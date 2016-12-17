Holy Family, Holy Cow!
[guest post by Dana]
Like many of you, I have been decking the halls in preparation for Christmas. As is the custom, I pull out the 50 year old, well-worn nativity set that was inherited from aging parents long-since passed away. And because life is full of calamity, this holy family and friends are in a bit of disarray. Over the years, one or another of the hand-painted figurines have experienced some sort of physical trauma. Life comes at us fast, and there are no exceptions. Hence a regal wise man in flowing robes is now without arms and thus without a gift for the newborn Savior. A humble shepherd following the Star to see the miracle at hand, hasn’t got a head on his shoulders. Literally. Instead it sits next to his feet because no matter what glue has been used, he just keeps losing his head. Yet most distressing of all, Baby Jesus has gone missing. No matter how hard I’ve tried to locate the lost Savior, the little bed of straw continues to hold a child-made “clothespin Jesus” impersonator. Thankfully, Mary and Joseph have remained intact. And in spite of her missing babe, Mary’s face remains a steady composition of serenity as if she never doubted from the get-go that her child was meant to transcend the constraints of this fallen world.
Anyway, I was weighing out replacing this imperfect band of misfits and rebels daring to believe that the Glorious Impossible had arrived, but when I saw this “new” take on the old family, my broken down nativity never looked so good:
In the scene, Joseph — sporting a man bun — holds up a cellphone, Mary flashes a peace sign and Baby Jesus, wearing a beanie on his head, looks on. The Three Wise Men carry Amazon (AMZN, Tech30) Prime boxes and a shepherd sends Snapchat messages. Nearby, a cow enjoys gluten-free, all-natural grass feed next to a sheep wearing a Christmas sweater. Oh, and there’s a solar-powered stable, too.
I’m choosing to believe that along with being a “fun product,” its creators also intended it to be a clever social commentary accurately reflecting just how incredibly self-consumed and shallow our culture has become.
–Dana
Dana (d17a61) — 12/17/2016 @ 3:23 pm
you won't believe how fast Mary lost that baby weight using this one weird trick
happyfeet (28a91b) — 12/17/2016 @ 3:27 pm
that one weird trick is jaw-dropping
Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 12/17/2016 @ 3:33 pm
I think it’s cute. Iconolaters might disagree.
I was singing the Futurama Santa song at the mall, yesterday.
In your face, Millennials!
nk (dbc370) — 12/17/2016 @ 3:40 pm
Joseph I'm just spitballing here, would not be a big selfie guy.
narciso (d1f714) — 12/17/2016 @ 4:02 pm
I saw that earlier and I wanted to buy one, but the price exceeded the value of the joke.
JVW (6e49ce) — 12/17/2016 @ 4:21 pm
$ 130.00 yikes.
narciso (d1f714) — 12/17/2016 @ 4:26 pm
Article said the biggest buyers were millennials and their parents. Figures. I would love it so much if the creators had intended to mock hipsters.
Dana (d17a61) — 12/17/2016 @ 4:27 pm
Just as with most adaptations of more recent vintage, all 3 of the wise men arrive on the same type of conveyence (in Scripture, 1 came on a camel, one on an elephant and the other on a horse).
urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 12/17/2016 @ 4:55 pm
Wait until a store such as Urban Outfitters starts marketing a nativity set where "Joseph & Mary" becomes "Joseph & Joseph" or "Mary & Mary."
Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 12/17/2016 @ 5:04 pm
Sold out at $130.
And appears to be made of plastic, a petroleum derivative.
Humbug.
DCSCA (797bc0) — 12/17/2016 @ 5:53 pm
Greetings:
My little green soldier guys used to stand guard around our creche. Rumors that there were also several fully staffed ambush positions were never verified.
11B40 (6abb5c) — 12/17/2016 @ 5:57 pm
And Sam tadros points some issues of note, not first world problems of course.
narciso (d1f714) — 12/17/2016 @ 6:01 pm
Not quite as self-consumed and shallow as this WaPo writer seems to be:
If you would like to see how self-absorbed a feminist pastor can be, read the whole article . I especially liked this part:
Walter Cronanty (f48cd5) — 12/17/2016 @ 7:25 pm
That kind of stupid ratifies Romans 1, it burns to the scalp.
narciso (d1f714) — 12/17/2016 @ 7:35 pm
I only encountered this level of unknowledge in Candida moss, because it takes great effort to get there.
narciso (d1f714) — 12/17/2016 @ 7:40 pm
Yes, Romans 1 seems especially fitting.
Walter Cronanty (f48cd5) — 12/17/2016 @ 7:50 pm
Considering the European appearance of Christ in countless classic pieces of art, this doesn’t bother me too much.
The evil behind it? Classic Progressive attempt to change understanding. Words and pictures have no real meaning. THAT frosts me to no end.
Ed from SFV (3400a5) — 12/17/2016 @ 7:58 pm
Remember the wise men had been tasked by herod to look for the messiah, David Morrell the guy behind first blood has his own spin on the tale.
narciso (d1f714) — 12/17/2016 @ 8:05 pm
Truly the gifts have special significance, this is commodified chrustianuty devoid of faith.
narciso (d1f714) — 12/17/2016 @ 8:09 pm
So is nobody going to mention Dr. Heimlich’s passing today?
He was 96 and that guy looked way better than George Soros.
A month from now he will still look better.Pinandpuller (b62a7f) — 12/17/2016 @ 8:24 pm
I discovered that my nativity, put out for the first time after years in the closet, is missing Jesus too. Really don't know what to do.
Denver (ca4a38) — 12/17/2016 @ 11:24 pm
Maybe miss everhard should read Luke 1 as a start.
narciso (d1f714) — 12/18/2016 @ 6:10 am
@urbanleftbehind: (in Scripture, 1 came on a camel, one on an elephant and the other on a horse).
Cite? Because Matthew 2:1 is it, for canonical Scripture:
1 Now after Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judea in the days of Herod the king, behold, wise men[a] from the east came to Jerusalem,
2 saying, “Where is he who has been born king of the Jews? For we saw his star when it rose[b] and have come to worship him.”
3 When Herod the king heard this, he was troubled, and all Jerusalem with him;
4 and assembling all the chief priests and scribes of the people, he enquired of them where the Christ was to be born.
5 They told him, “In Bethlehem of Judea, for so it is written by the prophet:
6 “‘And you, O Bethlehem, in the land of Judah, are by no means least among the rulers of Judah; for from you shall come a ruler who will shepherd my people Israel.’”
7 Then Herod summoned the wise men secretly and ascertained from them what time the star had appeared.
8 And he sent them to Bethlehem, saying, “Go and search diligently for the child, and when you have found him, bring me word, that I too may come and worship him.”
9 After listening to the king, they went on their way. And behold, the star that they had seen when it rose went before them until it came to rest over the place where the child was.
10 When they saw the star, they rejoiced exceedingly with great joy.
11 And going into the house they saw the child with Mary his mother, and they fell down and worshipped him. Then, opening their treasures, they offered him gifts, gold and frankincense and myrrh.
12 And being warned in a dream not to return to Herod, they departed to their own country by another way.
Elephants do not appear in the Bible, although "ivory" does in Kings, Chronicles, and the Revelation.
Gabriel Hanna (14083c) — 12/18/2016 @ 6:41 am
Those two knuckleheads will be the first to go when the shit-ite hits the fan. And it always does, eventually.
Tossing out the gravitas of thousands of years of Judeo-Christian reverence and Western civilization? Pathetic.
Patricia (5fc097) — 12/18/2016 @ 6:56 am
Also Psalms.
Milhouse (40ca7b) — 12/18/2016 @ 7:22 am
I discovered that my nativity, put out for the first time after years in the closet, is missing Jesus too. Really don’t know what to do.
Denver (ca4a38) — 12/17/2016 @ 11:24 pm
A true hipster would not let a crisis go to waster and would do "Black Jesus" or "Transgender Jesus"…
Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 12/18/2016 @ 8:29 am
@22 Denver
Mary and Martha had a similar problem several decades later.
Pinandpuller (f41797) — 12/18/2016 @ 10:53 am
That cow is lucky it isn't in California or it'd have a tube up the butt to capture the methane.
steveg (5508fb) — 12/18/2016 @ 11:09 am
Jerry Brown is drifting off into insanity over this whole climate change nonsense
A scripturally illiterate nation, is how we come to this point
narciso (d1f714) — 12/18/2016 @ 11:16 am
Might be a good way to represent the difference between Julian and Gregorian calendar.
Put a little sign 'due in 13 days' instead of plastic baby Jesus.
papertiger (c8116c) — 12/18/2016 @ 11:31 am
I suppose one could get their story only a little mixed up by saying
Of course you can’t find baby Jesus here
Why would you even look
He is ascended
And one day return,
Remember?
I think that is the Cliffs notes version of the story.
MD in Philly (f9371b) — 12/18/2016 @ 11:35 am
(Do those still exist?)
Yes its like that snl episode of Jeane Kirkpatrick and random high school students on jeopardy
narciso (d1f714) — 12/18/2016 @ 12:00 pm
We have a traditional Nativity Set on the mantle. Darth Vader may be lurking nearby. We also have a Playmobile set which is actually quite nice.
Finally, we have a third made of porcelain that I don't remember where we got it but Mrs Agnostic puts it in the dining room.
Pious Agnostic (e9063c) — 12/18/2016 @ 12:20 pm
freddy is a big dog
whereas hillary is a nasty little pig
whereas hillary is a nasty little pig america today is a study in contrasts
happyfeet (28a91b) — 12/18/2016 @ 1:08 pm
Mr happyfeet, I saw Freddy, too!
That’s a big dog. He makes Marmaduke look like one of Paris Hilton’s toy dogs!
I would much rather have a seven foot tall Freddy lounging around in the hallways of the White House than a six foot tall Michelle! … or a 5'5″ nasty Hillary woman!
Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 12/18/2016 @ 2:01 pm
fortune?
fortune has smiled on us this day
happyfeet (28a91b) — 12/18/2016 @ 2:04 pm
For the person who claimed the wise men came 1 on a horse, 1 on a camel, and 1 on an elephant, I have other sad news for you. The Bible does not say “Three wise men”. It says “wise men”. People of modern times, not actually knowing the Bible, counts three named gifts and declares that means three gift givers. That is fallacious reasoning.
And to the female pastor who is inflamed by the Virgin Mary, if you don't repent of your evil sin, you will spend an eternity in Sheol as Jesus says to you "Begone from me! I never knew you!" I can say without a shred of doubt that you, woman, are not a Christian. And, as Jesus also said, it would be better for you if you had a millstone strapped around your neck and you were cast into the ocean than the punishment awaiting you after your death.
John Hitchcock (5dfa58) — 12/18/2016 @ 2:21 pm
way to keep it light
happyfeet (28a91b) — 12/18/2016 @ 2:24 pm
Mr Hitchcock, we recommend a light beer and some chips with salsa
Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 12/18/2016 @ 2:31 pm
No they deserve ridicule, she deserves contempt.
narciso (d1f714) — 12/18/2016 @ 2:34 pm
isn’t Jesus kinda at the point where he should be glad they’re talking about him at all
i mean
do you have cable?
happyfeet (28a91b) — 12/18/2016 @ 2:47 pm
i watched this video this weekend where Sarah Michelle tried to sell me on these “curated” baking kits where i could make tasty treats with my kids
she looked awesome and she still has that voice
she needs a real agent though jesus
she does *not* have good peoplehappyfeet (28a91b) — 12/18/2016 @ 2:51 pm
linkhappyfeet (28a91b) — 12/18/2016 @ 2:52 pm
she married superlatively well though
happyfeet (28a91b) — 12/18/2016 @ 2:52 pm
No, HF, the Creator of the Universe doesn't need to be glad blasphemers are "talking about Him at all."
John Hitchcock (5dfa58) — 12/18/2016 @ 3:05 pm
R.I.P. Zsa Zsa Gabor
Icy (4a75f4) — 12/18/2016 @ 3:05 pm
she really lived the whole life that one
happyfeet (28a91b) — 12/18/2016 @ 3:06 pm
well then I can't help him Mr. H he's gonna have to resuscitate his career on his own maybe them duggar chicks can help
happyfeet (28a91b) — 12/18/2016 @ 3:10 pm
Ethan hawk doesn't know phillipians
narciso (d1f714) — 12/18/2016 @ 3:55 pm
yeah well they elected duterte lol
how's that workin out
happyfeet (28a91b) — 12/18/2016 @ 3:58 pm
I don’t care if it
Rains or freezes
As long as I’ve got my
Plastic Jesus
Ridin’ on the dashboard
Of my car
Through my trials
And tribulations
And my travels
Through the nation
With my plastic Jesus
I’ll go far
Ridin’ down the thoroughfare [YouTube -musical accompaniment]
With a nose up in the air
A wreck may be ahead
But he don’t mind
Trouble comin'
papertiger (c8116c) — 12/18/2016 @ 5:43 pm
He don’t see
He just keeps his eye on me
And any other thing that lies behind [YouTube]
Greetings:
it may be scary
11B40 (6abb5c) — 12/18/2016 @ 6:04 pm
it may be scary
I’m okay
got my Virgin Mary
riding on the dashboard of my car/
Sucks for them, I suppose, happy. As much as we should in-source our female nurses, what should be the next go-to land for that role?
urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 12/18/2016 @ 6:58 pm
Mr Hitchcock, Jesus isn't the "Creator of the Universe."
Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 12/18/2016 @ 7:05 pm
His Father is — but he isn’t.
He is one in the same, cs, and this used nit to be a controversial view not so long ago. Jesus birth preceded the one of John the Baptist, and the circumstances behind that were remarkable.
narciso (d1f714) — 12/18/2016 @ 7:17 pm
In the beginning was the WordJohn Hitchcock (5dfa58) — 12/18/2016 @ 7:34 pm
And the Word was with God
And the Word was God
And the Word became flesh.
I've always had a soft spot for the "Athanasian" Creed
Kishnevi (1bcb64) — 12/18/2016 @ 7:57 pm
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Athanasian_Creed
Didn’t figure Cruz Supporter for an Arian.
Maybe we can get into homoousian vs homoiousian.
Gabriel Hanna (14083c) — 12/18/2016 @ 8:05 pm
Jesus is consubstantial with the Father, so Catholics go with homoosius – on account that there is not one iota of difference between them. Too bad it caused a schism.
felipe (023cc9) — 12/18/2016 @ 8:16 pm
I forgot the "u". by the way, "chch": y'know what's missing? "ur."
felipe (023cc9) — 12/18/2016 @ 8:18 pm
That was the Arian or the orthodox, Joseph's is unclear whether xzaacharias who was slain was John the Baptist father.
narciso (d1f714) — 12/18/2016 @ 8:29 pm
Is that an Alpaca sweater, or synthetic?
Because Lord knows sheep are notoriously unable to withstand cold weather as they don’t produce any sort of hair themselves that could keep them warm enough to where they don’t need sweaters.
I look at that nativity scene and can only conclude or Islamic enemies have a point; we are ripe for the plucking. Manbuns and all.
Steve57 (0b1dac) — 12/19/2016 @ 9:08 am
It’s depressing. You do realize that there is a movement afoot to declare Romans just the opinion of a repressed, self-hating homosexual. And, further, that scripture isn’t theopneustos or God-breathed. Jesus isn’t who he said he was, he was just some iron age Jew who couldn’t possibly know what we know today.
And the people who insist on this destruction of Christianity demand the right to call themselves Christians. No outrage is too much for them to relinquish the title.
http://www.patheos.com/blogs/friendlyatheist/2015/03/17/im-a-presbyterian-minister-who-doesnt-believe-in-god-2/
I thought this was a joke. It isn’t. The Episcopalians are slightly better, I suppose.
http://www.christianpost.com/news/episcopal-priest-defrocked-after-refusing-to-recant-muslim-faith-37847/
This was an amazing case. This priest was the head of faith development for her church or diocese (the Episcopalians are dying so rapidly I don’t know if that’s a distinction that matters). And she saw no conflict between the Christian view of Jesus and the Islamic view of Jesus.
Because she belonged to denomination that has no Christian view of Jesus! They have no faith in the authority of scripture. And that was demonstrated when her bishop (in Boston, if the Episcopal Church in the US isn’t dying why does this priest near Seattle have a bishop in beantown) gave her six months to think about it.
A priest of I believe over twenty years, the head of faith development, and she can’t see a conflict between the Jesus of the New Testament who proclaims His divinity and the Isa of the Quran who denies his divinity.
The deeper sickness being revealed by her hierarchy giving her half a year to think about it, as if she shouldn’t have been defrocked immediately for arriving at that cognitavely dissonant conclusion after a couple of decades as an ordained minister.
We are definitely going to be in for a rough time, narciso. There are two ways to fight an ideology as professed by groups inspired by the theology of the Muslim Brotherhood. Militarily and spiritually. And we have abandoned our capacity to do either. We have, in two words, no faith.
Steve57 (0b1dac) — 12/19/2016 @ 9:49 am
To the Church in Laodicea…
John Hitchcock (5dfa58) — 12/19/2016 @ 11:30 am
That was written for our time.
and that is sadly the kind of ecumenical heresy that the antichrist would enable
narciso (d1f714) — 12/19/2016 @ 11:33 am
get yourself
a sweet Madonna
dressed in rhinestones
sitting onna
pedestal of
abalone shell.
Going ninety
papertiger (c8116c) — 12/19/2016 @ 11:33 am
I aint scarry
cause I’ve got
the Virgin Mary
promising
that I won’t
go to hell.
John Hitchcock, you sir know your Bible!
Steve57 (0b1dac) — 12/19/2016 @ 12:09
http://babalublog.com/2016/12/05/the-dissident-and-cubas-brutal-dictator-fidel-castro/
I remember Hemingway’s answer to how he went broke. “Slowly at first, then all of a sudden.”
That’s how you lose your freedoms, too.
A lot of us also may have to pay the price of discipleship “all of a sudden.”Steve57 (0b1dac) — 12/19/2016 @ 12:23 pm