51 am
Are those new and in addition to previously reported, Colonel?MD in Philly (f9371b) — 12/20/2016 @ 9:51 am
Did they make mistakes when they erased all of the non-work related emails, happened to get some work related, too?
That’s a whole lot of yoganarciso (d1f714) — 12/20/2016 @ 9:57 am
Well, Duh. The #neverTrumper Republicans voted Libertarian or some other nonsense but voted the rest of the ticket R. I voted straight Republican and I credit myself with single handedly turning Pennsylvania Red, thank you very much, since I received zero help from Republican #neverTrumpers which included two of my “gang of five” closest friends. I now remind them that if not for me and me alone, Crooked Killary would be getting coronated soon. You’re welcome.Rev. Hoagie® (785e38) — 12/20/2016 @ 9:59 am
The government just released details, MD, is how I understand this. Apparently, Abedin had nearly all Clinton correspondence on Weiner’s laptop.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 12/20/2016 @ 10:01 am
Earlier both Huma Abedin and Anthony weiner had sworn there was no search warrant. It probably wasn’t served on them because by thattime the laptop was no longer in their possession.
I think we need more detais to uncerstand just what these emails were. I think it’s been said taht opening Outlook could have downloaded the entire contents of Huma Abedin’s clintonwmail.com account to that device.
They probably didn’t look at the chain, but write acomputer program just to extract mail to and from Hillary, on the one hand, and a state.gov or other official address on the other.Sammy Finkelman (7d0f6e) — 12/20/2016 @ 10:01 am
The New York Daily News said Donald Trump wound up with 304 Electoral votes (losing 2) and Hillary Clinton with 227 (losing 5)
Now 4 of these were from Washington State, where 3 electors voted for Colin Powell and one for Faith Spotted Eagle, (an Indian tribal leader – they don’t say Chief maybe because she’s a woman – I notice the name Faith – and she can’t be a chief)
So I guess that Elector from Washington State who said he was going to vote for Bernie Sanders didn’t follow through on it (maybe because Sanders asked him not to?)
The 5th one they don’t say who it was or who that elector voted for, so maybe it’s the one from Maine and maybe he voted for Bernie Sanders.Sammy Finkelman (7d0f6e) — 12/20/2016 @ 10:07 am
These people, e.g., Earnest, FLOTUS, MSM Democrat operatives with bylines, Democrat members of Congress, doing their damnedest to try to use these leaked emails to de-legitimize the election of Donald Trump are among the lowest of the low.
And the fish rots from the head. Thanks, 0bama!Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 12/20/2016 @ 10:07 am
I’ll have you know, Rev., you have to share credit with me and my Ohio-transplant father.MD in Philly (f9371b) — 12/20/2016 @ 10:10 am
You were outnumbered 2:1 by Philadelphians, no less.
I’m not a straight republican ticket vote,MD in Philly (f9371b) — 12/20/2016 @ 10:12 am
I am a straight anti-Dem ticket vote,
at least until something changes in the Dem party.
Look at it this way,MD in Philly (f9371b) — 12/20/2016 @ 10:13 am
the leaked emails only reveled what was true, nothing flse,
and the repubs were bright enough not to let their computers get hacked;
that alone should be enough to get someone elected in this day.
You’re welcome, MD. The next two years are going to be very interesting wrt speaking loudly while carrying a very little stick. If McConnell and Ryan play the game well it could mean a 10 seat gain in both the House and the Senate. That outcome will be problematic if Trump blows the minimal amount of good will he has received to this point. The House gains could be higher if he performs better than expected, a very distinct possibility.Rick Ballard (835ba0) — 12/20/2016 @ 10:24 am
Let see do what they actually before the citizen kane clap.narciso (d1f714) — 12/20/2016 @ 10:32 am
What they’re going to do is put a Trump bell and whistle on legislation that has been in the hopper for some time. Gowdy’s SAFE Act will be enhanced with even more ICE hiring as well as some nice Sanctuary City fiscal punishment for a start. Trump will have the opportunity to select the gold plated bell and whistle of his choice. He’s chosen a very solid cabinet, fully competent to adequately manage a decent Executive liaison with the Legislative branch.Rick Ballard (835ba0) — 12/20/2016 @ 10:49 am
Well, it is all sort of interesting to me.
I grew up with the idea that the discussion and debate in the public square on politics and whatever else was an even-handed debate over what was most true and what was really “the best”.
Long ago I realized that at least many people don’t care about anything more than the acquisition of power and getting their way, and will twist and manipulate in order to succeed.
I’m afraid that more and more of even those who I thought were “the good guys” do the same thing, and while “politics” may be “the art of what is possible”, that it should still be based on an even-handed discussion of truth and an appeal to reason, even if using human emotion as part of the argument,
but I am starting to wonder what vanishing percentage of public figures believe that and act accordingly.
And I see so many people who I think ought to know better without discernment.
But it sure do bother me to see my loved ones turning into puppets,
Mass hysteria, not of a cognitive kind, but of a moral kind.
Some things never change, as in the book of Judges, everyone does what is right in their own eyes,
and it is chaos.
And in this day and age, one person’s chaos can go an awful long way.MD in Philly (f9371b) — 12/20/2016 @ 10:59 am
Shrewd as serpents yet innocent as doves is what we need to aspire to,MD in Philly (f9371b) — 12/20/2016 @ 11:04 am
and yet,
far, far, (,far) too many are as shrewd as doves while others are as innocent as serpents.
MD in Philly,
Try a study on imperfect vessels and good results to cheer yourself up. Nobody in his right mind would want Rahab or David as a neighbor. I’m cheered by the continuing failure of the “models” developed by the best and brightest PhDs willing to posit small correlations as causation in fields as disparate as financial risk management, climate science and political science. We may be at peak credentialed morony and that can’t be a bad thing.
Then there’s the fate of Emperor Barack Ozymandias…Rick Ballard (835ba0) — 12/20/2016 @ 11:14 am
The flood of emails to the House, agitating for them to refuse to certify the electoral votes on January 6, begins inKarl Lembke (e37f42) — 12/20/2016 @ 11:21 am
3…
2….
That isn’t the test rick, of course theses systems fail, the truck is building from the ruins.narciso (d1f714) — 12/20/2016 @ 11:21 am
I bet Barack’s having a grand ol’ time on the links in Hawaii.Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 12/20/2016 @ 11:35 am
More electors defected from Clinton than Trump.
B-B-B-B-But she got the most popular votes.DCSCA (797bc0) — 12/20/2016 @ 11:51 am
Thank you again, Rick.MD in Philly (f9371b) — 12/20/2016 @ 12:31 pm
Yes, perspective is always an important thing.
An op-ed column by Derek T. Muller in the Wall street Journal today has fuller details.
In addition to the 4 Democratic Electors from the state of Washington (out of a total of 12) who cast 3 votes for Colin Powell, and 1 for Faith Spotted Eagle (an Indian connected with the North Dakota pipeline protest) some number of Democratic Electors in Colorado and Minnesota attempted to vote for someone other than Hillary Clinton, and were replaced.
The Democratic Elector from Maine who wanted to vote for Bernie Sanders attemptrd to do so; when his vote was ruled improper, he then cast a vote for Hillary Clinton, but a Democratic Elector from Hawaii voted for Bernie Sanders.
Hillary Clinton therefore lost a total of 5 of her 232 Electoral votes.
Donald Trump lost 2 out of his 306, both from Texas, one for John Kasich, announced days before in a New York Times Op-ed piece, and one for Ron Paul (that’s Ron not Rand)Sammy Finkelman (96f386) — 12/21/2016 @ 6:54 am
Derek Muller says what Congress does now will set a precedent. I’m not sure.
He says it’s made decisions before. It counted votes from a new state whose electors had been chosen before it became a state. It did not count any votes cast for a deceased candidate. When figuring out ow many Electors are needed to form a majority does it count Electors who were appointed but did not cast a vote? He says maybe.
I think he;s leaving out some cases after the Civil War.
Anyway he says that in 1969 Congress debated whether to count an Electoral vote from North Caroina cast for George Wallace, and ultimately decided to do so, but he notes that Elector did not violate state law.
He says if it does count the vote of the replaced electors from Minnesota and Colorado it will ratify the ability of a state to replace electors after Election Day. And they coud ratidy the votes cast in washington State and in Hawaii (and in Texas)
I think they will probably do both, and the votes may even go unchallenged, but it doesn’t take much to challenge them. I think things will still be up in the air.Sammy Finkelman (96f386) — 12/21/2016 @ 6:56 am