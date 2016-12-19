It Is Finished

[guest post by JVW]

Well, despite the threats and harassment, despite the obnoxious pleas from has-been celebrities, despite the bloviating from pompous professors utterly full of themselves, despite the whiny and obnoxious Facebook posts and Tweets, and despite the semi-earnest and semi-hysterical petitions to change.org and the White House, President-elect Donald J. Trump has reached the 270 electoral college votes he needed to be inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States next month.

Just thought you would want to know.

– JVW